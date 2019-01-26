Day and night, yellow vest protests keep pressure on Macron

You are here

Riot police officer push demonstrators during a protest Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. (AP)
  • Multiple protests are planned Saturday around Paris and other cities
  • Macron has sapped some support for the movement through a national debate in towns across France
PARIS: France’s yellow vest protesters are hitting the streets again, keeping up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron even as internal divisions and frustration over protest violence cloud the movement’s future.
Multiple protests are planned Saturday around Paris and other cities, the 11th straight weekend of action prompted by Macron policies seen as favoring the rich.
Macron has sapped some support for the movement through a national debate in towns across France.
This week some yellow vest leaders are trying to keep up momentum by holding protests after dark as well as during the day. A daytime march is planned starting on the Champs-Elysees, site of recent rioting. Other groups plan evening events at Place de la Republique in eastern Paris.
France is deploying about 80,000 police Saturday.

Round of US-Taliban talks ends with progress on draft peace deal

Reuters
  • US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is heading to the Afghan capital Kabul to brief President Ashraf Ghani
PESHAWAR/KABUL: Taliban negotiators and US officials meeting in Qatar on Saturday finalized clauses in a draft agreement to end the 17-year-old Afghan war, according to Taliban sources.

US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is heading to the Afghan capital Kabul to brief President Ashraf Ghani on the progress after the end of the longer-than expected six-day discussions.

The US embassy in Kabul was not available to immediately confirm the Taliban sources’ account of the draft deal and Khalizad’s visit.

