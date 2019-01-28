You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi officials receive UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict in Riyadh
﻿

Saudi officials receive UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict in Riyadh

Saudi officials received in Riyadh on Sunday the UN Special Representative to the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba. (SPA)
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi officials receive UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict in Riyadh

  • Virginia Gamba met several Saudi officials during her Riyadh visit
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf received in Riyadh on Sunday the UN Special Representative to the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
During the meeting, the two officials discussed the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, as well as a number of topics of mutual interest.
Earlier on Sunday, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) also met the UN Special Representative.
During their meeting, they reviewed the efforts of the Arab coalition fighting to restore the legitimate Yemeni government to support, the humanitarian operations and the role of coalition forces in facilitating humanitarian work in light of violations conducted by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.
The diplomat also reviewed a presentation from Dr. Al-Rabeeah about the relief and humanitarian work provided by KSRelief in Yemen, where the total number of projects has reached 321.
Gamba also met Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber the executive manager of the Isnad Center for Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations in Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh United Nations

Severe weather sweeps across Saudi Arabia

Inclement weather is likely to continue in Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province, Qassim and other parts of the Kingdom on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

Severe weather sweeps across Saudi Arabia

  • Strong winds were also expected to stir up sandstorms in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Strong winds, rainfall and sandstorms hit Jeddah on Sunday afternoon, severely limiting visibility. It was a similar story across the Kingdom, as predicted by the General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection in its daily report on Sunday morning.
The authority expected Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Hail, Madinah and the northern borders to experience rain and sandstorms.
Strong winds were also expected to stir up sandstorms in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province. The southwestern and western highlands would be partly cloudy, the forecast said.
As for the seas, the forecast predicted south-to-south-westerly winds of up to 40 km/h will hit the Red Sea in the evening, with the wind direction changing to north-westerly in northern parts. Waves were expected to be between one and two meters. South-to-southeasterly winds in the Arabian Gulf were likely to reach up to 35 km/h, with waves ranging between one and 1.5 meters, according to the authority. Inclement weather is likely to continue in Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province, Qassim and other parts of the Kingdom on Monday.

Topics: Rain in Saudi Arabia Riyadh tabuk al-jawf Hail Madinah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Sandstorm engulfs parts of Saudi Arabia with rain expected at the weekend
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's civil service ministry launches national training program for public sector employees

Latest updates

Obesity, bad nutrition, climate change pose triple danger, commission says
0
You're hired! Thai startup fills gap in tech talent recruiting
0
Saudi petrochemicals expo underway in Jeddah
0
GE Healthcare showcases latest products
0
Venezuelan victims demand punishment for abuses, despite amnesty plan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.