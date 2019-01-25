You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar shock South Korea 1-0 to reach Asian Cup semifinal
﻿

Qatar shock South Korea 1-0 to reach Asian Cup semifinal

Qatar’s midfielder Abdelaziz Hatim, center, celebrates his winning goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final between South Korea and Qatar at Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

Qatar shock South Korea 1-0 to reach Asian Cup semifinal

  • South Korea were looking to end 59 years of hurt in the tournament but missed a string of second-half chances in Abu Dhabi before Abdelaziz Hatim’s hammer blow after 78 minutes
  • It took the Koreans until three minutes into the second half to register a shot on target, Hwang Ui-jo forcing a low save from Saad Al-Sheeb from the edge of the box
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

ABU DHABI: Abdelaziz Hatim fired a late winner as Qatar stunned title-chasing South Korea 1-0 to reach the Asian Cup semifinals for the first time on Friday.
South Korea were looking to end 59 years of hurt in the tournament but missed a string of second-half chances in Abu Dhabi before Hatim’s hammer blow after 78 minutes.
It took the Koreans until three minutes into the second half to register a shot on target, Hwang Ui-jo forcing a low save from Saad Al-Sheeb from the edge of the box.
Lee Chung-yong then blazed wide and captain Son Heung-min was denied by Al-Sheeb before Kim Jin-su’s free kick smacked against the post.
That wastefulness came back to haunt them when Hatim smashed a long-range rocket past goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a famous victory.
Hwang thought he had equalized two minutes later, only to be given offside — a decision upheld by the video assistant referee.
Qatar’s semifinal opponents will be either hosts United Arab Emirates or holders Australia, meeting in Al-Ain later on Friday.

Topics: 2019 Asian Cup AFCfeatures Qatar South Korea

Related

0
Sport
Qatar account for Iraq to reach Asian Cup quarters
0
Sport
South Korea told to take nothing for granted against surprise package Qatar in Asian Cup clash

UAE send Australia crashing out of Asian Cup

Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

UAE send Australia crashing out of Asian Cup

  • Ali Mabkhout poached a 1-0 win for UAE over Australia to set up a semifinal with Gulf rivals Qatar
  • Degenek, who this week signed for Saudi giants Al Hilal, rolled a casual ball to Ryan but Mabkhout nipped in and rounded the ‘keeper before scoring into an empty net
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Asian Cup hosts UAE sent defending champions Australia crashing out in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Ali Mabkhout poached a 1-0 win for UAE over Australia to set up a semifinal with Gulf rivals Qatar.

Milos Degenek’s defensive mistake allowed UAE sharpshooter Mabkhout to pounce for a win that was greeted by joyous drumming and a sea of smartphone torches at a packed Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Japan and Iran, with seven Asian Cup titles between them, will play the other semi as the 24-team continental showpiece nears its final in Abu Dhabi on February 1.

Graham Arnold’s Australia will feel aggrieved by their defeat after having the best of it against UAE, only to be undone by a single defensive error on 68 minutes.

Degenek, who this week signed for Saudi giants Al Hilal, rolled a casual ball to Ryan but Mabkhout nipped in and rounded the ‘keeper before scoring into an empty net.

Trent Sainsbury flashed a header over as Australia proved an early threat but UAE were also looking sharper than their previous games.

Mabkhout nearly connected with a header with the goal at his mercy, and Ismail Al-Hammadi forced a reaction save from Mat Ryan when one-on-one with the Brighton goalkeeper.

Apostolos Giannou saw a shot palmed away as Australia finished the first half strongly, but Mabkhout was inches away when his header just cleared the bar.

The second half was one-way traffic as Degenek and Jackson Irvine went close with headers, and Giannou had the ball in the net but the goal was chalked off for offside.

All Australia needed was a goal and there was disbelief when it went the other way as Mabkhout, a peripheral figure for most of the half, pounced on Degenek’s misplaced back pass.

Mabkhout’s ninth Asian Cup goal put him joint third in the all-time top-scorers list, alongside Japan’s Naohiro Takahara and behind only South Korea’s Lee Dong-gook with 10 and Iranian legend Ali Daei’s 14.

Topics: 2019 Asian Cup AFCfeatures

Related

0
Sport
Qatar shock South Korea 1-0 to reach Asian Cup semifinal
0
Sport
UAE want fans to act as extra man in Asian Cup showdown against Socceroos

Latest updates

Hyundai Motor to cut China jobs after sales slump
0
Trump announces deal with lawmakers to end government shutdown
0
UAE send Australia crashing out of Asian Cup
0
47 migrants stranded off Sicily as Italy refuses entry
0
Russia seals position as top crude oil supplier to China
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.