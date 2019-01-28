You are here

  • Home
  • Desolation, dismay stare in the face of displaced Libyans
﻿

Desolation, dismay stare in the face of displaced Libyans

A Libyan boy walks in a burned and destroyed building in the town of Al-Gawalesh, 120 km west of the capital Tripoli. (AFP)
Updated 28 January 2019
AFP
0

Desolation, dismay stare in the face of displaced Libyans

  • Human Rights Watch (HRW) this week raised the alarm over the fate of Tawergha, a town in northeast Libya that also sided with Qaddafi during the revolt
Updated 28 January 2019
AFP
0

AL-GAWALESH, Libya: “Our town has been looted, homes wrecked and olive trees torched,” Moftah Mohammed said in dismay on returning home to Al-Gawalesh in western Libya after years wandering from place to place.
Al-Gawalesh, perched on the slopes of Jebel Nefussa, 120 km west of Tripoli, paid the price for its support of former Prime Minister Muammar Qaddafi during a 2011 NATO-backed revolt in which he was captured and killed.
Once home to close to 10,000 people, the town is a scene of desolation: Wind- and dirt-swept, burnt-out homes, destroyed schools and other public buildings, devoid of any public services.
“It was July 6, 2011” when he and his family like all other residents had to flee Al-Gawalesh, Mohammed said. “To stay would have meant death,” in the face of NATO airstrikes on Qaddafi’s forces.
Fear of reprisals by neighboring communities which had sided with the victorious rebels kept it a ghost town for the past seven-and-a-half years. In the face of often entrenched bitterness and a hunger for revenge, the UN mission in Libya has been working for reconciliation through the return of displaced communities to their pre-war homes.
The way was cleared for a return to Al-Gawalesh with a reconciliation deal signed back in 2015 between representatives of the towns of Jebel Nefussa that came along with promises of financial aid.
The town’s mayor, Said Amer, said residents were still waiting for compensation payments to repair their homes.
“Some families have no choice but to live in these burned-out homes, not realizing the risks posed to their health and that of their children,” the mayor said.
The municipality says families have filed 1,600 compensation claims, none of which have been settled. Libya’s financial woes have blocked reconstruction in towns such as Al-Gawalesh, according to the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
“We need a development plan and financing for reconstruction that we don’t have,” Yussef Jalala, minister for the displaced in the Tripoli-based GNA, told AFP. He pinned the blame on the international community.
“On several occasions the international community has promised aid to help rebuild devastated towns but nothing has materialized,” he said.
According to the latest figures published by the International Organization for Migration, Libya’s displaced number around 187,000.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) this week raised the alarm over the fate of Tawergha, a town in northeast Libya that also sided with Qaddafi during the revolt.
Most of its 48,000 inhabitants have still been unable to return, more than seven years on, it says.
“The Government of National Accord should urgently devise a strategy for Tawerghans’ safe return, ensuring reconstruction and security,” it said.
“While nothing can reverse seven years of forced displacement and dispersal, a measure of accountability for causing and preventing their return will not only bring justice to victims of serious violations and restore dignity, but it could serve as a deterrent for future crimes,” HRW said.

Topics: Libya Tripoli

Related

0
Middle-East
Italy’s Salvini says France has no interest in stabilising Libya
0
Media
Freelance journalist killed amid new round of Libya clashes

El-Sisi hosts Sudan’s president as demonstrations continue in Khartoum

Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

El-Sisi hosts Sudan’s president as demonstrations continue in Khartoum

  • Bashir said his country was being destabilized by unidentified "harmful organizations"
  • Bashir’s trip to neighboring Egypt is his second foreign visit since unrest began on Dec. 19.
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

CAIRO/KHARTOUM: Unfazed by the growing demonstrations against his rule, embattled Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir on Sunday arrived in Cairo where he was hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.
A statement released by Egypt’s presidency did not mention the monthlong protests that have rattled Al-Bashir’s rule, only saying that Egypt supported Sudan’s stability.
Bashir said his country was being destabilized by unidentified "harmful organizations" and blamed the media for exaggerating the size of his problems.
“There is a problem (in Sudan), we are not claiming that there is not. But it’s not of the size or extent raised in some media,” Bashir said in Cairo after meeting El-Sisi.
The protests were “an attempt to clone the so-called Arab Spring in Sudan,” he said, referring to similarities between the slogans and use of social media in uprisings that hit the region in 2010-2011.
Angry crowds of Sudanese protesters have been seen in videos posted online chanting “The people want the downfall of the regime,” a signature slogan of the Arab Spring.
Bashir has blamed the country’s economic woes on the United States.
Washington lifted its trade embargo on Sudan in October 2017 after two decades of bruising economic punishment, but that has failed to fix the country’s financial situation.
Bashir’s trip to neighboring Egypt is his second foreign visit since unrest began on Dec. 19. He has also visited Qatar.
“We do not claim there is no problem, but it is not of the size or dimensions that some of the media portray.”
“This is an attempt to copy the Arab Spring in Sudan, these are the same slogans and appeals and the very wide use of social media sites.”
The Sudanese people are alert and will not allow for any intrusion or attempt to destabilize the security of Sudan, he said.”
In Khartoum, authorities tried to disperse a number of sit-ins taking place in public squares in response to an appeal from a professionals’ association that has led calls for protests.
Riot police also fired tear gas at protesters trying to gather in Al-Thawra district of Omdurman, and two other areas in Khartoum, witnesses said.
Security forces fired tear gas cannisters at protesters gathered in at least four of the sit-ins, while in others demonstrators tried to block side streets leading to the main squares with rocks and other materials.
One of the slogans used by Sudanese protesters — “The people want the fall of the regime” — was made famous by uprisings in Tunisia, Egypt and other Arab states.
Sudanese security forces have deployed tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition to disperse protests, as well as arresting hundreds of people
Authorities say at least 30 people have died in the unrest while rights groups and local opposition figures say at least 45 have been killed.
El-Sisi, who has been Egypt’s president since 2014, says he is working to restore stability following the turmoil triggered by the country’s uprising eight years ago, overseeing a widespread crackdown on opposition.
He said Bashir’s visit was “the culmination of the numerous efforts we made in the past year to reinforce bilateral relations.” 

Topics: Sudan Egypt Omar Al-Bashir

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan’s Bashir to visit Egypt as protesters call for more rallies
0
Middle-East
Sudan opposition head backs protesters' call for Bashir to go

Latest updates

Philippine president Duterte to see site of fatal bombings, Abu Sayyaf suspected
0
Detained Chinese human rights lawyer sentenced to 4 ½ years
0
Rami Malek, Emily Blunt, ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ win at SAG Awards
0
Obesity, bad nutrition, climate change pose triple danger, commission says
0
You're hired! Thai startup fills gap in tech talent recruiting
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.