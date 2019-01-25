You are here

Permian pipeline to test power of OPEC and its allies says IEA chief

An oil pumpjack works at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field in the oil town of Andrews, Texas. (File photo/AFP)
Updated 25 January 2019
Arab News
  • Saudi Arabia and Russia did ‘good job’ managing market last year says Glencore executive
  • The Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico is the biggest shale oil producing region of the US where output is expected to double between 2017 and 2023, according to estimates from IHS Markit
Arab News
LONDON: The completion of a new pipeline in the key oil producing area of the US this year will test the power of OPEC and its allies, the chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

Fatih Birol said global oil markets had not yet seen the full impact of the shale industry and that the addition of new pipeline capacity in the Permian Basin, would make US producers much quicker at responding to market demand.

The Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico is the biggest shale oil producing region of the US where output is expected to double between 2017 and 2023 according to estimates from IHS Markit.

“A major bottleneck in the United States in the Permian was the pipeline capacity. There is a huge pipeline construction that is going to finish by the end of 2019 which will increase the capacity of bringing oil to the markets by two thirds in one year and this will increase the ability of US oil to react much faster, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

The sharp increase in US shale oil has disrupted the global energy market and in December the US became a net exporter of oil for the first time in 75 years.

The prospect of additional capacity from the Permian, geopolitical uncertainty and an economic slowdown in China is expected to make for more swings in the oil price this year, said Fatih.

“This year I expect the volatility may be even stronger than last year,” he said.

Political upheaval in major oil exporter Venezuela is adding to the confused outlook, according to trading houses Glencore and Mercuria Energy Group.

“I would expect more volatility because of Venezuela,” Mercuria CEO Marco Dunand said at Davos.

Glencore’s head of oil, Alex Beard, said that Saudi Arabia and Russia did a good job in managing the market last year — a reference to cooperation between Riyadh and Moscow to cut output last year to stabilize the oil price.

The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said that the possibility of such cooperation had earliernbeen dismissed by some commentators who had been proved wrong.

“Before it happened, no one believed it was possible,” he said.

Hyundai Motor to cut China jobs after sales slump

Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
Reuters
SEOUL/BEIJING: Hyundai Motor said its Chinese joint venture (JV) is accepting voluntary retirements and reviewing various “optimization plans” at its factories following a slump in car sales in the key market.
China saw its first auto sales contraction in more than two decades in 2018 as pressure from a crippling trade war with the United States and the phasing out of tax cuts on smaller cars pummelled business in the world’s biggest car market.
A bleak outlook as China’s economy slows has prompted many automakers, such as Nissan, to cut production in the country or, as with Suzuki Motor, even exit it.
For Hyundai, troubles have been exacerbated as it is also just recovering from a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing that had slammed demand for South Korean products in China.
Hyundai, which with its affiliate Kia Motors was the No.3 automaker in China until 2016, turned in sales that were only half of its total production capacity last year.
“Hyundai Motor is reviewing various optimization plans to enhance facility efficiency around the Chinese New Year holidays,” it said in a statement on Friday.
Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported that Hyundai’s local joint venture expects 1,500 spare working roles in the first quarter, and has asked staff to choose to stay or leave, citing an internal document.
A spokeswoman for Hyundai said no decision had been made on the number of voluntary retirements.
Hyundai’s China sales sank 23 percent in the fourth quarter amid a lack of attractive models and strong branding in the face of competition from both Chinese and global car makers.
For the year, Hyundai’s sales stayed nearly flat at 790,000 vehicles in China from a year earlier, compared with its total capacity of 1.65 million vehicles.
IDLING
Hyundai has idled Chinese factories for a number of days since November because of rising inventories, a source familiar with the automaker’s operations in the country said.
Late last year, its factory utilization rates hovered below 50 percent, except for at its Beijing Hyundai Motor Company Plant 3, he added.
“We are agonizing over how to improve our competitiveness in China. It is a very tough situation, but we are trying to turn around China operations next year,” another source with direct knowledge of Hyundai’s China operations told Reuters.
The weaker demand in China, as the economy grows at its slowest pace in about three decades, has also hurt other foreign players. In September, Suzuki Motor said it would exit the Chinese market, while, a source says, Nissan plans to produce fewer vehicles in the country in the months ahead.
At Hyundai’s China JV, two workers said they were told in a briefing the plant was not being shut down, but being turned into a production line for new energy vehicles (NEVs).
The Hyundai spokeswoman declined to comment on NEV plans.
Hyundai has offered to move employees from its Beijing No.1 factory to Cangzhou, Chongqing — where it has one plant each — and to its two other plants in Beijing, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

