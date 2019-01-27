You are here

  • Home
  • India’s bankruptcy reform languishes in courts three years on
﻿

India’s bankruptcy reform languishes in courts three years on

Essar Steel, which owes 508 billion rupees ($7.11 billion) mostly to state banks, is one of India’s biggest defaulters. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

India’s bankruptcy reform languishes in courts three years on

  • The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, introduced in May 2016, allows even small creditors to file insolvency petitions against a company that had defaulted on debt
  • India has 14.5 trillion rupees ($204.16 billion) of distressed assets
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: When India introduced new bankruptcy resolution rules in 2016, government officials and investors said they expected debt-burdened state-owned banks to clear up some of their bad loans and create a dynamic market in restructured debt.
Ultimately, they said, they hoped the reform would remove an impediment to higher economic growth.
Almost three years later, those hopes have been badly dented. Litigation has tied down some big restructuring deals and bankers are starting to sell bad debts at fire sale prices rather than wait for the system to work better.
That is bad news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is keen to get banks lending more to stimulate the economy and create more jobs ahead of an election due by May this year.
“The delay (in resolution) definitely affects the diligence and planning effort of financial investors,” said Vijay Padmanabhan, director of KKR & Co. Inc., one of world’s biggest private equity firms which has said it is keen on investing in India’s distressed assets.
Although Padmanabhan said the current bankruptcy process was faster than before, he cautioned that “litigations have to be contained and timelines have to be maintained to generate serious interest among financial investors.”
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, introduced in May 2016, allows even small creditors to file insolvency petitions against a company that had defaulted on debt. Once the petition is accepted by a court, a resolution plan has to be decided within 270 days, failing which the company will be liquidated.
The idea was the law would provide an incentive to owners to negotiate over distressed debt, rather than face an accelerated bankruptcy process over which they would have very little control.
It would also pull in foreign investors seeking distressed investments and potentially high returns, said Siby Antony, chairman of distressed assets resolution business at Edelweiss, which specializes in turning around debt-ridden companies.
Then, the owners of one of India’s biggest defaulters — Essar Steel, which owes 508 billion rupees ($7.11 billion) mostly to state banks — challenged the bankruptcy court’s decision to sell the steel producer to Arcelor Mittal, taking it away from its previous owners, the brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia.
The nine months set for the process has now stretched to more than one and a half years, leaving creditors still not knowing how much of their money will be returned.
The debt of Bhushan Power and Steel, Jyoti Structures and scores of other companies are also stuck in similar litigation.
While the bankruptcy code was a step forward, it would have been more effective if it had included restrictions on the scope for litigation, bankers and investors said.
India has 14.5 trillion rupees ($204.16 billion) of distressed assets, of which only around 730 billion rupees ($10.26 billion), or about 5 percent, have been resolved. However, only about half of this sum has so far been recouped by the banks due to legal challenges that have stalled payments.
“It would have been helpful if all the nuances of the law and possible outcomes were thought through,” said Alok Verma, executive director at Kotak Investment Banking, part of the Kotak Mahindra Group which works with clients looking at distressed assets in India.
So far out of 1,198 cases admitted under insolvency process, only 52 have seen approval of resolution plans, and even among those, repayments are still to be made to lenders.
“Most foreign investors are sitting on the fence waiting for the resolution process to stabilize,” said Antony of Edelweiss.
But Anthony does hold some hope that the system will speed up once the Essar Steel issue is resolved as that would set a precedent. “Once the big accounts are cleared the pipeline will move fast,” he predicted.
In the meantime, bankers are now looking to sell some of their bad assets at a steep discount to free up capital.
India’s largest lender State Bank of India is looking to put its 150.4 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) exposure to Essar Steel on the block at 62 cents to the dollar. Other lenders to the company are weighing similar options as prolonged litigation might cost them more in terms of provisions for losses and loss in interest income than any final recovery they might make, one banker to Essar said.
For capital-starved Indian banks, taking such haircuts is costly. But for the economy, it is an even greater cost given banks fund more than 60 percent of India’s credit requirements.
“State-owned banks’ core capital ratios are already very weak and that is the main factor constraining their capacity to lend,” said Saswata Guha, director and head of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings. “It eventually poses a risk to economic growth.”

