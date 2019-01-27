You are here

Pakistan bowlers force series decider after Sarfraz ban

South Africa's players leave the field after losing the third One Day International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets with 111 balls remaining. (AP)
Updated 27 January 2019
AFP
Pakistan bowlers force series decider after Sarfraz ban

  • Pakistan cruised to victory with 18.3 overs to spare
  • The deciding match will be played on Wednesday
Updated 27 January 2019
AFP
JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan shrugged off a four-match suspension imposed on captain Sarfraz Ahmed with a crushing eight-wicket win over South Africa in the fourth one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

The result leveled the five-match series at 2-2. The deciding match will be in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Pakistan's bowlers set up the win, bowling out South Africa for 164. Imam-ul-Haq made 71 before playing a loose shot when the scores were level as Pakistan cruised to victory with 18.3 overs to spare.

Stand-in captain Shoaib Malik said at the after-match presentation that Pakistan only found out after they arrived at the ground that Sarfraz had been banned under the International Cricket Council's anti-racism code for remarks aimed at South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the second match in Durban on Tuesday.

The ban had still not been announced by the ICC when Malik walked out for the toss.

Malik handled his bowlers and fielders astutely and South Africa were kept under pressure almost from the time he won the toss and sent them in on a pitch which had early life.

"It is a great honor to represent your country, as a player or a captain," said Malik. "When the responsibility comes you should make sure to give it your best shot."

Shaheen Shah Afridi made two early strikes before Hashim Amla (59) and captain Faf du Plessis (57) made half-centuries and put on 101 for the third wicket.

Malik's use of spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan kept the scoring rate in check and both batsmen fell to the slow men before the fast bowlers returned.

Mohammad Amir dismissed the dangerous David Miller before fellow left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari claimed four wickets in six balls. He finished with four for 35 and was named man of the match.

Shinwari had Rassie van der Dussen caught behind for 18 and bowled Dale Steyn for a two-ball duck. Kagiso Rabada was caught behind first ball and Beuran Hendricks survived an appeal for leg before wicket with what Shinwari hoped was the hat-trick ball.

The ball was crashing into the stumps but Shinwari acknowledged that umpire Bongani Jele had made the right decision because there was a faint inside edge.

Du Plessis gave credit to Pakistan's bowlers but said it was not a typical Wanderers pitch. "The ball spun quite a lot and was sticking in the surface," he said. "But you have to adapt. They have fantastic bowlers and they are putting pressure on us."

Malik deflected praise for the way the Pakistan players had shown energy and commitment in the field. "Not just today, in the previous games as well," he said. "You need a bit of luck to get across the line. We are all professionals and today our bowling attack did the job and they took wickets."

Imam, the top scorer in the series, looked in control from the start of Pakistan's reply. He and Fakhar Zaman (44) put on 70 for the first wicket before he was joined by the in-form Babar Azam, who finished with 41 not out.

It was South Africa's first defeat in eight matches on what has become known as 'Pink Day' with their players and many spectators dressed in pink in aid of breast cancer awareness.

 

Topics: Cricket Johannesburg Sarfraz Ahmed Wanderers Stadium Cape town

Bryson DeChambeau cruises to victory at Dubai Desert Classic

Updated 27 January 2019
Arab News
Bryson DeChambeau cruises to victory at Dubai Desert Classic

  • The highest ranked player in the field at world No. 5, DeChambeau pulled ahead from the chasing pack
  • The previous biggest margin of victory was six by Ernie Els over Greg Norman in 1994
Updated 27 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Bryson DeChambeau blew away any doubts of claiming a first title outside the US after an imperious showing in Dubai, winning the $3.25 million Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday by a record margin of seven shots.
The highest ranked player in the field at world No. 5, DeChambeau pulled ahead from the chasing pack with three birdies in his first three holes, and then almost assured himself of his fourth win in last nine starts with an eagle on the 10th hole and a birdie on the 11th.
By that point, he was six shots ahead of the field. After making his only bogey of the day on the difficult par-4 12th hole, he added further birdies on the 13th, 14th and 17th holes to finish on eight-under par 64 for the day and 24-under for the four rounds, also the lowest in the history of the tournament.
The previous biggest margin of victory was six by Ernie Els over Greg Norman in 1994. The old record for lowest tournament aggregate was set last year by Li Hao-tong (23-under par).
A jubilant DeChambeau said: “Today I was happy with my game. I executed a lot of great shots.
“Today was a pleasure. It was obviously a lot of fun to be able to finally hoist an international trophy, I’m so happy about that.
“I was trying to shoot 25 under today and missed it by one, but I’m happy with the results for sure.
“I was trying to go as deep as possible today.”
England’s Matt Wallace, the most successful player on the European Tour last season with three wins, made a stunning birdie after spraying his tee shot wide right into the waste area on the 18th, to break out of a logjam on 16-under par and finish solo second at 17-under par 271.
He was quick to praise DeChambeau for his performance at Emirates Golf Club across the whole weekend.
“I wanted to give it a go today, I really wanted to put some pressure on Bryson. 
“He was obviously scoring well. Credit to him, he’s played great today from what I hear and he’s a worthy champion this week and it’s great to have him here. But I’ll try and get him next time.
“The round was really good in parts, really shabby in parts. Not good enough to put any pressure on, but just about good enough to get second,” he said.
And the Englishman was looking at the positives of the weekend after finishing as a runner-up.
“I’ve got to take the positives from that early on in the season to get the juices flowing like that. And to play with Ernie (Els).
“I mean, I didn’t see myself having 165 yards in for my third on the last to try and get it done, but yeah, I’ll learn from that. I’ll put better swings on it next time. Overall, I’m happy.
“I actually drove it amazing, apart from that last tee shot, really. Friday was the best I’ve ever played tee-to-green, and that’s a really good sign.”
Two more Englishmen, Ian Poulter and Paul Waring had set the target by finishing on 16-under par with rounds of 64. They were later matched by two Spaniards — 2017 champion Sergio Garcia and 2001 winner Alvaro Quiros — and the defending champion Li Hao-tong of China to tie for third place.
South Africa’s Justin Harding shot the best round of the day in the morning — a nine-under par 63 elevating him to tied eighth place at 15-under par in a group that also included Lee Westwood (67) of England.

Topics: golf dubai desert classic Omega Desert Classic Dubai UAE European Tour Bryson Dechambeau

