Novak Djokovic routs Rafael Nadal to win seventh Australian Open title

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Australian Open title against Spain’s Rafael Nadal on Sunday, January 27. (Reuters)
  • The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title
  • Victory extended Djokovic’s win-loss record against Nadal to 28-25
MELBOURNE: An imperious Novak Djokovic won a record magnificent seventh Australian Open title by routing Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 Sunday with a display of flawless tennis.
The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena.
It put Djokovic, 31, out on his own ahead of Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, who both won six Australian Open men’s singles titles.
Djokovic dropped to the court and kissed the ground after vanquishing his greatest rival.
No two men have met more often in the Open Era, this was their 53rd meeting, and no pair have pushed one another harder or further.
Their only previous final in Australia, in 2012, developed into a record-breaking 5hr 53min slugfest — the longest in Grand Slam history.
A repeat of that epic never materialized with Nadal uncharacteristically nervous at the start and Djokovic taking immediate advantage.
The Spaniard had not had his service broken since the third set of his first round match but that streak ended in a flash as the Serb came sprinting out of the blocks.
Djokovic was in imperious control on his own delivery and won his first four service games without conceding a single point, even inducing Nadal to miss a forehand completely on the way to grabbing the set in 36 minutes.
The second set followed a similar pattern, with Djokovic racing through games on his own serve, while Nadal struggled to hold.
The pressure told in the fifth game and Djokovic broke again when Nadal hit a lob volley long after an exchange at the net.
Djokovic had only conceded two points on serve in the entire match to this point but Nadal had his first sniff at breaking when he got to 30-15 ahead and deuce, twice.
Djokovic had to withstand pressure for the first time in the match, overcoming the threat with a roar and a fist pump to go 4-2 ahead.
The on-song Serb was so fired up he came straight out and broke Nadal again to go to 5-2 before serving out for a two-set lead with three aces in a row with just 1hr 16min on the clock.
The statistics were as telling as the scoreline: Djokovic had served eight aces to Nadal’s one and made just four unforced errors while the Spaniard had coughed up 20.
When Djokovic broke again in the third game of the third set it was just a matter of how quickly he would finish off Nadal.
The end was swift, as Djokovic withstood one break point at 3-2 before administering the last rites in a flurry of winners off both wings.
Victory extended his win-loss record against Nadal to 28-25 and squared the Grand Slam final count between the pair at 4-4.
Djokovic has now completed a hat-trick of Slams following his wins at Wimbledon and the US Open.
He will go to Paris in May for the French Open seeking to become the only man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice.

Bryson DeChambeau remains bullish despite taking 1-shot lead into final round in Dubai

  • American remains on course to claim a dream maiden overseas victory
  • DeChambeau is leading Dubai Desert Classic after three rounds
DUBAI: Bryson DeChambeau remains on course to claim a dream maiden overseas victory this week after producing a 68 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Tapping in for a par on the last hole, the American removed his cap, brushed his hand through his hair and shook his head.
The American golfer is leading the Dubai Desert Classic after three rounds and closing in on his first victory overseas, but he is still not happy.
“Man, I’m just not 100 percent with my golf game right now,” DeChambeau said after his 4-under 68 in the third round, which gave him a one-shot lead over defending champion Li Haotong of China.
Pity his rivals if DeChambeau does get his game back in shape.
Seeking a fourth win from his last nine starts worldwide, the fifth-ranked DeChambeau has shot rounds of 66, 66 and 68 this week and come off the course frustrated every day.
“I’m still leading. It’s fantastic. I couldn’t be displeased,” he said. “But with my expectation levels, and how I know I can perform, I feel like I’m underperforming a little bit.
“But I’m still in the lead, still got the job done. I made it happen when necessary and hopefully I can have one more of those days and maybe even a better-ball striking day.”
Three players who know how to win are leading the chase in the second leg of the so-called “Gulf Swing” on the European Tour.
Li shot a third straight 67 and is the nearest challenger to DeChambeau as he looks for back-to-back titles in Dubai.
When asked how it would feel to defend his crown, Li said: “It would mean a lot. I just want to play my best over there and tomorrow, hopefully hold the trophy again.
“It was pretty decent (today). Actually the long game has been way better than the last couple of days. Yeah, it was just a solid day today.”
Two shots further back are 49-year-old Ernie Els, a three-time champion here, and Matt Wallace, a three-time winner on tour just last year.
Els, who is looking to win 25 years after his first victory at the Emirates Golf Club, did not drop a shot and a left-to-right putt for birdie from 10 feet at the 18th hole gave him some momentum heading into the final round.
Four players are four shots off the lead: Challenge Tour graduate Kalle Samooja of Finland, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark, Alvaro Quiros of Spain and Lucas Herbert of Australia.
Quiros had an ugly end to his round, making double-bogey at the par-5 last after finding the water surrounding the green off his second shot, hitting his fourth shot into thick rough at the back of the green, and then duffing his chip.
Herbert, who shared the second-round lead with DeChambeau, recovered well from getting a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie in a bunker at the third hole. He grounded his club in the sand and used his wedge to move loose impediments around his ball, with the incident caught on camera. He was only informed about the penalty while walking down the fairway on the ninth hole.
DeChambeau started his third round with five straight pars, and was three shots behind after bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8. A putt for birdie from 27 feet at No. 9 lifted him, and he picked up four more shots coming home.
He is 12 under par for the week on the back nine.
“I know even with not my best, I can get it done,” DeChambeau said. “I have done it before. If worst comes to worst tomorrow, I’ll figure out a way.”

