Five killed as helicopter and small plane collide above Italian Alps

﻿

A mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft above the Italian Alps has resulted in the deaths of at least five people. (Reuters)
ROME: A mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft above the Italian Alps has killed at least five people, local media reported on Friday.
La Repubblica website said the accident took place close to the Rutor glacier in the Aosta Valley, some 80 km (50 miles) northwest of the city of Turin.
The newspaper said at least two people were seriously injured in the incident. It was not immediately clear how the accident happened or who was aboard the two aircraft.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday he has reached a tentative agreement with US lawmakers for three weeks in stop-gap funding that would end a partial US government shutdown now in its 35th day, with a senior Democratic aide saying money the president demanded for a border wall is not included.
The president had previously insisted on the inclusion of $5.7 billion to help pay for a wall along the vast US-Mexico border in any legislation to fund government agencies.
"I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," Trump said in remarks in the White House Rose Garden.
"In a short while, I will sign a bill to open our government for three weeks until Feb. 15. I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly, or as soon as possible," Trump said.
With the effects of the shutdown spreading on Friday, Trump said a bipartisan congressional conference committee would meet to come up with a plan for border security.
Trump triggered the shutdown, which began on Dec. 22 and idled some 800,000 government employees, with his wall-funding demand but Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, rejected it on the grounds that a wall would be costly, ineffective and immoral. Trump, whose Republicans have a majority in the Senate, has said it is necessary to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
The arrangement, which would require passage in the House and Senate and Trump's signature, would leave his request for wall funding for later talks, a House Democratic aide said. The House could pass the measure as soon as later Friday if Republicans agree to hold a vote, the aide said.
A Senate Republican aide said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was expected to press for passage of a three-week funding bill on Friday.
"We do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea. We never did," Trump said. "We never proposed that. We never wanted that because we have barriers at the border where natural structures are as good as anything that we could build. "Our proposed structures will be in predetermined, high-risk locations that have been specifically identified by the Border Patrol to stop illicit flows of people and drugs," Trump said.

