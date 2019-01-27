You are here

  • Home
  • WEF panel spotlights family businesses
﻿

WEF panel spotlights family businesses

The World Economic Forum panel included Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprise; Andre Hoffmann, vice chairman of pharmaceuticals giant Roche; and Lubna Olayan, CEO of Olayan Financing Co.
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

WEF panel spotlights family businesses

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

Family-owned businesses are uniquely placed to shape the fourth industrial revolution to ensure it is empowering and human-centered, rather than divisive and dehumanizing, Badr Jafar, chief executive of Crescent Enterprises and managing director of the Crescent Group, told delegates at a public session titled “The Family Business Case” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Other panelists included Andre Hoffmann, vice chairman of pharmaceuticals giant Roche, and Lubna Olayan, chief executive of Olayan Financing Company.
“Family businesses are the epitome of human commerce, and tend to be deeply connected to our employees, stakeholders and communities. Our stakeholders know us and the values that we represent. Therefore the key to being successful and sustainable in the era of this technological revolution will be to leverage these natural advantages while being realistic about the things we need to change about ourselves,” Jafar said.
According to the Family 500 Index, the world’s 500 largest family businesses produce $6.5 trillion per year in sales and employ over 21 million people — enough to make them the third largest economy in the world behind the US and China. In the Middle East and North Africa region, 85 percent of non-oil GDP is generated by family businesses that are set to hand down assets totaling more than $1 trillion to the next generation within the next 10 years.
The discussion outlined that, unlike many companies whose financial impact is constantly being evaluated on a quarterly basis, family businesses are generally more capable of pursuing a long-term, value-driven strategy, which results in these businesses enjoying higher levels of trust and loyalty than other types of companies. According to the Edelman Trust Barometer, family-owned companies are significantly more trusted than public companies, state-owned businesses or even NGOs.
Jafar added: “We can choose to either take this trust for granted, or use it to help us work with all our stakeholders to shape this revolution in a manner that improves the state of the world, which will also in turn enhance this trust even further.”
However, the sustainability of many family businesses worldwide, including in the Middle East, is plagued by a myriad of challenges related to poor governance codes, often leading to failed succession and depletion of wealth and assets. For this reason, family businesses are increasingly embracing the business case behind good governance — according to a recent research report released by the Pearl Initiative, a nonprofit organization promoting a culture of corporate transparency and accountability. Eighty-nine percent of the 350 companies surveyed across the Gulf region believed that improved corporate governance standards are essential to the survival and growth of business in the region.

Chopard revives first bracelet of iconic watch

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Chopard revives first bracelet of iconic watch

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Watchmaker and jeweler Chopard is reviving the first bracelet of its iconic “Happy Sport” to mark the watch’s 25th anniversary.
“The feather-light, perfectly adjusted proportions of its impeccable and distinctive oval shape are now rendered even more feminine by pairing them with the original ‘galet’ bracelet adorning the very first watch in this iconic collection, back in 1993,” the Swiss maison said.
“It once again testifies to the in-house skills cultivated by Chopard and expressed in this talisman watch whose slender elegance echoes the gentle easy-going charm embedded at the heart of Happy Sport.”
The new bracelet is made of metal and yet is as “flexible as knitted mesh.” It pays tribute to the original Happy Sport’s first bracelet introduced in 1993.
The Happy Sport Oval watch comes in 18-carat rose gold or in stainless steel with a diamond-set bezel. Its bracelet is entirely crafted in-house by the artisans of Chopard.
In 1993, picking up the mood of the moment, Caroline Scheufele, now co-president and artistic director of Chopard, imagined a sporty watch based on an original and quirky association between steel and diamonds.
This move gave rise to the Happy Sport. The Happy Sport rapidly became an emblem of the maison and of feminine watchmaking in general.
In a press release, Chopard said: “To mark the 25th anniversary of Happy Sport, Chopard has interpreted its watch icon in an oval with reinvented proportions. Drawing on the elegance of lines traced by dainty downstrokes and upstrokes, Happy Sport Oval enhances the stylistic repertoire of Chopard’s icon by integrating it within a vast trend that, from fashion to watchmaking, now pays homage to timeless femininity through lighter and more closely fitting proportions.”

Latest updates

Over 2.5 million arrested for labor, residency violations in Saudi Arabia
0
Chopard revives first bracelet of iconic watch
0
Mobily, Huawei launch first ICT academy in KSA
0
WEF panel spotlights family businesses
0
Cubans inaugurate first new Catholic church in decades
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.