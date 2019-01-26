Day and night, yellow vest protests keep pressure on Macron

Round of US-Taliban talks ends with progress on draft peace deal

PESHAWAR/KABUL: Taliban negotiators and US officials meeting in Qatar on Saturday finalized clauses in a draft agreement to end the 17-year-old Afghan war, according to Taliban sources.

US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is heading to the Afghan capital Kabul to brief President Ashraf Ghani on the progress after the end of the longer-than expected six-day discussions.

The US embassy in Kabul was not available to immediately confirm the Taliban sources’ account of the draft deal and Khalizad’s visit.