Topics: India bankruptcy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Small creditors use India’s new bankruptcy rules to put the squeeze on big players
0
Business & Economy
For India’s banks, the worst of their bad-loan woes may be yet to come

Businesses struggle as cracks appear in China’s economy

Updated 27 January 2019
AFP
0

Businesses struggle as cracks appear in China’s economy

  • Private businesses in particular face new hurdles as costs rise and financing becomes harder to come by
  • Venture capital funding dried up at the end of last year
Updated 27 January 2019
AFP
0

BEIJING: Cracks are opening in China’s mighty economy: investors are backing away from deals, factories are moving abroad and companies are shedding jobs.
The world’s second-largest economy is losing steam, hitting its slowest growth in almost three decades last year, and flagging further in recent months.
While gross domestic product grew at 6.6 percent in 2018 — a rate that would be the envy of most nations — China’s efforts to cut its debt mountain have weighed on the economy.
Private businesses in particular face new hurdles as costs rise and financing becomes harder to come by, while the trade war with the US has not helped.
Here is a look at some of the struggles faced by Chinese companies and people:
Feeding China’s addiction to video games seemed an easy bet for Beijing Yixin Technology, a tech startup behind the mobile game Farm Take Home.
The game allows players to harvest wheat, raise chickens and plant apple trees — a bucolic refuge from the pressures of urban China.
But in real life, the tech firm has struggled to find investors.
“In December our company’s funding ran out, we had an investment lined up, but the money never came through,” said chairman Cui Yi.
“This month I arranged another investor, then he backed out too. I think we can’t hold out.”
His company is not alone.
Venture capital funding dried up at the end of last year. Total investment in the fourth quarter fell 13 percent from a year earlier, according to data from Preqin market research.
Policymakers are partly to blame, pushing a war on debt and financial risk that has cut the funding flowing into investment firms, industry insiders say.
Another government diktat halted new video game approvals for months — officially due to youth gaming addiction concerns — sending firms like Beijing Yixin into a deep freeze.
Other companies are facing the fallout from the trade war with the US.
More than a handful of exporters have sought to get around US tariffs by building factories outside China, according to a review of public stock filings.
Others are sending workers home early for Chinese New Year or cutting overtime.
Last month China’s exports fell.
“It has hit our profits,” Harry Shih, manager of Runfine Bearings in eastern Zhejiang province, said of the trade war.
Washington slapped 25 percent taxes on many types of ball bearings in July. Shih said he had shared the cost increase with his customers, roughly half of whom are from the US.
“Business is going down for most companies including factories. Like me they have the same problems, profits are going down” as costs rise, said Shih.
Slowing disposable income growth and tighter credit have hit consumer spending, with car sales falling last year for the first time in more than 20 years.
“Volumes have fallen by half,” said Wang Jingjing, a fast-talking 23-year-old salesman at a Ford dealership in Beijing, noting about one third of the salespeople had been fired or left.
Wang’s own salary has roughly halved, he said, from around 10,000 yuan ($1,474) a month in 2017 down to less than 5,000 yuan ($737).
“I’ve definitely controlled my own spending, going out to eat less, buying less, cutting down on these things,” he said, adding he believes things will turn around this year with new car models coming out.
Official data shows unemployment at a stable rate, rising slightly to 4.9 percent last month.
But independent data paints a different picture.
In October-December advertised tech positions fell by 20 percent from a year earlier, after declining 51 percent in the third quarter, according to data from Zhaopin, China’s largest recruitment website and Renmin University.
China’s economy “faces downward pressure, and to some extent this pressure will be transmitted to the job market,” said Meng Wei, a spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s state planner.
A lawyer who consults on labor disputes, Guo Xuehai of Beijing Zhonghai Law Firm, said, “there are definitely more employees coming for help than before,” but added this was usually the case at this time of the year.
At Beijing Yixin, Cui said he could only afford to pay his 30-odd employees 70 percent of their salaries as money ran out in November. By December he paid them nothing and this month he cut their insurance and benefit plan, unofficially firing them.
“We worked 9 am to 9 p.m. plus Saturdays with no overtime pay and now no pay at all,” said a 3D designer surnamed Li, who helped build Farm Take Home.
Employees looking for new jobs have found that companies are not hiring at the moment.
“Hopefully it will be better after Chinese New Year,” Li said.

Topics: economy China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Hyundai Motor to cut China jobs after sales slump
0
Business & Economy
China’s economy grew at slowest pace in 28 years in 2018

Latest updates

19 dead as bombs target cathedral in southern Philippines
0
India’s bankruptcy reform languishes in courts three years on
0
Prince Philip apologizes to woman injured in Britain car crash
0
Two killed, several injured as Houthis bomb civilian house in Hodeidah
0
Businesses struggle as cracks appear in China’s economy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.