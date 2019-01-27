Priyanka Chopra flaunts Dubai-based brand on date night in LA

DUBAI: Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Los Angeles last week wearing a mustard yellow trench coat by Dubai-based modest wear brand Bouguessa.

The new bride, who made headlines for her marriage to US pop singer Nick Jonas in December, was not the fist A-lister to show off the cutting edge coat, however.

She was beaten to it by actress Sophia Bush, who donned the label’s Asymmetrical Long Kimono Trench in November.



For her part, Chopra wore the coat to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles while out and about with Jonas.“The perfect date night look,” the fashion house captioned a photograph of Chopra on Instagram.The stylish Hollywood star, who kicked off her career with high profile roles in Bollywood films, wore the coat with a simple white blouse, distressed jeans and white lace-up boots.The ready-to-wear label has also been sported by the likes of Beyoncé and the Kardashian’s oft-photographed family friend, Stephanie Shepherd.Known for its straight-edged, minimalist designs, the label was founded by French-Algerian designer Faiza Bouguessa.This coat hails from Bouguessa’s Resort 2019 collection, which is described on its website as being full of “monochromatic hues and elegantly-exaggerated silhouettes (with) a deep sense of the avant-garde.“The collection serves as an elevated medium of Faiza Bouguessa’s expression; a bridge between the flamboyance of art and the beauty of classicism,” the brand adds on its website.It isn’t the first time the actress has worn a label from the Middle East — she took her international bachelorette festivities to the streets of Amsterdam in November, after a much-reported-on bridal shower in New York, and wore a feathered minidress by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra, straight from his Spring 2018 haute couture collection.The delicate dress was encrusted with crystals and sequins and featured a feathered cape.Chopra took to Instagram and posted a series of photos in which she posed in the ethereal dress, which she paired with white Christian Louboutin heels and a white faux fur coat.Besides keeping an eye on designers from the Middle East, Chopra has also made headlines for enjoying a mini-honeymoon on the sunny shores of Oman after tying the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony in the Indian city of Jodhpur in early December.The couple shared snaps from their Oman holiday on Instagram, including one photo the bride captioned, “Marital bliss they say.”The newlyweds seem to have enjoyed the short honeymoon before flying back to India for their Dec. 20 wedding reception in Mumbai.