Houthis fail to implement Stockholm agreement: Yemeni government

The Houthis have not kept to the Hodeidah ceasefire agreement signed in Stockholm by refusing to hand over control of the city and its ports to the UN, the Yemeni government has claimed.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Khalid Al-Yamani also stressed the importance of a plan for the pull out of armed troops in Hodeidah, which the Houthi militia failed to carry out.

The ceasefire deal, which was agreed upon between Yemen’s warring parties in December, prescribed the de-escalation of conflict in Hodeidah as an important first step for sustainable peace and hope for millions of Yemenis.

Al-Yamani said it was important to speed up the implementation of the agreement in order to maintain the political process.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the US urged the UN to take the Houthi militia to task for “reneging on their commitments” under the agreement.

“The Stockholm Agreement between Yemeni parties is being violated repeatedly by the Houthis,” Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a series of tweets.

He said the Yemeni government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Saudi-led coalition that was backing it have been implementing their obligation under the agreement.