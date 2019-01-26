You are here

  • Home
  • Pope Francis seeks to inspire Panama’s priests, sisters at Youth Day
﻿

Pope Francis seeks to inspire Panama’s priests, sisters at Youth Day

Pope Francis will preside over the final vigil before World Youth Day’s culminating Mass on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 56 sec ago
AP
0

Pope Francis seeks to inspire Panama’s priests, sisters at Youth Day

  • Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in the Santa Maria La Antigua cathedral in the old section of Panama City with the country’s priests and nuns
Updated 56 sec ago
AP
0

PANAMA CITY: Pope Francis has sought to inspire Panama’s young people, its prisoners, its politicians and its bishops. On Saturday he turns his attention to the country’s priests and religious sisters as he reaches the midway point in his Central American visit.
Francis will celebrate Mass in the Santa Maria La Antigua cathedral in the old section of Panama City with the country’s priests and nuns. Later he’ll preside over the final vigil before World Youth Day’s culminating Mass on Sunday.
On Friday, Francis brought World Youth Day to Panama’s juvenile delinquents, celebrating an emotional penitential liturgy inside the country’s main youth prison since the inmates couldn’t participate in the Catholic Church’s big festival of faith outside.
Fulfilling his belief that no one should be separated from God’s mercy, Francis also heard the confessions of five inmates at the Las Garzas de Pacora detention center. At least one of them wept uncontrollably afterward.
“There are no words to describe the freedom I feel in this moment,” one of the inmates, Luis Oscar Martinez, told the pope at the start of the service inside barbed wire-ringed facility outside Panama City.
It was an emotional highlight of Francis’ four-day trip to Panama and a hands-on demonstration of his belief that prisoners deserve the same dignity as everyone else — as well as hope.
In his homily, Francis lamented that society tends to label people good and bad, the righteous and the sinners, when it should instead spend its time creating opportunities for them to change.
“This attitude spoils everything, because it erects an invisible wall that makes people think that, if we marginalize, separate and isolate others, all our problems will magically be solved,” he said.
Francis has made a tradition of visiting prisoners during his foreign visits, and has long made prison ministry part of his vocation to minister to the most marginal in society. Just last year, Francis changed church teaching on the death penalty, saying it was inadmissible in all cases.
The change was in keeping with his belief that prisoners can always change and deserve chances for rehabilitation.
In a sign of that need for inclusion, the Las Garzas inmates wore the same World Youth Day white T-shirts that tens of thousands of pilgrims are sporting around Panama City.
“A society is fruitful when it is able to generate processes of inclusion and integration, of caring and trying to create opportunities and alternatives that can offer new possibilities to the young, to build a future through community, education and employment,” Francis said.
Las Garzas houses more than 150 inmates, some of whom are serving time for murder. The facility, considered a model, opened a year after five minors died in a fire at another prison in Panama City in 2011. Nine people including administrators and police were convicted of homicide or negligence in what was the worst tragedy for the country’s youth prison system.
At the start of the service, Martinez told Francis of his remorse in becoming estranged from part of his family after he committed an unspecified crime.
“I caused a profound pain in a dear friend and in myself,” Martinez, 21, told the pope. He said he wanted to become a refrigeration mechanic when he got out.
“I hope to give this joy to my mother and be in communion with the part of my family that I lost.”

