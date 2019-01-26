You are here

'Shocked' Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open over Petra Kvitova to become world No. 1

Japan's Naomi Osaka kisses her trophy after winning her Australian Open final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova. (Reuters)
Updated 26 January 2019
AFP
Updated 26 January 2019
AFP
MELBOURNE: New world No. 1 Naomi Osaka said she was “in a state of shock” on Saturday after holding her nerve to beat Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open in a three-set thriller that also delivered her second Grand Slam title.
The Japanese fourth seed and US Open champion triumphed 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-4 in a 2hr 27min epic over the Czech eighth seed to claim back-to-back Grand Slams and become the first Asian, male or female, to hold the top spot.
The Japanese youngster fell to one knee in celebration, head bowed, as Melbourne Park erupted in thunderous cheers.
“I felt like I was in a state of shock through the entire trophy presentation,” the 21-year-old said.
A rattled Osaka almost blew her title hopes with one hand on the trophy when she failed to convert three championship points leading 5-3 in the second set.
The never-say-die Kvitova forced a deciding set before Osaka finally edged ahead with a decisive break early in the third.
“Of course I felt very disappointed and sad when I had three match points,” she said.
“I tried to tell myself there’s nothing I can do about it. Told myself I’m playing a final and need to keep fighting and couldn’t act immature and needed to keep fighting.”
Her jubilation was a marked contrast to Osaka’s maiden Slam win last year, when she tearfully hid her face as boos rang around Flushing Meadows in the wake of losing finalist Serena Williams’ tirade at the umpire.
This time, Osaka cried with joy and smiled as she became the youngest woman to win back-to-back majors since Martina Hingis in 1998 and the youngest number one since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.
Her gutsy performance confirms her status as the leading light of tennis’ new generation.
Kvitova can console herself with a career-best performance at Melbourne Park, where she did not drop a set on her way to the final.
It was her first Grand Slam decider since a burglar slashed her racquet hand in a 2016 knife attack and the Czech has shown she is again a contender at the majors.
“Thank you for sticking with me even when we didn’t know if I would able to hold a racquet again,” Kvitova told her team, with her voice cracking.
“It’s crazy. I can hardly believe that I just played in a Grand Slam final again.”
Predictions of a slugfest between two of the game’s biggest hitters proved accurate as the pair went toe-to-toe in the first set.
They had never met before and Osaka initially struggled to unlock the lanky left-hander’s serve, while Kvitova at times could not handle her opponent’s powerful returns.
The Czech mixed up her game with drop shots and changes of pace but blew three break chances in a crunch sixth game in the first set.
Kvitova saved two set points to force a tie-break but Osaka ran away with it 7-2, taking the first set the Czech had conceded in the entire tournament.
Kvitova regrouped and kept her hopes alive with the first break of the match, going up 2-0 in the second.
Osaka was frustrated but did not panic, going back on level terms in the next game after benefiting from a Kvitova double fault and poorly hit drop shot.
The Japanese star broke again to take control as Kvitova’s error rate climbed, bringing up three championship points. But the Czech saved all of them, forcing Osaka to serve for the title.
Nerves took hold as Osaka conceded a break to make it 5-5, smashing a ball into the ground and putting her hands over her ears.
The Czech broke again to seize momentum with her fourth straight game, claiming the set as Osaka left the court with a towel draped over her head.
Osaka regained her cool and clipped a clean backhand winner to take a break point in the third game of the decider, going on to see off a Kvitova break opportunity, her mental demons put to bed.
Kvitova would not surrender, saving three break points before again forcing Osaka to serve it out, but the Japanese champion managed it on the second attempt for a famous victory.

Topics: sport tennis Naomi Osaka Australian Open WTA Australia Melbourne

Bryson DeChambeau remains bullish despite taking 1-shot lead into final round in Dubai

Updated 26 January 2019
Arab News
Updated 26 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Bryson DeChambeau remains on course to claim a dream maiden overseas victory this week after producing a 68 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Tapping in for a par on the last hole, the American removed his cap, brushed his hand through his hair and shook his head.
The American golfer is leading the Dubai Desert Classic after three rounds and closing in on his first victory overseas, but he is still not happy.
“Man, I’m just not 100 percent with my golf game right now,” DeChambeau said after his 4-under 68 in the third round, which gave him a one-shot lead over defending champion Li Haotong of China.
Pity his rivals if DeChambeau does get his game back in shape.
Seeking a fourth win from his last nine starts worldwide, the fifth-ranked DeChambeau has shot rounds of 66, 66 and 68 this week and come off the course frustrated every day.
“I’m still leading. It’s fantastic. I couldn’t be displeased,” he said. “But with my expectation levels, and how I know I can perform, I feel like I’m underperforming a little bit.
“But I’m still in the lead, still got the job done. I made it happen when necessary and hopefully I can have one more of those days and maybe even a better-ball striking day.”
Three players who know how to win are leading the chase in the second leg of the so-called “Gulf Swing” on the European Tour.
Li shot a third straight 67 and is the nearest challenger to DeChambeau as he looks for back-to-back titles in Dubai.
When asked how it would feel to defend his crown, Li said: “It would mean a lot. I just want to play my best over there and tomorrow, hopefully hold the trophy again.
“It was pretty decent (today). Actually the long game has been way better than the last couple of days. Yeah, it was just a solid day today.”
Two shots further back are 49-year-old Ernie Els, a three-time champion here, and Matt Wallace, a three-time winner on tour just last year.
Els, who is looking to win 25 years after his first victory at the Emirates Golf Club, did not drop a shot and a left-to-right putt for birdie from 10 feet at the 18th hole gave him some momentum heading into the final round.
Four players are four shots off the lead: Challenge Tour graduate Kalle Samooja of Finland, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark, Alvaro Quiros of Spain and Lucas Herbert of Australia.
Quiros had an ugly end to his round, making double-bogey at the par-5 last after finding the water surrounding the green off his second shot, hitting his fourth shot into thick rough at the back of the green, and then duffing his chip.
Herbert, who shared the second-round lead with DeChambeau, recovered well from getting a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie in a bunker at the third hole. He grounded his club in the sand and used his wedge to move loose impediments around his ball, with the incident caught on camera. He was only informed about the penalty while walking down the fairway on the ninth hole.
DeChambeau started his third round with five straight pars, and was three shots behind after bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8. A putt for birdie from 27 feet at No. 9 lifted him, and he picked up four more shots coming home.
He is 12 under par for the week on the back nine.
“I know even with not my best, I can get it done,” DeChambeau said. “I have done it before. If worst comes to worst tomorrow, I’ll figure out a way.”

Topics: golf Dubai UAE Omega Desert Classic Bryson Dechambeau dubai desert classic

