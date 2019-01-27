You are here

Mobily, Huawei launch first ICT academy in KSA

Maziad Al-Harbi, CTO at Mobily, and Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia CEO Zhang Dongliang attended the opening ceremony of the academy.
Mobily, a Saudi telecommunications services company, and Huawei, a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, have launched the first joint ICT academy in the Kingdom.
The academy’s opening ceremony was held on Thursday at the Mobily headquarters, in the presence of Maziad Al-Harbi, chief technology officer at Mobily, and Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia CEO Zhang Dongliang.
By collaborating for the establishment of the first joint ICT academy among operators in Saudi Arabia, Mobily and Huawei aim to minimize the gap between the Vision 2030 talent demand and the supply in the ICT industry.
Both Mobily and Huawei have developed a new program to embrace the 2030 ICT vision — which provides Mobily ICT employees with knowledge, equips them with the needed skills for future challenges and ultimately develops the Saudi ICT sector.
Mobily CTO Al-Harbi said: “We are passionate to join forces with Huawei to ensure that Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of the latest trends and technologies. Innovation is vital to enabling the Kingdom to transform into a digital country, and at Mobily we are committed to deploying the most advanced technologies. That is why we are aiming to cultivate 300 Huawei-certified ICT talents for Mobily before 2020.”
Huawei CEO Dongliang said: “We are proud that Mobily has selected Huawei as a partner to help them align with the Kingdom’s vision. Our vision is to empower this region’s generation and develop the necessary talents and skills that would help accelerate the country’s digital transformation.”
College students who have demonstrated interest in the ICT sector will also get a chance to enroll at the joint ICT academy. The academy hosts multiple creative learning resources such as books, lab guides, e-learning (cloud learning) and online tests, along with various simulation tools.

Watchmaker and jeweler Chopard is reviving the first bracelet of its iconic “Happy Sport” to mark the watch’s 25th anniversary.
“The feather-light, perfectly adjusted proportions of its impeccable and distinctive oval shape are now rendered even more feminine by pairing them with the original ‘galet’ bracelet adorning the very first watch in this iconic collection, back in 1993,” the Swiss maison said.
“It once again testifies to the in-house skills cultivated by Chopard and expressed in this talisman watch whose slender elegance echoes the gentle easy-going charm embedded at the heart of Happy Sport.”
The new bracelet is made of metal and yet is as “flexible as knitted mesh.” It pays tribute to the original Happy Sport’s first bracelet introduced in 1993.
The Happy Sport Oval watch comes in 18-carat rose gold or in stainless steel with a diamond-set bezel. Its bracelet is entirely crafted in-house by the artisans of Chopard.
In 1993, picking up the mood of the moment, Caroline Scheufele, now co-president and artistic director of Chopard, imagined a sporty watch based on an original and quirky association between steel and diamonds.
This move gave rise to the Happy Sport. The Happy Sport rapidly became an emblem of the maison and of feminine watchmaking in general.
In a press release, Chopard said: “To mark the 25th anniversary of Happy Sport, Chopard has interpreted its watch icon in an oval with reinvented proportions. Drawing on the elegance of lines traced by dainty downstrokes and upstrokes, Happy Sport Oval enhances the stylistic repertoire of Chopard’s icon by integrating it within a vast trend that, from fashion to watchmaking, now pays homage to timeless femininity through lighter and more closely fitting proportions.”

