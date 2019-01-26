You are here



Myanmar army chief must be prosecuted for Rohingya 'genocide': UN rights envoy

Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel as members of the Myanmar security forces stand guard in Inn Din village September 2, 2017. (REUTERS)
Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel in Inn Din village September 1, 2017. (REUTERS)
  • Lee has been blocked from visiting Myanmar since 2017 over her vocal criticism of its treatment of the Rohingya
BANGKOK: Myanmar’s army chief should be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, a UN human rights investigator said, adding that holding perpetrators to account for crimes was necessary before refugees who fled the country could return.
Yanghee Lee, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar, was speaking during a trip to Thailand and Bangladesh, where she met officials and Rohingya driven out of western Rakhine state after an army crackdown in 2017.
“Min Aung Hlaing and others should be held accountable for genocide in Rakhine and for crimes against humanity and war crimes in other parts of Myanmar,” said Lee, who is barred from the country, referring to the military’s commander-in-chief.
Her interview marked the first time Lee has publicly called for the army chief to be prosecuted for genocide. A UN fact-finding mission on Myanmar last year said that the military campaign, which refugees say included mass killings and rape, was orchestrated with “genocidal intent” and recommended charging Min Aung Hlaing and five other generals with the “gravest crimes under international law.”
Since August 2017 some 730,000 Rohingya have fled Rakhine to Bangladesh, where they now live overcrowded camps.
“For any repatriation to happen ... the perpetrators must be held to account, because sending the refugees back with no accountability is going to really exacerbate or prolong the horrific situation in Myanmar,” Lee told Reuters in an interview in Thailand on Jan. 18. “And then we’ll see another cycle of expulsion again.”
Spokesmen for Myanmar’s military and government could not be reached for comment. The country has previously denied almost all allegations made by refugees against its troops, who it says were engaged in legitimate counterterrorism operations.

Legal routes
The UN Security Council in September voted to approve the establishment of an “ongoing independent mechanism” for Myanmar that would collect, consolidate, and preserve evidence of crimes that could be used in an eventual court case.
Lee said the independent mechanism would provide funds for “victim support,” including money for criminal cases.
Myanmar has said it “absolutely rejects” that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has jurisdiction to rule on its actions. The country is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the Hague-based court.
Non-parties can be referred to the ICC by the UN Security Council, though diplomats have said permanent members China and Russia would likely veto any such move. Britain has been drafting a Security Council resolution on Myanmar, but diplomats told Reuters in December it did not include a referral to the ICC.
Legal experts say other options for an international prosecution include referral by individual UN member states – five Latin American states recently successfully referred Venezuela – or an ad hoc tribunal.

’Dark ages’
Lee has been blocked from visiting Myanmar since 2017 over her vocal criticism of its treatment of the Rohingya.
She said Myanmar authorities had turned down her latest request to visit the country.
“They responded and reminded me that they had asked the Human Rights Council to replace me so they cannot engage with me,” she said.
The human rights record of the civilian government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has been a “great disappointment,” she said.
Since Suu Kyi swept to power in a landslide election in 2015, 44 journalists have been arrested, according to Athan, a Yangon-based free speech group. That number includes two Reuters reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, sentenced to seven years after reporting on a military-led massacre of 10 Rohingya.
“It really is alarming that Myanmar is taking this path,” said Lee. “After 60, 70 years of isolation now is a big chance for them to come out and now they’re retreating back into the dark ages, which is very disappointing.”

Topics: Rohingya Rohingya Mulims Myanmar Buddhish terrorits

Macron faces diplomatic test in Egypt amid human rights pressure

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Egyptian counterpart at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on Oct. 24, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 20 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
0

Macron faces diplomatic test in Egypt amid human rights pressure

  • France’s trade surplus with Egypt has not improved in three years, hovering at about €1 billion
Updated 20 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
0

PARIS: When French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Paris in October 2017, five months after taking office, he handed him a list of activists he believed the Egyptian president could release from prison.
El-Sisi looked at Macron, suggested he was naive and meticulously outlined the reasons why each person should not be released, stressing their links to militancy or the Muslim Brotherhood, three sources aware of the exchange told Reuters.
Taken aback, the young French president, who sees El-Sisi as a stabilizing force in the region and wants to bolster trade and defense ties with Cairo, told a subsequent news conference it was not up to him to “lecture” Egypt on civil liberties.
Fast-forward 13 months and Macron is nuancing his approach, French officials say. As he prepares for a three-day visit to Egypt starting on Sunday, he hopes to secure more business and defense contracts while not abandoning the human rights file.

Facing pressure
The problem Macron faces is that while he has been less outspoken on rights since his first meeting with El-Sisi, Egypt has not come through on defense and civilian deals, and rights groups say the crackdown on liberties has only worsened.
NGOs are piling pressure on Macron to be firm in confronting the Egyptian president, who in April secured a second term, shoring up his position as a powerbroker in the region.
The Elysee admits to an “evolution” in Macron’s thinking.
“The president’s approach in October 2017 was maybe a bit different ... but time has passed,” a presidential adviser said.
This time, rather than delivering a narrow list of names of people who should be released from prison, French authorities have sent Cairo a broader accounting of human rights shortcomings and jailed non-militant activists that they think El-Sisi will find it harder to dismiss out of hand.

Shared concerns
“I think Macron realizes that there have been limits to his silent diplomacy,” said a French diplomatic source. “He needs to find a balance between not upsetting El-Sisi and making a public point about human rights.”
After El-Sisi rose to power in 2014, Franco-Egyptian relations strengthened. Both countries shared concerns about a political vacuum in Libya and the threat from militant groups in Egypt.
Former French President Francois Hollande took a quiet approach on rights, and defense deals were signed, including the sale of 24 Rafale combat aircraft, a multi-mission frigate and two Mistral warships, deals worth some €6 billion.
“Partly in return for France’s blind eye in the realm of human rights and democratic standards, Cairo bought billions’ worth of weaponry,” said Jalel Harchaoui, a geopolitics lecturer at the University of Versailles. “But things have changed a bit lately. El-Sisi’s grip on power is much firmer.”
Since Macron came to power, business has cooled. France’s trade surplus with Egypt has not improved in three years, hovering at about €1 billion. Germany and other states have managed to secure major civilian contracts.
An Egyptian pledge to buy a further 12 Rafale fighters has been on hold for almost two years. French officials hope that may change in the coming weeks, although there is an awareness that signing such a contract during Macron’s visit would be poor optics amid the clamor over human rights.
“In private, they are saying Macron has understood, but the test for him will be whether it’s just words to keep us happy or there is something concrete like the release of prisoners at the end of it,” said one official with a Paris-based NGO.
Whether Macron can find a formula of words and actions that keeps human rights on the agenda and convinces El-Sisi to re-engage on trade remains unclear. But even if he can convince the Egyptian president that France is a trusted partner, it may not be enough, given Cairo’s financial situation.
“Egypt’s debt crisis makes additional high-profile purchases of French hardware by Cairo less likely,” Harchaoui said, referring to the state’s heavy IMF borrowing. “Amid that new environment, France’s ideological support remains unwavering, but has become less relevant.”

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Egypt France

