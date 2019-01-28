You are here

Baghdad summons Turkish envoy over death of Kurdish protester

Kurdish protesters stormed a Turkish Army position in the Shiladzeh region of northwestern Iraq on Saturday night to protest the deaths of four civilians killed last week in Turkish bombardment. (Reuters)
Updated 28 January 2019
AFP
  • Turkish troops opened fire on the demonstrators, causing casualties and damage
BAGHDAD: Iraq on Sunday said it would summon the Turkish ambassador over the death of a Kurdish protester after Turkish troops opened fire on demonstrators in the country’s northwest.
On Saturday night, Kurdish protesters stormed a Turkish Army position in the Shiladzeh region of northwestern Iraq to protest the deaths of four civilians they said were killed last week in Turkish bombardment.
Witnesses said Turkish troops opened fire on the demonstrators, causing casualties and damage.
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday denounced the incident, saying one person was killed and several others wounded when Turkish forces “opened fire on citizens in the Shiladzeh area.”
“The Foreign Ministry will summon the Turkish ambassador to hand a protest note about the incident and demand that it not be repeated,” it added.
Turkish forces are deployed in Iraq’s northern autonomous Kurdish region and often carry out raids and airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), seen as a “terrorist” group by Ankara.
On Saturday, the Kurdish regional government said it was “saddened” by the casualties and material damage at Shiladzeh but only referred to an “incident” without mentioning Turkey or the protest. Footage distributed by activists appeared to show protesters setting Turkish military vehicles on fire.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry said one of its bases was attacked after “provocation by a PKK terror group,” resulting in some damage to vehicles and other equipment.
On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the PKK was “troubled” because Ankara was hitting its “terror nests.”
“They are provoking the local community. And we know that the PKK is behind this (the attack),” he told reporters in the southern city of Antalya. Cavusoglu said he had spoken to the prime minister of autonomous Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, who reportedly told him authorities would conduct a “comprehensive investigation.”
The PKK has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, but also operates bases in the Qandil mountain area of Iraq’s Kurdish region.
In December, Baghdad summoned the Turkish envoy to protest Ankara’s “repeated” airstrikes as a “violation of its sovereignty.”
Turkey has pressed Iraq to play a bigger role in fighting the PKK, and last month announced deeper bilateral cooperation on the
matter.

Topics: Turkey Kurds Iraq

El-Sisi hosts Sudan’s president as demonstrations continue in Khartoum

  • Bashir said his country was being destabilized by unidentified "harmful organizations"
  • Bashir’s trip to neighboring Egypt is his second foreign visit since unrest began on Dec. 19.
CAIRO/KHARTOUM: Unfazed by the growing demonstrations against his rule, embattled Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir on Sunday arrived in Cairo where he was hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.
A statement released by Egypt’s presidency did not mention the monthlong protests that have rattled Al-Bashir’s rule, only saying that Egypt supported Sudan’s stability.
Bashir said his country was being destabilized by unidentified "harmful organizations" and blamed the media for exaggerating the size of his problems.
“There is a problem (in Sudan), we are not claiming that there is not. But it’s not of the size or extent raised in some media,” Bashir said in Cairo after meeting El-Sisi.
The protests were “an attempt to clone the so-called Arab Spring in Sudan,” he said, referring to similarities between the slogans and use of social media in uprisings that hit the region in 2010-2011.
Angry crowds of Sudanese protesters have been seen in videos posted online chanting “The people want the downfall of the regime,” a signature slogan of the Arab Spring.
Bashir has blamed the country’s economic woes on the United States.
Washington lifted its trade embargo on Sudan in October 2017 after two decades of bruising economic punishment, but that has failed to fix the country’s financial situation.
Bashir’s trip to neighboring Egypt is his second foreign visit since unrest began on Dec. 19. He has also visited Qatar.
“We do not claim there is no problem, but it is not of the size or dimensions that some of the media portray.”
“This is an attempt to copy the Arab Spring in Sudan, these are the same slogans and appeals and the very wide use of social media sites.”
The Sudanese people are alert and will not allow for any intrusion or attempt to destabilize the security of Sudan, he said.”
In Khartoum, authorities tried to disperse a number of sit-ins taking place in public squares in response to an appeal from a professionals’ association that has led calls for protests.
Riot police also fired tear gas at protesters trying to gather in Al-Thawra district of Omdurman, and two other areas in Khartoum, witnesses said.
Security forces fired tear gas cannisters at protesters gathered in at least four of the sit-ins, while in others demonstrators tried to block side streets leading to the main squares with rocks and other materials.
One of the slogans used by Sudanese protesters — “The people want the fall of the regime” — was made famous by uprisings in Tunisia, Egypt and other Arab states.
Sudanese security forces have deployed tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition to disperse protests, as well as arresting hundreds of people
Authorities say at least 30 people have died in the unrest while rights groups and local opposition figures say at least 45 have been killed.
El-Sisi, who has been Egypt’s president since 2014, says he is working to restore stability following the turmoil triggered by the country’s uprising eight years ago, overseeing a widespread crackdown on opposition.
He said Bashir’s visit was “the culmination of the numerous efforts we made in the past year to reinforce bilateral relations.” 

Topics: Sudan Egypt Omar Al-Bashir

