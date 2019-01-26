You are here

  • Home
  • Alexander McQueen shines a light on Nora Attal
﻿

Alexander McQueen shines a light on Nora Attal

Nora Attal walked the runway for Alexander McQueen last year. (Getty Images)
Updated 26 January 2019
Arab News
0

Alexander McQueen shines a light on Nora Attal

Updated 26 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal is one of seven rising stars to be chosen for Alexander McQueen’s latest campaign.
The spring/summer 2019 campaign was shot by British fashion and documentary photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, who has worked with the likes of J.W. Anderson, Loewe, Marni, Miu Miu and Tiffany & Co. in the past.

The black-and-white campaign features US model Binx Walton, China’s Chunjie Liu, Scottish model Jean Campbell, Jill Kortleve, British model Kesewa Aboah, Dutch beauty Lara Stone and Attal herself.
Designed by the label’s creative director Sarah Burton, the collection has a decidedly Western feel to it, with leather and lace, nipped waists, heavy belts and lace-up boots paired with intricate silver jewelry.
The campaign photographs feature the Neolithic monument of Avebury, in southwest England. One of the best-known prehistoric sites in Britain, it contains the largest megalithic stone circle ever discovered and is thought to predate Stonehenge.
Attal shared the photos on her Instagram account over the weekend, just days after she shared snaps of her turn on the catwalk for the likes of Christian Dior and Chanel at Paris Couture Week, which wrapped up on Jan. 24.
The year has gotten off to a busy start for Attal, who was similarly in demand in 2018, when she took to the catwalk for Elie Saab, Loewe and Dior during Paris Fashion Week in September and starred in Italian fashion label Versace’s summer advert campaign.
In May, luxury e-retailer Farfetch launched in the Middle East with a little help from the young model.
She starred in a photoshoot wearing pieces from collections on sale on the platform. The colorful photographs were accompanied by a snappy, chatty interview with the young model.
Readers got the chance to gain insight into her earliest fashion memories and learn some off-the-cuff facts about the star.
“Recently I’ve been obsessed with noughties trends. Everyone was so cool and effortless back then. Now I go out in a full Juicy Couture tracksuit with no shame,” she told Farfetch at the time.
“If I wasn’t a model, I’d probably be at university, studying to get into something like criminal investigations, profiling or law,” she added.

Topics: Nora Attal Alexander McQueen fashion

Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad pay homage to ocean life in their latest collections

Elie Saab's wedding design for his SS'19 collection. (AFP)
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad pay homage to ocean life in their latest collections

Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Two of the biggest Lebanese fashion houses, Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, hosted their shows in Paris at the Haute Coutour fashion week on Tuesday.

Zuhair Murad's wedding dress design. (AFP)

Elie Saab celebrated the magic of femininity, with supple silhouettes and sequined details. A sea life theme dominated the catwalk with draped asymmetrical dresses, as well as deep blue colors. Corals were embroidered on delicate gowns making them shimmer. The creations were whimsical and dreamy, and would make any one wearing them transform into a royal mermaid.

The sea life and underwater theme seemed to also be present in Zuhair Murad’s designs. In his dramatic collection 80s inspired silhouettes and opulence flairs dominated the runway. Murad kept the theme subtle throughout, evoking the feel of the ocean with ruffled dresses and lots of blue. He is known to be more sensual in his style of dresses and that was shown with is sequined silk tulle pieces, and long figure hugging shapes.

 

Topics: fashion designs Paris Fashion Week PFW

Latest updates

Afghan Taliban ‘not excluding Pakistan from peace talks’
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Promise and Peril of Credit by Francesca Trivellato 
0
Malaysia eyes 2020 Olympic Games to boost halal exports to Japan
0
Bryson DeChambeau remains bullish despite taking 1-shot lead into final round in Dubai
0
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.