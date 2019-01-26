You are here

﻿

UK paper pays damages to Melania Trump over false report

First Lady Melania Trump sits onstage as US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 26 January 2019
AP
Updated 26 January 2019
AP

Updated 26 January 2019
AP
LONDON: Britain’s Telegraph newspaper has apologized and paid “substantial damages” to US First Lady Melania Trump after publishing an article it says contains many false statements.
The newspaper said Saturday it apologizes “unreservedly” for the content of a cover story published Jan. 19 in the newspaper’s weekly magazine supplement.
“As a mark of our regret we have agreed to pay Mrs. Trump substantial damages as well as her legal costs,” The Telegraph said.
The paper said it falsely characterized Mrs. Trump’s father’s personality, falsely reported the reasons she left an architecture program, and falsely reported her career as a model was unsuccessful before she met Donald Trump.
The Telegraph is one of Britain’s leading broadsheet newspapers and is traditionally aligned with the Conservative Party.

Topics: Melania Trump

Did El Chapo’s sons kill acclaimed journalist? Doubts arise in Mexico

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, during the trial of Guzman in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., January 24, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 January 2019
AFP
Did El Chapo's sons kill acclaimed journalist? Doubts arise in Mexico
Updated 26 January 2019
AFP

  • El Chapo’s arrest in January 2016 triggered a war for control of the Sinaloa cartel, pitting two of his sons against another faction led by Lopez
Updated 26 January 2019
AFP
MEXICO CITY: Who ordered the murder of acclaimed Mexican journalist Javier Valdez?
The former right-hand man to Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman says it was the kingpin’s sons. But a friend and colleague of the late reporter rejected that theory Thursday.
Damaso Lopez Nunez, El Chapo’s top lieutenant in the Sinaloa drug cartel, said Wednesday as he testified against his former boss in New York that Guzman’s sons had ordered the May 2017 murder of Valdez.
But the evidence actually points to Lopez’s own son, according to Ismael Bojorquez, the editor of Riodoce, the newspaper he co-founded with Valdez in the Sinaloa state capital, Culiacan.
Valdez, a respected crime reporter and expert on Mexico’s multi-billion-dollar drug trafficking industry, published an article shortly before his death in which Lopez’s son, Damaso Lopez Serrano, was referred to as “Sir Nobody.”
“That enraged Damaso’s son, and that’s what led to the order” to kill Valdez, Bojorquez told Radio Centro in Mexico.
“Damaso is protecting his own son from facing trial for Valdez’s murder.”
El Chapo’s arrest in January 2016 triggered a war for control of the Sinaloa cartel, pitting two of his sons against another faction led by Lopez.
Lopez — a former prison director who once helped El Chapo escape from jail, then teamed up with him — was himself arrested in Mexico City in May 2017.
His son turned himself into the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) two months later, and both have been cooperating with the American authorities in exchange for reduced sentences.
After his arrest, Lopez told Mexican authorities that the order to kill Valdez came from within his organization, but that he did not know who had given it.
Valdez, who was 50 when he was gunned down in broad daylight outside his newspaper’s offices, was a winner of the prestigious International Press Freedom Award and a longtime contributor to Agence France-Presse.

Topics: Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Mexico

