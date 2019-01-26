You are here

Macron faces diplomatic test in Egypt amid human rights pressure

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Egyptian counterpart at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on Oct. 24, 2017. (Reuters)
Reuters
PARIS: When French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Paris in October 2017, five months after taking office, he handed him a list of activists he believed the Egyptian president could release from prison.
El-Sisi looked at Macron, suggested he was naive and meticulously outlined the reasons why each person should not be released, stressing their links to militancy or the Muslim Brotherhood, three sources aware of the exchange told Reuters.
Taken aback, the young French president, who sees El-Sisi as a stabilizing force in the region and wants to bolster trade and defense ties with Cairo, told a subsequent news conference it was not up to him to “lecture” Egypt on civil liberties.
Fast-forward 13 months and Macron is nuancing his approach, French officials say. As he prepares for a three-day visit to Egypt starting on Sunday, he hopes to secure more business and defense contracts while not abandoning the human rights file.

Facing pressure
The problem Macron faces is that while he has been less outspoken on rights since his first meeting with El-Sisi, Egypt has not come through on defense and civilian deals, and rights groups say the crackdown on liberties has only worsened.
NGOs are piling pressure on Macron to be firm in confronting the Egyptian president, who in April secured a second term, shoring up his position as a powerbroker in the region.
The Elysee admits to an “evolution” in Macron’s thinking.
“The president’s approach in October 2017 was maybe a bit different ... but time has passed,” a presidential adviser said.
This time, rather than delivering a narrow list of names of people who should be released from prison, French authorities have sent Cairo a broader accounting of human rights shortcomings and jailed non-militant activists that they think El-Sisi will find it harder to dismiss out of hand.

Shared concerns
“I think Macron realizes that there have been limits to his silent diplomacy,” said a French diplomatic source. “He needs to find a balance between not upsetting El-Sisi and making a public point about human rights.”
After El-Sisi rose to power in 2014, Franco-Egyptian relations strengthened. Both countries shared concerns about a political vacuum in Libya and the threat from militant groups in Egypt.
Former French President Francois Hollande took a quiet approach on rights, and defense deals were signed, including the sale of 24 Rafale combat aircraft, a multi-mission frigate and two Mistral warships, deals worth some €6 billion.
“Partly in return for France’s blind eye in the realm of human rights and democratic standards, Cairo bought billions’ worth of weaponry,” said Jalel Harchaoui, a geopolitics lecturer at the University of Versailles. “But things have changed a bit lately. El-Sisi’s grip on power is much firmer.”
Since Macron came to power, business has cooled. France’s trade surplus with Egypt has not improved in three years, hovering at about €1 billion. Germany and other states have managed to secure major civilian contracts.
An Egyptian pledge to buy a further 12 Rafale fighters has been on hold for almost two years. French officials hope that may change in the coming weeks, although there is an awareness that signing such a contract during Macron’s visit would be poor optics amid the clamor over human rights.
“In private, they are saying Macron has understood, but the test for him will be whether it’s just words to keep us happy or there is something concrete like the release of prisoners at the end of it,” said one official with a Paris-based NGO.
Whether Macron can find a formula of words and actions that keeps human rights on the agenda and convinces El-Sisi to re-engage on trade remains unclear. But even if he can convince the Egyptian president that France is a trusted partner, it may not be enough, given Cairo’s financial situation.
“Egypt’s debt crisis makes additional high-profile purchases of French hardware by Cairo less likely,” Harchaoui said, referring to the state’s heavy IMF borrowing. “Amid that new environment, France’s ideological support remains unwavering, but has become less relevant.”

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Egypt France

BRASILIA: A Brazil fire brigade said it was searching for about 200 people still unaccounted for after a tailings dam burst on Friday at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.
A statement from the fire brigade issued in Belo Horizonte city said scores of people were trapped in areas by the river of sludge released by the dam failure.
Vale said there were employees in the administrative buildings of the dam that were covered by the surge of mud and water and there could be casualties in that area.
There was no immediate word of fatalities.
The mud hit parts of the local community Vila Forteco, near the town of Brumadinho, where families were told to evacuate their home sin low-lying areas, authorities said.
Helicopters plucked people covered in mud from the disaster area, including a woman with a fractured hip who was among eight injured people taken to hospital, officials said.
Television reports showed people running away as the dam broke, and nearby fields with bean crops destroyed by packed mud.
The region is still recovering from collapse of a larger dam in 2015 that killed 19 people. In that incident, a dam owned jointly by the Samarco Mineracao SA venture between Vale and BHP Billiton broke in the same region of Minas Gerais state, burying local homes in Brazil’s worst environmental disaster.
Brazil’s environmental protection agency Ibama said the dam that burst on Friday held 1 million cubic meters of tailings, much less than the 50 million cubic meters in the 2015 disaster.
Operations at Samarco remain halted over legal disputes relating to damages the rupture caused even after the companies settled a $5.28 billion civil lawsuit last year.
US-listed shares of Vale were down 7 percent in mid-afternoon trading.
Photos on G1 and other local news websites, some credited to the fire department, showed a vast area covered in sludge with people walking in ankle deep mud. Images showed firemen rescuing at least three people from the mud.
A representative of the civil defense agency in the nearby town of Brumadinho located about six miles (10 km) from the dam said they were evacuating homes in the lower district by the river, but the mud had not arrived there.
The Inhotim Institute, an outdoor contemporary art museum in a park three miles from Brumadinho, evacuated visitors and closed its doors out of safety precautions.
Brazil’s new right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro dispatched three ministers to the disaster area to see the damage and will visit himself on Saturday, his chief spokesman said. Former environmental minister and presidential candidate Marina Silva said Brazilian authorities and private miners had not learned anything from the 2015 disaster and called it unacceptable. “Three years after the serious environmental crime in Mariana, with investigations still ongoing and no-one punished, history repeats itself as tragedy in Brumadinho,” she said in a Twitter post.

