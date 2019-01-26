You are here

Did El Chapo’s sons kill acclaimed journalist? Doubts arise in Mexico

In this file picture taken on May 15, 2017 Mexican journalist Javier Valdez speaks during the presentation of his book "Huerfanos del Narco" in the framework of the International Book Fair in Guadalajara, Mexico. (AFP)
Recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. (REUTERS)
In this file photo taken on May 2, 2017 agents of the Criminal Investigation Agency and soldiers of the Mexican army escort senior lieutenant of US jailed drug lord, Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, Damaso Lopez (C) after arresting him, in Mexico City. (AFP)
AFP
  • El Chapo’s arrest in January 2016 triggered a war for control of the Sinaloa cartel, pitting two of his sons against another faction led by Lopez
AFP
MEXICO CITY: Who ordered the murder of acclaimed Mexican journalist Javier Valdez?
The former right-hand man to Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman says it was the kingpin’s sons. But a friend and colleague of the late reporter rejected that theory Thursday.
Damaso Lopez Nunez, El Chapo’s top lieutenant in the Sinaloa drug cartel, said Wednesday as he testified against his former boss in New York that Guzman’s sons had ordered the May 2017 murder of Valdez.
But the evidence actually points to Lopez’s own son, according to Ismael Bojorquez, the editor of Riodoce, the newspaper he co-founded with Valdez in the Sinaloa state capital, Culiacan.
Valdez, a respected crime reporter and expert on Mexico’s multi-billion-dollar drug trafficking industry, published an article shortly before his death in which Lopez’s son, Damaso Lopez Serrano, was referred to as “Sir Nobody.”
“That enraged Damaso’s son, and that’s what led to the order” to kill Valdez, Bojorquez told Radio Centro in Mexico.
“Damaso is protecting his own son from facing trial for Valdez’s murder.”
El Chapo’s arrest in January 2016 triggered a war for control of the Sinaloa cartel, pitting two of his sons against another faction led by Lopez.
Lopez — a former prison director who once helped El Chapo escape from jail, then teamed up with him — was himself arrested in Mexico City in May 2017.
His son turned himself into the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) two months later, and both have been cooperating with the American authorities in exchange for reduced sentences.
After his arrest, Lopez told Mexican authorities that the order to kill Valdez came from within his organization, but that he did not know who had given it.
Valdez, who was 50 when he was gunned down in broad daylight outside his newspaper’s offices, was a winner of the prestigious International Press Freedom Award and a longtime contributor to Agence France-Presse.

Topics: Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Mexico

Sri Lankans demand justice for slain, abducted journalists

Updated 25 January 2019
AP
0

Sri Lankans demand justice for slain, abducted journalists

  • President Maithripala Sirisena came into power in 2015, promising to end a culture of impunity and ensure justice to the slain journalists
  • Up to 44 journalists and media workers were killed between 2006 and 2015 during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s presidency
Updated 25 January 2019
AP
0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan rights activists, lawmakers and relatives of slain and disappeared journalists held a vigil over their abductions and killings, demanding the government expedite investigations.
Freddie Gamage, an organizer of the vigil on Thursday, said that despite being in power for four years, the current government “has miserably failed to fulfil its promise to punish those responsible for attacks on journalists.”
President Maithripala Sirisena came into power in 2015, promising to end a culture of impunity and ensure justice to the slain journalists. Under Sirisena’s predecessor, Mahinda Rajapaksa, dozens of journalists were killed, abducted and tortured. Some fled the country, fearing for their lives.
In some cases, military officers were arrested and released on bail.
Gamage said 44 journalists and media workers were killed between 2006 and 2015, during the Rajapaksa presidency. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 11 journalists were killed in the same period, including five who were targeted for murder and whose cases remain unsolved.
“Investigations have been launched only into two or three cases, but so far those probes too have not been concluded and culprits have not been punished,” he said. “All the other cases of attacks on journalists have been totally neglected by the authorities.”
Ajith Perera, a lawmaker and government minister, lamented about the slow-progress of the investigations on attacks on journalists.
“None of those responsible for attacks on media have been punished. The government should be ashamed,” he said.
In the past, the government has said the investigations are handled by police and that they will not interfere.
Separately on Thursday, Sandya Ekneligoda, the wife of abducted journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda, staged a sit-in protest in front of the president’s office, demanding his administration bring to justice the perpetrators responsible for her husband’s disappearance nine years ago on Jan. 24.
Ekneligoda, a journalist and cartoonist, wrote about corruption and nepotism and Rajapaksa’s leadership of the military campaign against the Tamil Tiger rebels. He was abducted two days before a 2010 presidential election in which he actively supported Rajapaksa’s rival. Several military intelligence officials have been arrested in connection with his disappearance but they have been bailed out.
Most of the killings and attacks on journalists took place during Sri Lanka’s civil war, which ended in 2009, after the government troops defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels who fought for a separate state for the ethnic minority Tamils.
Both the government and the rebels were accused of killing and abducting critics.

Topics: media Sri Lanka