Topics: Pope Francis Panama

Related

0
World
Pope Francis brings World Youth Day to Panama’s detained youth
0
World
Pope visit to Central America highlights church ministry to migrants

Search on for up to 200 missing after Brazil dam collapse

Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
AP
0

Search on for up to 200 missing after Brazil dam collapse

  • The status of the workers and others in the city of Brumadinho was unknown late Friday
  • More than 100 firefighters were on the scene and another 200 were expected to arrive Saturday
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
AP
0

SAO PAULO: Workers with Brazilian mining company Vale were eating lunch when a dam that held back waste collapsed, burying the restaurant and surrounding community in reddish-brown sludge, killing at least seven people and leaving up to 200 missing.
The status of the workers and others in the city of Brumadinho was unknown late Friday, hours after what President Jair Bolsonaro and other officials were already describing as a “tragedy.”
Seven bodies had been recovered by late Friday, according to a statement from the governor’s office of Minas Gerais state. But the fear was that there would be many more as rescue and recovery teams dug through feet of mud.
Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman said he did not know what caused the collapse. About 300 employees were working when it happened. About 100 had been accounted for, and rescue efforts were underway to determine what had happened to the others.
“The principal victims were our own workers,” Schvartsman told a news conference Friday evening, adding that the restaurant where many ate “was buried by the mud at lunchtime.”
After the dam collapsed in the afternoon, parts of Brumadinho were evacuated, and firefighters rescued people by helicopter and ground vehicles. Local television channel TV Record showed a helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the waste.
Photos showed rooftops poking above an extensive field of the mud, which also cut off roads. The flow of waste reached the nearby community of Vila Ferteco and a Vale administrative office, where employees were present.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Josiele Rosa Silva Tomas, president of Brumadinho resident’s association, told The Associated Press by phone Friday night. “It was horrible...the amount of mud that took over.”
Silva Tomas said she was awaiting news of her cousin, and many she knew were trying to get news of loved ones.
Another dam administered by Vale and Australian mining company BHP Billiton collapsed in 2015 in the city of Mariana in Minas Gerais state, resulting in 19 deaths and forcing hundreds from their homes.
Considered the worst environmental disaster in Brazilian history, it left 250,000 people without drinking water and killed thousands of fish. An estimated 60 million cubic meters of waste flooded rivers and eventually flowed into the Atlantic Ocean.
Schvartsman said what happened Friday was “a human tragedy much larger than the tragedy of Mariana, but probably the environmental damage will be less.”
The state fire department told The Associated Press that about 200 people were missing. The Minas Gerais governor’s office said 150 were missing.
Bolsonaro, who assumed office Jan. 1, said he lamented the accident and sent three cabinet ministers to the area.
“We will take all the possible steps to minimize the suffering of families and victims,” Bolsonaro said in a speech, which he posted on Twitter.
Bolsonaro planned to tour the area by helicopter on Saturday. The far-right leader campaigned on promises to jump-start Brazil’s economy, in part by deregulating mining and other industries.
Environmental groups and activists said the latest spill underscored a lack of regulation.
The latest spill “is a sad consequence of the lessons not learned by the Brazilian government and the mining companies responsible for the tragedy with Samarco dam, in Mariana, also controlled by Vale,” Greenpeace said in a statement.
“History repeats itself,” tweeted Marina Silva, a former environmental minister and three-time presidential candidate. “It’s unacceptable that government and mining companies haven’t learned anything.”
The rivers of mining waste raised fears of widespread contamination.
According to Vale’s website, the mine waste, often called tailings, is composed mostly of sand and is non-toxic. However, a UN report found that the waste from the 2015 disaster “contained high levels of toxic heavy metals.”
Vale is Brazil’s largest mining company. Two hours after the accident, its stock fell 10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Just before midnight Saturday, firefighters put out a list of 187 people who had been rescued throughout the afternoon.
Of the 427 workers who were on hand when the dam collapsed, 279 had been accounted for, Vale said in a statement.
More than 100 firefighters were on the scene and another 200 were expected to arrive Saturday.

Topics: Brazil

Related

0
World
At least 7 dead, 150 missing in Brazil dam collapse disaster
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Pope Francis seeks to inspire Panama’s priests, sisters at Youth Day
0
Search on for up to 200 missing after Brazil dam collapse
0
Cuba urges Colombia, ELN rebels to follow peace talks protocol
0
Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038: government commission
0
Polish animal activists block government-ordered boar hunt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.