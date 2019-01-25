You are here

Pompeo to ask UN Security Council to recognize Venezuela's Guaido

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will press UN Security Council members to recognize Juan Guaido as acting president of Venezuela during an upcoming crisis meeting. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
  • Britain and France have both called Maduro's re-election last year illegitimate but stopped short of officially recognizing Guaido
  • The United States has been joined by key players in the Americas in recognizing Guaido including Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Colombia
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will press UN Security Council members to recognize Juan Guaido as acting president of Venezuela during an upcoming crisis meeting, the State Department said Friday.
The United States requested Saturday's session after it threw its support behind the Venezuelan opposition leader and declared leftist firebrand Nicolas Maduro to be an illegitimate president.
"Secretary Pompeo will urge members of the Security Council and the international community to uphold international peace and security by recognizing Juan Guaido as the constitutional interim President of Venezuela, and call for support for the transitional government in their quest to restore democracy and the rule of law," the State Department said in a statement announcing his trip.
The United States has been joined by key players in the Americas in recognizing Guaido including Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Colombia.
But none of the other five veto-wielding powers on the Security Council have formally backed Guaido.
Britain and France have both called Maduro's re-election last year illegitimate but stopped short of officially recognizing Guaido, a 35-year-old engineer who heads the opposition-led National Assembly, although British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called Guaido "the right person to take Venezuela forward."
Russia has strongly supported its ally Maduro, and China, Venezuela's main creditor, has voiced opposition to outside interference.

Trump announces deal with lawmakers to end government shutdown

Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday he has reached a tentative agreement with US lawmakers for three weeks in stop-gap funding that would end a partial US government shutdown now in its 35th day, with a senior Democratic aide saying money the president demanded for a border wall is not included.
The president had previously insisted on the inclusion of $5.7 billion to help pay for a wall along the vast US-Mexico border in any legislation to fund government agencies.
"I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," Trump said in remarks in the White House Rose Garden.
"In a short while, I will sign a bill to open our government for three weeks until Feb. 15. I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly, or as soon as possible," Trump said.
With the effects of the shutdown spreading on Friday, Trump said a bipartisan congressional conference committee would meet to come up with a plan for border security.
Trump triggered the shutdown, which began on Dec. 22 and idled some 800,000 government employees, with his wall-funding demand but Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, rejected it on the grounds that a wall would be costly, ineffective and immoral. Trump, whose Republicans have a majority in the Senate, has said it is necessary to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
The arrangement, which would require passage in the House and Senate and Trump's signature, would leave his request for wall funding for later talks, a House Democratic aide said. The House could pass the measure as soon as later Friday if Republicans agree to hold a vote, the aide said.
A Senate Republican aide said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was expected to press for passage of a three-week funding bill on Friday.
"We do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea. We never did," Trump said. "We never proposed that. We never wanted that because we have barriers at the border where natural structures are as good as anything that we could build. "Our proposed structures will be in predetermined, high-risk locations that have been specifically identified by the Border Patrol to stop illicit flows of people and drugs," Trump said.

