Alexander McQueen shines a light on Nora Attal

DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal is one of seven rising stars to be chosen for Alexander McQueen’s latest campaign.

The spring/summer 2019 campaign was shot by British fashion and documentary photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, who has worked with the likes of J.W. Anderson, Loewe, Marni, Miu Miu and Tiffany & Co. in the past.



The black-and-white campaign features US model Binx Walton, China’s Chunjie Liu, Scottish model Jean Campbell, Jill Kortleve, British model Kesewa Aboah, Dutch beauty Lara Stone and Attal herself.Designed by the label’s creative director Sarah Burton, the collection has a decidedly Western feel to it, with leather and lace, nipped waists, heavy belts and lace-up boots paired with intricate silver jewelry.The campaign photographs feature the Neolithic monument of Avebury, in southwest England. One of the best-known prehistoric sites in Britain, it contains the largest megalithic stone circle ever discovered and is thought to predate Stonehenge.Attal shared the photos on her Instagram account over the weekend, just days after she shared snaps of her turn on the catwalk for the likes of Christian Dior and Chanel at Paris Couture Week, which wrapped up on Jan. 24.The year has gotten off to a busy start for Attal, who was similarly in demand in 2018, when she took to the catwalk for Elie Saab, Loewe and Dior during Paris Fashion Week in September and starred in Italian fashion label Versace’s summer advert campaign.In May, luxury e-retailer Farfetch launched in the Middle East with a little help from the young model.She starred in a photoshoot wearing pieces from collections on sale on the platform. The colorful photographs were accompanied by a snappy, chatty interview with the young model.Readers got the chance to gain insight into her earliest fashion memories and learn some off-the-cuff facts about the star.“Recently I’ve been obsessed with noughties trends. Everyone was so cool and effortless back then. Now I go out in a full Juicy Couture tracksuit with no shame,” she told Farfetch at the time.“If I wasn’t a model, I’d probably be at university, studying to get into something like criminal investigations, profiling or law,” she added.