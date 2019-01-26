You are here

  • Home
  • Kurdish MP on hunger strike in Turkey jail gets release order
﻿

Kurdish MP on hunger strike in Turkey jail gets release order

Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Leyla Guven, who is on hunger strike for nearly three months, is pictured at her home after being released from prison, in Diyarbakir, Turkey January 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 January 2019
Reuters
0

Kurdish MP on hunger strike in Turkey jail gets release order

  • Jailed militant Ocalan is head of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984 and is designated a terrorist group by Turkey
Updated 26 January 2019
Reuters
0

DIYARBAKIR: A Turkish court on Friday released a Kurdish lawmaker who was jailed last year for criticizing Ankara’s military operation in Syria and has been on hunger strike for nearly three months.
Leyla Guven still faces trial and up to 31 years’ jail over charges of terrorism leadership and propaganda for her opposition to Turkey’s incursion into northwest Syria’s Afrin region.
The judge in the largely Kurdish city of Diyarbakir released Guven as she had already been in custody for a year. Her health has deteriorated during a 79-day hunger strike to protest against the prison isolation of Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan, those close to her say.
“This is a bittersweet joy for us,” Guven’s daughter, Sabiha Temizkan, told Reuters, saying her mother would continue her hunger strike despite her release.
“I hope her demand will be met and her hunger strike will be finished before it does damage to her,” Temizkan said.
Guven, wearing a surgical mask, made a victory sign from inside an ambulance after her release.
She has been consuming water with sugar, salt and vitamins. The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), says 250 inmates and politicians have joined the hunger strike.
Guven was among some 600 people detained over social media posts and protests criticising Turkey’s operation last year into Afrin where it pushed out the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG, viewed by Ankara as a terrorist group.
Last June, Guven was elected to parliament as a HDP member while in detention. Ten former HDP parliamentarians detained are still in prison.
Guven is also co-leader of the Democratic Society Congress (DTK), an umbrella group of civil society organisations based in Diyarbakir.
Jailed militant Ocalan is head of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984 and is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

Topics: Turkey Ankara

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Turkey ‘will go it alone’ with Syria security zone
Developing 0
Middle-East
Turkey says it has capacity to create ‘safe zone’ in Syria alone

UN says fire damages two food silos near Yemen’s Hodeidah

The UN agency’s stores at the facility represent a quarter of its wheat stock in the country. (File/AFP)
Updated 45 min 13 sec ago
AFP
0

UN says fire damages two food silos near Yemen’s Hodeidah

  • The WFP has 51,000 metric tons of wheat stored at the Red Sea Mills site on Hodeida’s outskirts
Updated 45 min 13 sec ago
AFP
0

SANAA: A fire on the edge of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah has reportedly damaged two food silos, the UN said Friday, adding it appeared a mortar shell hit storage facilities.
“We are very concerned that some of our wheat stocks at the Red Sea Mills have been damaged,” said the UN World Food Programme’s Yemen director Stephen Anderson, quoted in a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The WFP has 51,000 metric tons of wheat stored at the Red Sea Mills site on Hodeidah’s outskirts, but has been unable to access the site since September last year, due to fighting, the statement said.
Government forces, supported by a regional coalition that includes Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have battled to oust Iran-backed Houthi rebels from the lifeline port city.
UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden last month brought about a fragile truce for Hodeidah, but the embattled government on Thursday accused the rebels of failing to abide by its terms.
“WFP urgently needs to get access to the Red Sea Mills so we can assess the level of damage and begin transporting the unaffected wheat stocks to areas of Yemen where it is desperately needed,” Anderson added.
The UN agency’s stores at the facility represent a quarter of its wheat stock in the country — enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month — the OCHA statement said.
Yemen’s war has pushed 14 million people to the brink of famine in what the UN describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
“The situation in Yemen is heart-breaking,” said UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande, in the statement.
“A quarter of a million people are in a catastrophic condition, facing near starvation if assistance doesn’t get to them. We need this wheat,” she added.
The UAE’s official news agency WAM accused the Houthi rebels of targeting the mills with a mortar shell, causing what it described as a huge fire that destroyed a large quantity of wheat.
There was no immediate response from the Houthis.
Yemen’s state-run Saba news agency said Friday that five soldiers and a child were also killed by an exploding land mine in Al-Baida in central Yemen.
It quoted a military source who said the soldiers were trying to assist “wounded civilians targeted by another land mine in the same area” and accused the Houthis of planting the land mines.

Topics: Yemen

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia praises Yemen human rights efforts
0
Middle-East
UN to replace head of Yemen truce monitoring mission

Latest updates

Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038: government commission
0
Polish animal activists block government-ordered boar hunt
0
South Texas police: 12-year-old boy charged in slaying of boxer
0
Did El Chapo’s sons kill acclaimed journalist? Doubts arise in Mexico
0
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.