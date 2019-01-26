You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia investigating audit firms’ conduct in 1MDB scandal
﻿

Malaysia investigating audit firms’ conduct in 1MDB scandal

1Malaysia Development Bhd lost billions of dollars in a scandal that erupted under the country’s previous government. (AFP)
Updated 26 January 2019
Reuters
0

Malaysia investigating audit firms’ conduct in 1MDB scandal

  • Investigations into 1MDB were reopened in Malaysia after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad won a general election in May
  • The 1MDB scandal was a major reason for former premier Najib Razak’s shock election loss
Updated 26 January 2019
Reuters
0

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s securities regulator said on Saturday it was looking into the conduct of auditors of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), a state fund that was wound up after losing billions of dollars in a scandal that erupted under the country’s previous government.
“The Securities Commission’s review of the conduct of auditors in relation to 1MDB audits is still on-going,” the regulator said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without identifying the firms involved.
The statement was issued following a South China Morning Post report on Friday that cited sources saying that the regulator was reviewing the work carried out by international auditors KPMG and Deloitte to see if they were “were aiding and abetting in this scandal, or merely negligent.”
KPMG and Deloitte did not respond to requests from Reuters for comment.
Once the review is completed, the Securities Commission and its Audit Oversight Board “will assess the findings and consider the appropriate next course of action,” the regulator said.
1MDB is the subject of money laundering investigations in at least six countries, including the United States and Malaysia. The US Department of Justice has alleged that over $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by top officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014.
Deloitte audited 1MDB’s financial statements for 2013 and 2014, before it resigned as the fund’s auditor in early 2016.
It had taken over after 1MDB fired its earlier auditors, KPMG and Ernst & Young, authorities have said.
After the Justice Department filed civil lawsuits in 2016 over 1MDB, Deloitte said the 1MDB finance statements it had audited should no longer be relied upon.
In June last year, 1MDB said KPMG had informed the fund that 1MDB’s financial statements for the financial years ending March 2010, 2011 and 2012 audited by KPMG did not provide a true and fair assessment of the company.
Investigations into 1MDB were reopened in Malaysia after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly won a general election in May.
The 1MDB scandal was a major reason for former premier Najib Razak’s shock election loss. Najib has since been charged with graft over 1MDB, the fund he founded in 2009. He has pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing.
Goldman Sachs, which helped sell 1MDB bonds, is also facing criminal charges in Malaysia.

Topics: Finance Malaysia 1MDB

Related

0
Business & Economy
Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman, ex-bankers in 1MDB probe
0
World
Malaysia says former PM Najib’s office ordered changes to 1MDB audit report

Malaysia scraps multi-billion dollar China-backed project

Updated 26 January 2019
AFP
0

Malaysia scraps multi-billion dollar China-backed project

  • Malaysia has in recent months suspended several major projects signed under the country’s previous scandal-plagued regime
  • If the project was not terminated, Malaysia would have to pay an annual 500-million-ringgit interest payment
Updated 26 January 2019
AFP
0

KUALA LUMPUR: A multi-billion dollar China-backed rail project in Malaysia has been scrapped, government officials said Saturday, adding that the cost of building it was too high.
Malaysia has in recent months suspended several major projects signed under the country’s previous scandal-plagued regime, in a bid to cut the country’s massive one-trillion-ringgit ($251 billion) debt.
Economics minister Azmin Ali said Malaysia made the decision two days ago on the 81-billion-ringgit east coast rail link (ECRL) that would have connected the eastern and western coasts of the peninsula.
“The cost of the ECRL development is too big, so we have no financial ability at this time,” he told reporters.
He said that if the project was not terminated, Malaysia would have to pay an annual 500-million-ringgit interest payment.
Malaysia’s previous government under Prime Minister Najib Razak had warm ties with China and signed up to a string of Beijing-funded projects.
But critics say many of these deals lacked transparency, fueling speculation they were made in exchange for help in paying off debts from a massive financial scandal involving state fund 1MDB.
The scandal was a major factor in Najib’s shock electoral defeat in May last year that saw his former boss Mahathir Mohamad return to power.
Mahathir then ordered a review of mega-projects signed by Najib during his nine-year rule, adding he would discuss “unfair” terms supposedly set in these deals and high interest rates levied on Chinese loans used to finance the projects.
Azmin did not say how much compensation Malaysia would have to pay for canceling the project, adding it would be determined by the finance ministry.
Najib and his cronies were accused of plundering billions of dollars from 1MDB, with the former leader charged with corruption over the scandal.
He will stand trial over these charges in February, and has denied any wrongdoing.

Topics: economy China Malaysia Finance

Related

Special 0
World
Malaysia's PM halts China’s ‘belt and road’ but relations remain strong
0
World
Malaysian PM Mahathir aims to scrap China deals

Latest updates

‘Shocked’ Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open over Petra Kvitova to become world No. 1
0
Alexander McQueen shines a light on Nora Attal
0
Review: Netflix’s first Emirati show is fascinating but lacks wit
0
Tunisia calls for Arab League to readmit Syria
0
UK paper pays damages to Melania Trump over false report
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.