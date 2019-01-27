You are here

Bryson DeChambeau cruises to victory at Dubai Desert Classic

Bryson Dechambeau shot an 8-under 64 to cruise to his first overseas victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. (AFP)
DUBAI: Bryson DeChambeau blew away any doubts of claiming a first title outside the US after an imperious showing in Dubai, winning the $3.25 million Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday by a record margin of seven shots.
The highest ranked player in the field at world No. 5, DeChambeau pulled ahead from the chasing pack with three birdies in his first three holes, and then almost assured himself of his fourth win in last nine starts with an eagle on the 10th hole and a birdie on the 11th.
By that point, he was six shots ahead of the field. After making his only bogey of the day on the difficult par-4 12th hole, he added further birdies on the 13th, 14th and 17th holes to finish on eight-under par 64 for the day and 24-under for the four rounds, also the lowest in the history of the tournament.
The previous biggest margin of victory was six by Ernie Els over Greg Norman in 1994. The old record for lowest tournament aggregate was set last year by Li Hao-tong (23-under par).
A jubilant DeChambeau said: “Today I was happy with my game. I executed a lot of great shots.
“Today was a pleasure. It was obviously a lot of fun to be able to finally hoist an international trophy, I’m so happy about that.
“I was trying to shoot 25 under today and missed it by one, but I’m happy with the results for sure.
“I was trying to go as deep as possible today.”
England’s Matt Wallace, the most successful player on the European Tour last season with three wins, made a stunning birdie after spraying his tee shot wide right into the waste area on the 18th, to break out of a logjam on 16-under par and finish solo second at 17-under par 271.
He was quick to praise DeChambeau for his performance at Emirates Golf Club across the whole weekend.
“I wanted to give it a go today, I really wanted to put some pressure on Bryson. 
“He was obviously scoring well. Credit to him, he’s played great today from what I hear and he’s a worthy champion this week and it’s great to have him here. But I’ll try and get him next time.
“The round was really good in parts, really shabby in parts. Not good enough to put any pressure on, but just about good enough to get second,” he said.
And the Englishman was looking at the positives of the weekend after finishing as a runner-up.
“I’ve got to take the positives from that early on in the season to get the juices flowing like that. And to play with Ernie (Els).
“I mean, I didn’t see myself having 165 yards in for my third on the last to try and get it done, but yeah, I’ll learn from that. I’ll put better swings on it next time. Overall, I’m happy.
“I actually drove it amazing, apart from that last tee shot, really. Friday was the best I’ve ever played tee-to-green, and that’s a really good sign.”
Two more Englishmen, Ian Poulter and Paul Waring had set the target by finishing on 16-under par with rounds of 64. They were later matched by two Spaniards — 2017 champion Sergio Garcia and 2001 winner Alvaro Quiros — and the defending champion Li Hao-tong of China to tie for third place.
South Africa’s Justin Harding shot the best round of the day in the morning — a nine-under par 63 elevating him to tied eighth place at 15-under par in a group that also included Lee Westwood (67) of England.

Topics: golf dubai desert classic Omega Desert Classic Dubai UAE European Tour Bryson Dechambeau

Novak Djokovic routs Rafael Nadal to win seventh Australian Open title

Updated 27 January 2019
AFP
0

Novak Djokovic routs Rafael Nadal to win seventh Australian Open title

  • The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title
  • Victory extended Djokovic’s win-loss record against Nadal to 28-25
Updated 27 January 2019
AFP
0

MELBOURNE: An imperious Novak Djokovic won a record magnificent seventh Australian Open title by routing Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 Sunday with a display of flawless tennis.
The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena.
It put Djokovic, 31, out on his own ahead of Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, who both won six Australian Open men’s singles titles.
Djokovic dropped to the court and kissed the ground after vanquishing his greatest rival.
No two men have met more often in the Open Era, this was their 53rd meeting, and no pair have pushed one another harder or further.
Their only previous final in Australia, in 2012, developed into a record-breaking 5hr 53min slugfest — the longest in Grand Slam history.
A repeat of that epic never materialized with Nadal uncharacteristically nervous at the start and Djokovic taking immediate advantage.
The Spaniard had not had his service broken since the third set of his first round match but that streak ended in a flash as the Serb came sprinting out of the blocks.
Djokovic was in imperious control on his own delivery and won his first four service games without conceding a single point, even inducing Nadal to miss a forehand completely on the way to grabbing the set in 36 minutes.
The second set followed a similar pattern, with Djokovic racing through games on his own serve, while Nadal struggled to hold.
The pressure told in the fifth game and Djokovic broke again when Nadal hit a lob volley long after an exchange at the net.
Djokovic had only conceded two points on serve in the entire match to this point but Nadal had his first sniff at breaking when he got to 30-15 ahead and deuce, twice.
Djokovic had to withstand pressure for the first time in the match, overcoming the threat with a roar and a fist pump to go 4-2 ahead.
The on-song Serb was so fired up he came straight out and broke Nadal again to go to 5-2 before serving out for a two-set lead with three aces in a row with just 1hr 16min on the clock.
The statistics were as telling as the scoreline: Djokovic had served eight aces to Nadal’s one and made just four unforced errors while the Spaniard had coughed up 20.
When Djokovic broke again in the third game of the third set it was just a matter of how quickly he would finish off Nadal.
The end was swift, as Djokovic withstood one break point at 3-2 before administering the last rites in a flurry of winners off both wings.
Victory extended his win-loss record against Nadal to 28-25 and squared the Grand Slam final count between the pair at 4-4.
Djokovic has now completed a hat-trick of Slams following his wins at Wimbledon and the US Open.
He will go to Paris in May for the French Open seeking to become the only man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice.

Topics: sports tennis Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal

