JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf received in Riyadh on Sunday the UN Special Representative to the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
During the meeting, the two officials discussed the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, as well as a number of topics of mutual interest.
Earlier on Sunday, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) also met the UN Special Representative.
During their meeting, they reviewed the efforts of the Arab coalition fighting to restore the legitimate Yemeni government to support, the humanitarian operations and the role of coalition forces in facilitating humanitarian work in light of violations conducted by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.
The diplomat also reviewed a presentation from Dr. Al-Rabeeah about the relief and humanitarian work provided by KSRelief in Yemen, where the total number of projects has reached 321.
Gamba also met Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber the executive manager of the Isnad Center for Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations in Yemen.
Saudi officials receive UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict in Riyadh
- Virginia Gamba met several Saudi officials during her Riyadh visit
