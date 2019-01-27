You are here

Thai pop idol condemned for Nazi swastika T-shirt

Images of Hitler, swastikas and other Nazi regalia are fairly commonplace on T-shirts and memorabilia in Thailand, such as this motorcyclist who wears a look-a-like Nazi helmet bearing the infamous ‘SS’ logo and WWII-type goggles. (AFP)
BANGKOK: A member of Thailand’s most popular all-girl band has apologized for wearing a shirt with a Nazi flag featuring a swastika, after her TV appearance Friday drew “shock and dismay” from the Israeli embassy.

Images of Hitler, swastikas and other Nazi regalia are fairly commonplace on T-shirts and memorabilia in Thailand, a phenomenon blamed on a lack of historical understanding rather than political leanings.

The latest faux pas was committed by Pichayapa “Namsai” Natha, one of the singers of BNK48, when she wore the red-and-black top complete with swastika during the group’s rehearsal.

The deputy chief of mission of the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok took to Twitter the following day to express “shock and dismay” at the outfit, given that Sunday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Presenting Nazi symbols by the band’s singer hurt the feelings of millions around the world,” said Smadar Shapira.

The 19-year-old singer will be meeting with the ambassador of Israel on Sunday afternoon, Shapira said.

On Saturday night, Namsai apologized tearfully onstage during a concert.

“I want this to be an example for everyone, please forgive me,” she said, bursting into tears.

She later claimed full responsibility for her ignorance in an apology posted on her official Facebook page.

“Please give me advice so that I can grow up to be a good adult in the future ... I cannot fix the mistake but I promise I will not let it happen again,” Namsai wrote in Thai.

Fans of BNK48, a domestic offshoot of Japanese girl group AKB48, came to Namsai’s defense.

“I’m over 40 and I don’t know anything about this topic. When I saw the shirt, I didn’t think it would be a problem,” said fan Prasit Rudeekriengkrai.

Others blamed Thailand’s education system, which does not focus much on world history.

“What do you expect? When we were in school, they teach only about Thailand and Myanmar wars,” Samruay Kraspra said.

Thailand has gotten in trouble in the past for its flippant use of Hitler and Nazi-related imagery.

In 2013, Bangkok’s prestigious Chulalongkorn University was forced to apologize after its students created a mural depicting Hitler during graduation celebrations. A Catholic school was also left red-faced in 2011 after students dressed up in Nazi uniform for a sports day parade.

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Philip has said he is “deeply sorry” about the injury suffered by a woman in a car crash he was involved in over a week ago, according to a report in the Sunday Mirror.
The newspaper published a copy of a letter written by the 97-year-old royal to Emma Fairweather, who broke her wrist when the Kia she was in collided with the prince’s Land Rover.
“I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident ... I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences,” said the letter, signed by Philip in blue pen.
The crash, which left the prince’s vehicle on its side, happened as he pulled out of a side road onto a busy main road near the royal country residence in Norfolk, eastern England.
Philip was uninjured in the January 17 accident, while the driver of the Kia sustained cuts to the knee.
Fairweather, a passenger in the Kia, had complained to the Sunday Mirror last weekend that she had not received an apology from the prince.
“I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured,” said Philip in the letter dated January 21, according to this Sunday’s report.
“I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury.”
Philip, known for his forthright manner and off-color jokes, retired from public life in 2017 and underwent a hip replacement operation last April.
The accident stirred up what The Sun described as Britain’s “age-old debate” about whether and when the elderly should give up driving.
Images published the weekend following the crash appeared to show the prince behind the wheel of a replacement Land Rover Freelander on his wife Queen Elizabeth II’s private Sandringham estate.

