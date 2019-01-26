What We Are Reading Today: In My Mind’s Eye

Author: Jan Morris
In My Mind’s Eye is a lovely book, halfway between a diary and a volume of brief essays, a book that has a gentle, haunting tone.
It is a collection of diary pieces that Jan Morris wrote for the Financial Times over the course of 2017.
The book “will remind us of what a good, wise and witty companion Jan Morris has been for so many readers for so long,” stated Alexander McCall Smith in a review published in the New York Times.
“Morris has seen empires fade. She has witnessed the advances and retreats of armies,” Smith added.
Morris is a British historian, author and travel writer. Morris was educated at Lancing College, West Sussex, and Christ Church, Oxford, but is Welsh by heritage and adoption.
Smith added: “Morris is particularly interesting on the US. She makes no secret of her admiration for the country and what it has represented. A number of entries speak warmly of the decent, generous-spirited nation that she visited and wrote about from the 1950s onward.”
