You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis fail to implement Stockholm agreement: Yemeni government
﻿

Houthis fail to implement Stockholm agreement: Yemeni government

The ceasefire deal, which was agreed upon between Yemen’s warring parties in December, prescribed the de-escalation of conflict in Hodeidah as an important first step for sustainable peace. (AFP)
Updated 26 January 2019
AP
0

Houthis fail to implement Stockholm agreement: Yemeni government

  • Yemen’s Foreign Minister Khalid Al-Yamani also stressed the importance of a plan for the pull out of armed troops in Hodeidah
  • The ceasefire deal, which was agreed upon between Yemen’s warring parties in December, prescribed the de-escalation of conflict in Hodeidah as an important first step for sustainable peace
Updated 26 January 2019
AP
0

The Houthis have not kept to the Hodeidah ceasefire agreement signed in Stockholm by refusing to hand over control of the city and its ports to the UN, the Yemeni government has claimed.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Khalid Al-Yamani also stressed the importance of a plan for the pull out of armed troops in Hodeidah, which the Houthi militia failed to carry out.

The ceasefire deal, which was agreed upon between Yemen’s warring parties in December, prescribed the de-escalation of conflict in Hodeidah as an important first step for sustainable peace and hope for millions of Yemenis.

Al-Yamani said it was important to speed up the implementation of the agreement in order to maintain the political process.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the US urged the UN to take the Houthi militia to task for “reneging on their commitments” under the agreement.

“The Stockholm Agreement between Yemeni parties is being violated repeatedly by the Houthis,” Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a series of tweets.

He said the Yemeni government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Saudi-led coalition that was backing it have been implementing their obligation under the agreement.

 
Topics: Houthis Yemen

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia praises Yemen human rights efforts
0
Middle-East
Yemeni government troops, Houthis clash near Hodeidah

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes

Updated 13 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes

Updated 13 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian was killed Saturday in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Palestinian Authority's ministry said the man, who it did not identify, was one of at least six Palestinians shot during clashes in Mughayir village near Ramallah.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel West Bank Ramallah

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians

Latest updates

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes
0
‘Shocked’ Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open over Petra Kvitova to become world No. 1
0
Alexander McQueen shines a light on Nora Attal
0
Review: Netflix’s first Emirati show is fascinating but lacks wit
0
Tunisia calls for Arab League to readmit Syria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.