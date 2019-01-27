Chopard revives first bracelet of iconic watch

Watchmaker and jeweler Chopard is reviving the first bracelet of its iconic “Happy Sport” to mark the watch’s 25th anniversary.
“The feather-light, perfectly adjusted proportions of its impeccable and distinctive oval shape are now rendered even more feminine by pairing them with the original ‘galet’ bracelet adorning the very first watch in this iconic collection, back in 1993,” the Swiss maison said.
“It once again testifies to the in-house skills cultivated by Chopard and expressed in this talisman watch whose slender elegance echoes the gentle easy-going charm embedded at the heart of Happy Sport.”
The new bracelet is made of metal and yet is as “flexible as knitted mesh.” It pays tribute to the original Happy Sport’s first bracelet introduced in 1993.
The Happy Sport Oval watch comes in 18-carat rose gold or in stainless steel with a diamond-set bezel. Its bracelet is entirely crafted in-house by the artisans of Chopard.
In 1993, picking up the mood of the moment, Caroline Scheufele, now co-president and artistic director of Chopard, imagined a sporty watch based on an original and quirky association between steel and diamonds.
This move gave rise to the Happy Sport. The Happy Sport rapidly became an emblem of the maison and of feminine watchmaking in general.
In a press release, Chopard said: “To mark the 25th anniversary of Happy Sport, Chopard has interpreted its watch icon in an oval with reinvented proportions. Drawing on the elegance of lines traced by dainty downstrokes and upstrokes, Happy Sport Oval enhances the stylistic repertoire of Chopard’s icon by integrating it within a vast trend that, from fashion to watchmaking, now pays homage to timeless femininity through lighter and more closely fitting proportions.”
