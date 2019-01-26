You are here

  • Home
  • Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038: government commission
﻿

Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038: government commission

Greenpeace activists display a thermometer installation in front of the brown coal-fired power plant Niederaussem operated by RWE in Bergheim. The Rhenish brown coal field is Europe’s largest carbon dioxide source. (EPA)
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
0

Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038: government commission

  • The proposals of the committee, also known as the coal commission, will likely be turned into law by the government
  • The commission’s plans are at the center of Germany’s strategy for how to abandon polluting coal stations in favor of renewables
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
0

BERLIN: Germany should shut down its last coal-fired power plant by 2038 at the latest, a government-appointed commission said early on Saturday as part of a roadmap laying out an accelerated phase-out of the polluting fuel.

Commission sources told Reuters the body agreed a total of €40 billion ($45.65 billion) should be provided in aid for the states affected by the coal phase-out up to 2040, less than the roughly €60 billion that they had asked for.

Over the next four years, plant operators, including RWE and Uniper, will be asked to shut down about 12 gigawatts of capacity early in a first step, members of the commission told Reuters after more than 20 hours of discussions.

This equals about 24 large power station units.

The commission’s plans are at the center of Germany’s strategy for how to abandon polluting coal stations in favor of renewables, which accounted for more than 40 percent of the energy mix last year, beating coal for the first time.

It is the second major intervention in Germany’s energy market within a decade after a landmark decision to shut down all nuclear power stations by 2022. The decision to switch away from nuclear was taken in the wake of Japan’s Fukishima disaster in 2011.

Following months of negotiations, the proposals of the committee, also known as the coal commission, will serve as a guideline for the government in its effort to turn the planned coal exit into law.

While the 2038 exit date seems broadly in line with estimates, commission sources said that the phase out could already be completed by 2035, adding it would be decided in 2032 whether this was feasible.

Compensation for companies and consumers experiencing higher electricity prices resulting from the coal phase-out should be 2 billion euros per year, with the exact amount to be fixed in 2023, a text of the commission’s recommendations seen by Reuters showed.

Topics: environment Germany coal energy renewables

Related

0 photos
World
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
0
Business & Economy
Hundreds march in Berlin to demand an end to using coal

Message from Facebook: WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger to be integrated

The popular application will be integrated.
Updated 26 January 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

Message from Facebook: WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger to be integrated

  • The three apps will continue to be available independently
  • It is aimed at increasing activity among the social networking platform’s billions of users
Updated 26 January 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

JEDDAH: Facebook is working to integrate the three messaging services it owns — Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.
The three apps will continue to be available independently, but the underlying infrastructure that powers them will be unified.
Work on the plan is at an early stage but Facebook aims to complete it by the end of 2019 or in early 2020,
The merger is the brainchild of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, the New York Times reported. It is aimed at increasing activity among the social networking platform’s billions of users, while luring them away from rival messaging services.
Facebook said it wanted to “build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private.”
It added: “We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and are considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and families across networks.”
Mishal Alsowayan, 31, a Saudi marketing manager with 20,000 followers across a range of social networking platforms, said: “We use Facebook less in the region nowadays and I don’t think this will affect the way I use apps. If it does improve quality on all three apps then I would be more willing to use it on a regular basis.”
Alsowayan also had security concerns about the merging of the services. Combining the messaging services has raised questions about how Facebook will protect customer data.
WhatsApp requires users to register only a phone number. Facebook and Messenger ask for real identities. Matching Facebook and Instagram users to their WhatsApp IDs may concern those who prefer keeping their use of each app separate.
 “As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work,” Facebook said.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Facebook WhatsApp Instagram

Related

0
Media
’We don’t sell people’s data,’ says Facebook’s Zuckerberg
0
Media
Facebook's WhatsApp limits text forwards to 5 recipients to curb rumors

Latest updates

Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038: government commission
0
Polish animal activists block government-ordered boar hunt
0
South Texas police: 12-year-old boy charged in slaying of boxer
0
Did El Chapo’s sons kill acclaimed journalist? Doubts arise in Mexico
0
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.