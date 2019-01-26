Iran accuses France of ‘destabilizing’ region

You are here

Iran continues to develop its ballistic missile technology including the Talash missile system, above, but says it has no intention of acquiring atomic weapons. (AFP)
TEHRAN: Iran has accused France of being a destabilizing force in the region after its foreign minister threatened new sanctions against Tehran over its missile program.
“The Islamic republic has always called for the strengthening of peace and stability in the region,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement released overnight Friday.
As such Iran “considers the mass sales of sophisticated and offensive weapons by ... France as a factor in destabilizing the balance of the region,” the statement said.
It came after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday said Paris was ready to impose new sanctions on Tehran if talks on its missile program and its regional influence fail to make progress.
“We have begun a difficult dialogue with Iran ... and unless progress is made, we are ready to apply sanctions, firmly, and they know it,” Le Drian said.
Le Drian also demanded that Iran change its behavior in the region, specifically regarding its military presence in Syria.
The Iranian foreign ministry responded saying “Iran’s missile program is not negotiable” and warned that “any new sanction by European countries will lead to a review of our relations with them.”
Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US — that lifted sanctions on the Iran.
But in May the US withdrew from the deal and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.
The EU has been trying to set up a special payment mechanism to maintain trade and business ties with Iran and circumvent the US sanctions.
Tehran has continued to develop its ballistic missile technology but says it has no intention of acquiring atomic weapons and that its missile development programs are purely defensive.

Tunisia calls for Arab League to readmit Syria

Updated 26 January 2019
AFP
0

Tunisia calls for Arab League to readmit Syria

  • The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011
  • ‘The question of Syria returning to the Arab League does not depend on Tunisia but on the Arab League’
Updated 26 January 2019
AFP
0

TUNIS: Syria’s “natural place” is within the Arab League, Tunisia’s foreign minister said Saturday, ahead of the organization’s annual summit in Tunis in March.
“Syria is an Arab state, and its natural place is within the Arab League,” Khemaies Jhinaoui said during a news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who is on a tour of North African countries.
The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011 as the death toll in the country’s civil war mounted.
“The question of Syria returning to the Arab League does not depend on Tunisia but on the Arab League,” Jhinaoui said.
“The foreign ministers (of member states) will decide on this subject,” he added. “What interests us is Syria’s stability and security.”
Persistent divisions between the Arab League’s member states have worked against Syria’s readmission.
Russia’s intervention in Syria’s war since 2015 in favor of President Bashar Assad has turned the tide of the conflict in the regime’s favor.
The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December, the same month as Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir made the first visit of any Arab leader to the Syrian capital since the start of the war. But Qatar earlier this month rejected normalizing ties with Assad.
Lavrov backed overtures to readmit Syria.
“As we have discussed in Algeria and Morocco over the past few days, we would like Tunis to also support Syria’s return to the Arab family, the Arab League,” Russia’s foreign minister said in Tunis, according to Interfax news agency.
Lavrov, who has also visited Morocco on his tour, also said Tunisia and Russia agreed to ramp up “anti-terror cooperation.”
Russia’s foreign minister is due to meet Tunisia’s president and prime minister on Saturday.

