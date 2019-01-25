Five killed as helicopter and small plane collide above Italian Alps

ROME: A mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft above the Italian Alps has killed at least five people, local media reported on Friday.
La Repubblica website said the accident took place close to the Rutor glacier in the Aosta Valley, some 80 km (50 miles) northwest of the city of Turin.
The newspaper said at least two people were seriously injured in the incident. It was not immediately clear how the accident happened or who was aboard the two aircraft.
