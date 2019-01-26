You are here

  • Home
  • South Sudanese fear leaving UN protected camps despite peace
﻿

South Sudanese fear leaving UN protected camps despite peace

Rwanda UN Peacekeepers wait to escort a bus which is transferring high school students from a Protection of Civilian (PoC) site to another school to take their final national school exams in Juba, South Sudan, on January 24, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 26 January 2019
AP
0

South Sudanese fear leaving UN protected camps despite peace

  • More than 190,000 people are living in squalor in the six UN protected sites
  • Now the UN is pushing for the camps to close, amid warnings by the international community that rushing the process could re-ignite violence
Updated 26 January 2019
AP
0

JUBA: Tracing his fingers over the metal fencing at a United Nations protected site in South Sudan’s capital, Nhial Nyuot Nhial hung his head as he contemplated going home after years of civil war. “At the moment it’s impossible for someone to leave,” he said.
The 33-year-old is among tens of thousands of people who are still sheltering in such camps across the country, the legacy of an unprecedented decision by a UN peacekeeping mission to throw open its doors to people fleeing war.
Nhial has been in the Juba camp since 2014, shortly after the country erupted in fighting. A fragile peace deal signed between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in September has brought little comfort. Like many in the camps, Nhial still fears for his life and refuses to leave.
What began as a temporary experiment is looking more like a permanent refuge for more than 190,000 people living in squalor in the six UN protected sites. Now the UN is pushing for the camps to close, amid warnings by the international community that rushing the process could re-ignite violence among ethnic groups.
“If or when the walls of the protection sites come down, there will still be dangerous intercommunal tensions and massive protection needs,” said Lauren Spink, senior researcher on peacekeeping for the Center for Civilians in Conflict, an international non-profit group.
An internal UN draft shared with aid agencies in September and seen by The Associated Press detailed a plan for “all services to be permanently relocated outside” Juba’s two UN sites by the end of January, according to the document.
The plan, which was never made public, has yet to be implemented and UN mission chief David Shearer said there has been no decision to close the camps at any particular time. “People moving back to their homes have to make their own decisions,” he told the AP.
Five years of fighting have killed almost 400,000 people and left more than seven million, or two-thirds of the population, in “dire need” of humanitarian assistance, according to South Sudan’s 2019 humanitarian response plan, which will cost $1.5 billion.
The country’s cash-strapped government doesn’t have the means to resettle the more than four million people who have been displaced from their homes. More than two million of them fled the country.
“Given the population and the people that will need to be resettled, it’s really massive,” said Hussein Mar Nyuot, South Sudan’s minister for humanitarian and disaster management.
The government is largely relying on the UN and aid agencies to implement its resettlement plan, which includes safe passage and a three-month package of food for people who want to go home, Nyuot said. The government has said it will provide land and security for returnees.
At least one South Sudan expert said the number of people willing to leave the UN sites and return from refugee camps in neighboring Uganda and elsewhere will be a true test of peace.
“If we see that number significantly go down . in a meaningful, lasting way over several months maybe we can measure the peace agreement in steps like that, as opposed to just believing what politicians say and what statements are,” said Pete Martell, a journalist and author of a new book on South Sudan, “First Raise a Flag.”
In the last six months, about 17,000 have voluntarily left the camps, according to the UN
But continuing unrest in South Sudan has civilians worrying about whether the government can provide for and protect them. Even inside the UN camps, violence occurs.
In August, due to intercommunal clashes inside one of Juba’s UN sites, almost 3,500 people were relocated to Mangateen, a displaced persons’ camp run by the government on the edge of the city.
People there said the camp doesn’t feel safe.
“Living here is a danger,” said John Tut, Mangateen’s camp coordinator. Earlier this month government soldiers came to the gates and threw rocks at civilians while shouting insults, the 42-year-old said.
There is also not enough space. About 1,500 people currently live in a stifling warehouse waiting for the government to allocate more land for the site.
Seated on the floor of the warehouse, Elizabeth Nyamai shrugged. “We’re not living in good conditions, we’re living in fear with no basic needs being met,” the 28-year-old mother of five said. “I’ve lost hope in the government, whatever they say we don’t believe.”

Topics: Sudan

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman sends Saudi delegation to Sudan to help with economic challenges
0
Violence-hit Sudan gets support from arch enemy South Sudan

Tunisia calls for Arab League to readmit Syria

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP
0

Tunisia calls for Arab League to readmit Syria

  • The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011
  • ‘The question of Syria returning to the Arab League does not depend on Tunisia but on the Arab League’
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP
0

TUNIS: Syria’s “natural place” is within the Arab League, Tunisia’s foreign minister said Saturday, ahead of the organization’s annual summit in Tunis in March.
“Syria is an Arab state, and its natural place is within the Arab League,” Khemaies Jhinaoui said during a news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who is on a tour of North African countries.
The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011 as the death toll in the country’s civil war mounted.
“The question of Syria returning to the Arab League does not depend on Tunisia but on the Arab League,” Jhinaoui said.
“The foreign ministers (of member states) will decide on this subject,” he added. “What interests us is Syria’s stability and security.”
Persistent divisions between the Arab League’s member states have worked against Syria’s readmission.
Russia’s intervention in Syria’s war since 2015 in favor of President Bashar Assad has turned the tide of the conflict in the regime’s favor.
The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December, the same month as Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir made the first visit of any Arab leader to the Syrian capital since the start of the war. But Qatar earlier this month rejected normalizing ties with Assad.
Lavrov backed overtures to readmit Syria.
“As we have discussed in Algeria and Morocco over the past few days, we would like Tunis to also support Syria’s return to the Arab family, the Arab League,” Russia’s foreign minister said in Tunis, according to Interfax news agency.
Lavrov, who has also visited Morocco on his tour, also said Tunisia and Russia agreed to ramp up “anti-terror cooperation.”
Russia’s foreign minister is due to meet Tunisia’s president and prime minister on Saturday.

Topics: Arab League Tunisia Libya

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Arab states snub Syria over summit
0
Middle-East
Iraq says it supports Syria’s return to Arab League

Latest updates

‘Shocked’ Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open over Petra Kvitova to become world No. 1
0
Alexander McQueen shines a light on Nora Attal
0
Review: Netflix’s first Emirati show is fascinating but lacks wit
0
Tunisia calls for Arab League to readmit Syria
0
UK paper pays damages to Melania Trump over false report
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.