Priyanka Chopra flaunts Dubai-based brand on date night in LA

Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Los Angeles last week wearing a mustard yellow trench coat by Dubai-based modest wear brand Bouguessa.
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Los Angeles last week wearing a mustard yellow trench coat by Dubai-based modest wear brand Bouguessa.
The new bride, who made headlines for her marriage to US pop singer Nick Jonas in December, was not the fist A-lister to show off the cutting edge coat, however.
She was beaten to it by actress Sophia Bush, who donned the label’s Asymmetrical Long Kimono Trench in November.

For her part, Chopra wore the coat to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles while out and about with Jonas.
“The perfect date night look,” the fashion house captioned a photograph of Chopra on Instagram.
The stylish Hollywood star, who kicked off her career with high profile roles in Bollywood films, wore the coat with a simple white blouse, distressed jeans and white lace-up boots.
The ready-to-wear label has also been sported by the likes of Beyoncé and the Kardashian’s oft-photographed family friend, Stephanie Shepherd.
Known for its straight-edged, minimalist designs, the label was founded by French-Algerian designer Faiza Bouguessa.
This coat hails from Bouguessa’s Resort 2019 collection, which is described on its website as being full of “monochromatic hues and elegantly-exaggerated silhouettes (with) a deep sense of the avant-garde.
“The collection serves as an elevated medium of Faiza Bouguessa’s expression; a bridge between the flamboyance of art and the beauty of classicism,” the brand adds on its website.
It isn’t the first time the actress has worn a label from the Middle East — she took her international bachelorette festivities to the streets of Amsterdam in November, after a much-reported-on bridal shower in New York, and wore a feathered minidress by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra, straight from his Spring 2018 haute couture collection.
The delicate dress was encrusted with crystals and sequins and featured a feathered cape.
Chopra took to Instagram and posted a series of photos in which she posed in the ethereal dress, which she paired with white Christian Louboutin heels and a white faux fur coat.
Besides keeping an eye on designers from the Middle East, Chopra has also made headlines for enjoying a mini-honeymoon on the sunny shores of Oman after tying the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony in the Indian city of Jodhpur in early December.
The couple shared snaps from their Oman holiday on Instagram, including one photo the bride captioned, “Marital bliss they say.”
The newlyweds seem to have enjoyed the short honeymoon before flying back to India for their Dec. 20 wedding reception in Mumbai.

Alexander McQueen shines a light on Nora Attal

Updated 26 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal is one of seven rising stars to be chosen for Alexander McQueen’s latest campaign.
The spring/summer 2019 campaign was shot by British fashion and documentary photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, who has worked with the likes of J.W. Anderson, Loewe, Marni, Miu Miu and Tiffany & Co. in the past.

The black-and-white campaign features US model Binx Walton, China’s Chunjie Liu, Scottish model Jean Campbell, Jill Kortleve, British model Kesewa Aboah, Dutch beauty Lara Stone and Attal herself.
Designed by the label’s creative director Sarah Burton, the collection has a decidedly Western feel to it, with leather and lace, nipped waists, heavy belts and lace-up boots paired with intricate silver jewelry.
The campaign photographs feature the Neolithic monument of Avebury, in southwest England. One of the best-known prehistoric sites in Britain, it contains the largest megalithic stone circle ever discovered and is thought to predate Stonehenge.
Attal shared the photos on her Instagram account over the weekend, just days after she shared snaps of her turn on the catwalk for the likes of Christian Dior and Chanel at Paris Couture Week, which wrapped up on Jan. 24.
The year has gotten off to a busy start for Attal, who was similarly in demand in 2018, when she took to the catwalk for Elie Saab, Loewe and Dior during Paris Fashion Week in September and starred in Italian fashion label Versace’s summer advert campaign.
In May, luxury e-retailer Farfetch launched in the Middle East with a little help from the young model.
She starred in a photoshoot wearing pieces from collections on sale on the platform. The colorful photographs were accompanied by a snappy, chatty interview with the young model.
Readers got the chance to gain insight into her earliest fashion memories and learn some off-the-cuff facts about the star.
“Recently I’ve been obsessed with noughties trends. Everyone was so cool and effortless back then. Now I go out in a full Juicy Couture tracksuit with no shame,” she told Farfetch at the time.
“If I wasn’t a model, I’d probably be at university, studying to get into something like criminal investigations, profiling or law,” she added.

