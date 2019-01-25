You are here

Davos Diary: As the WEF party rolls out of town, a tale of two Davoses

A Swiss national flag waves in the wind on the last day of this year’s World Economic Forum annual meeting, in Davos, Switzerland. (AP Photo)
Updated 25 January 2019
Frank Kane
  • There is something sad about the Congress Hall on the last day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
  • The corridors and staircases that throbbed to the chatter of the ‘masters of the universe’ are poignantly silent
Frank Kane
DAVOS: The Central Lounge is thinning out, the Global Situation Space is deserted. The Public Figures Lounge — the abode of the global elite these past few days — is spookily vacant, though the specter of Tony Blair still hangs in the air.

The Davos party is over, and it is time to call it a day.

There is something sad about the Congress Hall on the last day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The corridors and staircases that throbbed to the chatter of the “masters of the universe” are poignantly silent. Even the Swiss cloakroom attendants — the most efficient and welcoming WEF staff — are bored and looking at their watches for the last shuttle back to base camp.

To hear some cynics talk, that’s more or less how it was for the duration of the annual meeting. “There’s nobody here this year” was a common refrain. “Everyone has stayed away” was another.

Well, if by everyone you mean the presidents of the US and China, I suppose they have a point.

While there was plenty going on at Davos 2019, it did lack the big beasts that attended the past couple of years. There was no real focal point, no plenary session you simply had to attend.

Actually, this made the main drag of the Congress Hall a rather more pleasant place to be. It was easier to get around, and it was possible to find some space to work or have a quiet conversation.

But in many ways, it was a tale of two Davoses. Outside the Congress, in the snowy streets and promenades of the Alpine resort, it was if anything more hectic than ever.

The Belvedere, as ever, was the hub of this activity. How much longer the Steigenberger hotel can fulfil this role must be open to question. On Wednesday night, the place was absolutely packed, its narrow corridors and comparatively small salons and cafes bursting at the seams.

One British wag compared it to the intergalactic bar in the movie “Star Wars,” where furry monster aliens got involved in fist-fights. An exaggeration, but not by much.

Outside the Belvedere, the WEF-izaton of Davos was almost complete. Virtually every shop, cafe and restaurant on the Promenade, the town’s main thoroughfare, was taken over by a bank, or a management consultancy, or sometimes a whole country — Ukraine, Poland and Russia rubbing shoulders uneasily in converted stores — for the duration of WEF. I wonder what the Promenade looks like for the rest of the year?

One notable exception is the souvenir shop across the promenade from the Morosani Schweizerhof hotel. The local lore is that the proprietors have no need of the inducements of the WEF because they already make a fortune during the week. Even the global elite have to buy their fake Swiss gold bars, Davos mugs and tacky Swiss branded fondue sets somewhere.

The nighttime hustle along the Promenade seems to get more hectic every year. My big regret at Davos 2019 is that I did not make it inside the legendary Piano Bar in the Hotel Europe, a must-visit every previous year.

I got to the hotel, but security staff refused to admit any more would-be crooners to the bar. A quick peek around the door showed why — it was jammed to the rafters with furry aliens and green creatures with two heads.

  • Frank Kane is an award-winning business journalist based in Dubai. Twitter: @frankkanedubai
Hyundai Motor to cut China jobs after sales slump

Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
Reuters
SEOUL/BEIJING: Hyundai Motor said its Chinese joint venture (JV) is accepting voluntary retirements and reviewing various “optimization plans” at its factories following a slump in car sales in the key market.
China saw its first auto sales contraction in more than two decades in 2018 as pressure from a crippling trade war with the United States and the phasing out of tax cuts on smaller cars pummelled business in the world’s biggest car market.
A bleak outlook as China’s economy slows has prompted many automakers, such as Nissan, to cut production in the country or, as with Suzuki Motor, even exit it.
For Hyundai, troubles have been exacerbated as it is also just recovering from a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing that had slammed demand for South Korean products in China.
Hyundai, which with its affiliate Kia Motors was the No.3 automaker in China until 2016, turned in sales that were only half of its total production capacity last year.
“Hyundai Motor is reviewing various optimization plans to enhance facility efficiency around the Chinese New Year holidays,” it said in a statement on Friday.
Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported that Hyundai’s local joint venture expects 1,500 spare working roles in the first quarter, and has asked staff to choose to stay or leave, citing an internal document.
A spokeswoman for Hyundai said no decision had been made on the number of voluntary retirements.
Hyundai’s China sales sank 23 percent in the fourth quarter amid a lack of attractive models and strong branding in the face of competition from both Chinese and global car makers.
For the year, Hyundai’s sales stayed nearly flat at 790,000 vehicles in China from a year earlier, compared with its total capacity of 1.65 million vehicles.
IDLING
Hyundai has idled Chinese factories for a number of days since November because of rising inventories, a source familiar with the automaker’s operations in the country said.
Late last year, its factory utilization rates hovered below 50 percent, except for at its Beijing Hyundai Motor Company Plant 3, he added.
“We are agonizing over how to improve our competitiveness in China. It is a very tough situation, but we are trying to turn around China operations next year,” another source with direct knowledge of Hyundai’s China operations told Reuters.
The weaker demand in China, as the economy grows at its slowest pace in about three decades, has also hurt other foreign players. In September, Suzuki Motor said it would exit the Chinese market, while, a source says, Nissan plans to produce fewer vehicles in the country in the months ahead.
At Hyundai’s China JV, two workers said they were told in a briefing the plant was not being shut down, but being turned into a production line for new energy vehicles (NEVs).
The Hyundai spokeswoman declined to comment on NEV plans.
Hyundai has offered to move employees from its Beijing No.1 factory to Cangzhou, Chongqing — where it has one plant each — and to its two other plants in Beijing, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

