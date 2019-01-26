Cuba urges Colombia, ELN rebels to follow peace talks protocol

You are here

﻿

A Colombian youth takes part in a demonstration demanding efforts to continue the peace talks between the government and the ELN guerrillas on January 25, 2019. (AFP)
  • Cuba has found itself in a diplomatic bind since Colombia’s President Ivan Duque asked it last week to extradite ELN leaders
  • ELN admitted responsibility in a car bomb blast at a police academy in Bogota that killed 21 people
HAVANA: Cuba called on the Colombian government and ELN rebels on Friday to follow the protocol of the peace talks it had been hosting and implement measures needed, including security guarantees, to allow 10 ELN leaders in Havana to return to Colombia.
Cuba has found itself in a diplomatic bind since Colombia’s President Ivan Duque asked it last week to extradite those leaders following an ELN car bomb blast at a police academy in Bogota that killed 21 people.
The Cuban government condemned the attack but said it would follow the protocols agreed at the start of negotiations in 2017. These provide security guarantees for guerrilla commanders to return to Colombia or Venezuela within 15 days of an end to talks and bar military offensives for 72 hours. “Cuba’s foreign ministry calls on the Colombian government and the ELN to adopt the relevant measures that would allow the proceedings for the return of the ELN delegation in accordance with the protocol,” it said in a statement.
Duque has said the protocols do not apply since his government never participated in talks started by Former President Juan Manuel Santos. He had refused to restart the negotiations until the ELN freed all hostages and stopped criminal activities.
Though the notoriously decentralized ELN claimed responsibility for the car bombing last week, calling the attack a legitimate attack of war, its leaders in Cuba have said they were not involved.
Some analysts say the Colombian government should be obliged to accept the protocols despite the change of administration.
The Cuban foreign ministry said it had sent a verbal note to its Colombian counterpart recalling the commitments it and the ELN had undertaken, sending a copy of the note to the other countries overseeing the peace talks.
Cuba, which had previously hosted talks between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that led to a peace agreement in 2016, recalled that it had offered to be the seat of peace talks last year as a “goodwill gesture.”
The original host Ecuador pulled its support for the talks, saying it would not host them as long as the guerrillas continued to wage attacks.

Topics: cuba Colombia

Polish animal activists block government-ordered boar hunt

WIATROWIEC, Poland: Denouncing what they call the slaughter of wild boar, Polish animal rights activists are keeping a close watch on hunters and trying to stymie a cull ordered by the government.
Polish authorities introduced the hunting plan to stem an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF), which is deadly to wild boar and pigs and was first spotted in the EU member in 2014 when infected boar entered from Belarus.
“Stop hunting, come down, you look like a good man,” 44-year-old animal rights activist Anna Ruszkiewicz said to a hunter sitting in a hunting tower in the middle of a forest southwest of Warsaw.
“Come over to the other side of the barricade, join people like us who are protecting animals instead of killing them,” the activist clad in a yellow vest added gently.
Ruszkiewicz, who works as a public servant in Warsaw, undertook the hour-long drive from the capital along with around 40 others to block the hunt in the forest next to the village of Wiatrowiec.
“We’ve been walking around. Picking mushrooms. We have the right, no? The forest belongs to everyone,” she said.
For the dozen or so hunters, it is yet another failed hunt: one by one, they climb down from the towers and leave the forest to put away their rifles and drive away with their dogs.
The animal rights activists follow in hot pursuit. For the rest of the day, the hunters will have them on their heels as they visit various spots around the area.
“The goal is to stop them from just going over to another forest to hunt,” said Anna MicHajjlow, who is the coordinator of the animal rights operation.
On this day the activists come out on top, as not a single wild boar was shot in the area. The previous day only one was killed.
“The activists are keeping us from hunting. They blocked us yesterday, last weekend too. And again today they came in a few cars. We aren’t able to shoot,” said Ryszard Lewandowski, secretary for the Cyranka hunting association based in the central village of Jeziorka.
“It’s a vicious cycle. The (environment) minister is asking us to hunt wild boar to stop the ASF virus from spreading — and we can’t,” he said.
“So the virus is heading ever closer to the west and reaching pig farms. If things continue as is, the virus will end up in Germany.”
According to data from the PZL hunting union, nearly 200,000 wild boar have been killed since early April, or 90 percent of the planned total.
But that is not enough for the government, which ordered them to step up their hunting efforts in January.
For each boar they kill under the scheme, hunters receive more than 600 zloty (€140, $160). Of that amount, 20 percent must go to the hunting association.
The agricultural lobby is strong, as Poland is one of the leading producers of pork in the European Union. In June 2018, farmers had a total of 11.8 million swine.
Since the virus was detected in Poland in 2014, 43,000 from affected areas have had to be shot dead, according to the country’s chief veterinarian.
Police officers called to the scene take down the names of the activists. Though peaceful, the atmosphere is tense, with each group making accusations against the other.
The activists claim the hunters are “exterminating” a species. The hunters claim the activists are funded by anti-Polish lobbyists.
“Who’s funding you? Is it in their interest for ASP to spread, and for farmers to have to pay the price?” asks one angry hunter.
Boar which are killed are transported to a walk-in freezer where they are gutted and samples are drawn for analysis. Results arrive back a week later.
The virus is not dangerous to humans but is a threat to the pork industry.
“The situation is worrisome,” said Grzegorz Wozniakowski, head of the national laboratory in the eastern city of Pulawy.
“The samples collected from 24 boar shot in Grawolin, around 40 kilometers from Warsaw, all came back positive. One hundred percent of those boar were infected, compared to 10 percent in general.”
The hunters say they are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
“If we don’t reach the quota of 48 boar set by the (environment) minister, we risk consequences,” 42-year-old hunter Marcin Jakubczak said.
That quota is in addition to the annual 154 boar set out for their area of nearly 13,000 hectares in the regular hunting plan.
“Obviously we don’t fire on sows and their little ones. It’s against hunting ethics,” Jakubczak said.
The environment minister had requested to also shoot sows over the course of the year, without honoring the period of protection linked to procreation.
The tension led to the resignation of PZL head Piotr Jenoch, who made clear that he was opposed to the demands made on hunters.

Topics: Poland environment African swine fever

