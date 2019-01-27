You are here

SABIC faces further challenges this year as global trade war rages

SABIC made a net profit of 3.24 billion riyals ($864 million) in the three months to December 31. (AFP)
Reuters
  • SABIC posted a 12.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit compared to the year earlier period
  • Discussions are ongoing for growing SABIC’s business in North America
Reuters
Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) will face further challenges this year due to the global trade war, the company’s chief executive said on Sunday, despite prices for some of its products stabilizing following a steep fall toward the end of 2018.

SABIC posted a 12.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit compared to the year earlier period, missing analyst forecasts. The company attributed the fall to lower average selling prices and a decrease in the share of results of associates.

“We’ve seen stabilization for some of the prices, still there are some challenges ahead of us,” Yousef Al-Benyan told a news conference in the Saudi capital.

“We are part of the global economic system, we are always affected by challenges but we are able to adapt with these challenges in the best way.”

SABIC made a net profit of 3.24 billion riyals ($864 million) in the three months to December 31, down from 3.7 billion riyals in the year-earlier period, the company said in a bourse statement.

That was lower than the average forecast of three analysts polled by Refinitiv, who expected SABIC to post a net profit of 4.92 billion riyals.

Shares of SABIC were trading 0.7 percent higher in late morning trade, recovering earlier losses.

The company’s results are closely tied to oil prices and global economic growth because its products — plastics, fertilizers and metals — are used extensively in construction, agriculture, industry and the manufacturing of consumer goods.

In 2018, US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)futures slumped nearly 25 percent, while Brent tumbled more than 19.5 percent.

SABIC’s biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is in talks to sell its majority stake to Saudi national oil giant Aramco.

Benyan said he views Aramco’s move to buy shares in SABIC “positively,” but further details are between PIF and Aramco.

He said China remained SABIC’s main market and the company will seek to boost growth there, as well as raising its presence in Africa.

Discussions are also ongoing for growing SABIC’s business in North America, Benyan said.

He added the company will determine later if it needs to increase its stake in Switzerland’s Clariant after the two companies decided to merge their high-performance materials businesses.

India’s bankruptcy reform languishes in courts three years on

Updated 27 January 2019
Reuters
0

India’s bankruptcy reform languishes in courts three years on

  • The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, introduced in May 2016, allows even small creditors to file insolvency petitions against a company that had defaulted on debt
  • India has 14.5 trillion rupees ($204.16 billion) of distressed assets
Updated 27 January 2019
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: When India introduced new bankruptcy resolution rules in 2016, government officials and investors said they expected debt-burdened state-owned banks to clear up some of their bad loans and create a dynamic market in restructured debt.
Ultimately, they said, they hoped the reform would remove an impediment to higher economic growth.
Almost three years later, those hopes have been badly dented. Litigation has tied down some big restructuring deals and bankers are starting to sell bad debts at fire sale prices rather than wait for the system to work better.
That is bad news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is keen to get banks lending more to stimulate the economy and create more jobs ahead of an election due by May this year.
“The delay (in resolution) definitely affects the diligence and planning effort of financial investors,” said Vijay Padmanabhan, director of KKR & Co. Inc., one of world’s biggest private equity firms which has said it is keen on investing in India’s distressed assets.
Although Padmanabhan said the current bankruptcy process was faster than before, he cautioned that “litigations have to be contained and timelines have to be maintained to generate serious interest among financial investors.”
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, introduced in May 2016, allows even small creditors to file insolvency petitions against a company that had defaulted on debt. Once the petition is accepted by a court, a resolution plan has to be decided within 270 days, failing which the company will be liquidated.
The idea was the law would provide an incentive to owners to negotiate over distressed debt, rather than face an accelerated bankruptcy process over which they would have very little control.
It would also pull in foreign investors seeking distressed investments and potentially high returns, said Siby Antony, chairman of distressed assets resolution business at Edelweiss, which specializes in turning around debt-ridden companies.
Then, the owners of one of India’s biggest defaulters — Essar Steel, which owes 508 billion rupees ($7.11 billion) mostly to state banks — challenged the bankruptcy court’s decision to sell the steel producer to Arcelor Mittal, taking it away from its previous owners, the brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia.
The nine months set for the process has now stretched to more than one and a half years, leaving creditors still not knowing how much of their money will be returned.
The debt of Bhushan Power and Steel, Jyoti Structures and scores of other companies are also stuck in similar litigation.
While the bankruptcy code was a step forward, it would have been more effective if it had included restrictions on the scope for litigation, bankers and investors said.
India has 14.5 trillion rupees ($204.16 billion) of distressed assets, of which only around 730 billion rupees ($10.26 billion), or about 5 percent, have been resolved. However, only about half of this sum has so far been recouped by the banks due to legal challenges that have stalled payments.
“It would have been helpful if all the nuances of the law and possible outcomes were thought through,” said Alok Verma, executive director at Kotak Investment Banking, part of the Kotak Mahindra Group which works with clients looking at distressed assets in India.
So far out of 1,198 cases admitted under insolvency process, only 52 have seen approval of resolution plans, and even among those, repayments are still to be made to lenders.
“Most foreign investors are sitting on the fence waiting for the resolution process to stabilize,” said Antony of Edelweiss.
But Anthony does hold some hope that the system will speed up once the Essar Steel issue is resolved as that would set a precedent. “Once the big accounts are cleared the pipeline will move fast,” he predicted.
In the meantime, bankers are now looking to sell some of their bad assets at a steep discount to free up capital.
India’s largest lender State Bank of India is looking to put its 150.4 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) exposure to Essar Steel on the block at 62 cents to the dollar. Other lenders to the company are weighing similar options as prolonged litigation might cost them more in terms of provisions for losses and loss in interest income than any final recovery they might make, one banker to Essar said.
For capital-starved Indian banks, taking such haircuts is costly. But for the economy, it is an even greater cost given banks fund more than 60 percent of India’s credit requirements.
“State-owned banks’ core capital ratios are already very weak and that is the main factor constraining their capacity to lend,” said Saswata Guha, director and head of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings. “It eventually poses a risk to economic growth.”

