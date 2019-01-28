King Salman promotes, appoints 101 judges

JEDDAH: King Salman issued a royal order on Sunday promoting and appointing 101 judges at the Ministry of Justice at various ranks.

Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king for his continuing support for the judiciary. The Kingdom is taking various measures to revolutionize its judicial system by introducing online services. Recently, the ministry launched an e-notarization system to provide several services that dispense with paperwork and spare clients the need to visit notarial offices for low-risk powers of attorney (PoAs).

The ministry also conducted 193,229 verification operations through its various electronic channels. The ministry revealed eight new e-services in the notarization sector, including digital PoAs, which put an end to paperwork and most of the clients’ visits to notarial offices. Digital PoAs are sent to the clients’ Absher-registered mobile numbers.

Another e-service enables government agencies to verify PoAs online through the “Yesser” program, the universal access number 920025888, the ministry’s portal (www.moj.gov.sa), and its official app.

The new system abridges about 70 percent of procedures and directs clients straight to the assigned notary’s office without having to go through the data entry hall.