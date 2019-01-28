You are here

  • Home
  • UN special envoy meets Arab League chief for talks over Syria’s readmission
﻿

UN special envoy meets Arab League chief for talks over Syria’s readmission

Geir Pedersen, the United Nations' new special envoy for Syria, gestures while speaking to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, back to a camera, during their talks in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (AP)
Updated 28 January 2019
AFP
0

UN special envoy meets Arab League chief for talks over Syria’s readmission

  • Several Arab states including Lebanon and Tunisia have recently called for Syria’s return to the Arab League
Updated 28 January 2019
AFP
0

CAIRO: The new UN special envoy for Syria held talks on Sunday with the head of the Arab League, whose members appear divided about whether to readmit the war-torn country.
The League, which will hold its annual summit in Tunisia in March, suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011 as the death toll in the country’s civil war mounted.
Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen, who this month become the fourth UN negotiator aiming to resolve the nearly eight-year conflict, met with Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo on Sunday, the organization said.
They discussed the latest talks among Arab states about the organization’s decisions on Syria since 2011, the League said in a statement.
Aboul Gheit also pointed to the importance of “reaching a peaceful solution” to the Syrian crisis, it said. Pedersen was also scheduled to meet with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.
Several Arab states including Lebanon and Tunisia have recently called for Syria’s return to the Arab League.
In December, Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir made the first visit by any Arab leader to the Syrian capital since 2011, and the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus.
In another sign of a diplomatic thaw, the speaker of Jordan’s Parliament invited his Syrian counterpart to meetings of the Arab Parliamentary Union in Amman in March, Jordanian state news agency Petra reported Sunday. But not all of the League’s members support closer ties with Damascus.
Qatar, which has backed opposition in Syria’s civil war, said this month that Damascus under President Bashar Assad should not be allowed back into the Arab League.
Pedersen stressed the need for a UN-brokered political solution to the war when he visited Damascus after assuming his duties this month following the resignation of his predecessor Staffan de Mistura.

Topics: Syria Egypt Arab League

Related

0
Middle-East
Syrian children in focus at Sarajevo museum on war and childhood
0
Middle-East
Families flee bombardment and hunger in last Syria Daesh pocket

El-Sisi hosts Sudan’s president as demonstrations continue in Khartoum

Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

El-Sisi hosts Sudan’s president as demonstrations continue in Khartoum

  • Bashir said his country was being destabilized by unidentified "harmful organizations"
  • Bashir’s trip to neighboring Egypt is his second foreign visit since unrest began on Dec. 19.
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

CAIRO/KHARTOUM: Unfazed by the growing demonstrations against his rule, embattled Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir on Sunday arrived in Cairo where he was hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.
A statement released by Egypt’s presidency did not mention the monthlong protests that have rattled Al-Bashir’s rule, only saying that Egypt supported Sudan’s stability.
Bashir said his country was being destabilized by unidentified "harmful organizations" and blamed the media for exaggerating the size of his problems.
“There is a problem (in Sudan), we are not claiming that there is not. But it’s not of the size or extent raised in some media,” Bashir said in Cairo after meeting El-Sisi.
The protests were “an attempt to clone the so-called Arab Spring in Sudan,” he said, referring to similarities between the slogans and use of social media in uprisings that hit the region in 2010-2011.
Angry crowds of Sudanese protesters have been seen in videos posted online chanting “The people want the downfall of the regime,” a signature slogan of the Arab Spring.
Bashir has blamed the country’s economic woes on the United States.
Washington lifted its trade embargo on Sudan in October 2017 after two decades of bruising economic punishment, but that has failed to fix the country’s financial situation.
Bashir’s trip to neighboring Egypt is his second foreign visit since unrest began on Dec. 19. He has also visited Qatar.
“We do not claim there is no problem, but it is not of the size or dimensions that some of the media portray.”
“This is an attempt to copy the Arab Spring in Sudan, these are the same slogans and appeals and the very wide use of social media sites.”
The Sudanese people are alert and will not allow for any intrusion or attempt to destabilize the security of Sudan, he said.”
In Khartoum, authorities tried to disperse a number of sit-ins taking place in public squares in response to an appeal from a professionals’ association that has led calls for protests.
Riot police also fired tear gas at protesters trying to gather in Al-Thawra district of Omdurman, and two other areas in Khartoum, witnesses said.
Security forces fired tear gas cannisters at protesters gathered in at least four of the sit-ins, while in others demonstrators tried to block side streets leading to the main squares with rocks and other materials.
One of the slogans used by Sudanese protesters — “The people want the fall of the regime” — was made famous by uprisings in Tunisia, Egypt and other Arab states.
Sudanese security forces have deployed tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition to disperse protests, as well as arresting hundreds of people
Authorities say at least 30 people have died in the unrest while rights groups and local opposition figures say at least 45 have been killed.
El-Sisi, who has been Egypt’s president since 2014, says he is working to restore stability following the turmoil triggered by the country’s uprising eight years ago, overseeing a widespread crackdown on opposition.
He said Bashir’s visit was “the culmination of the numerous efforts we made in the past year to reinforce bilateral relations.” 

Topics: Sudan Egypt Omar Al-Bashir

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan’s Bashir to visit Egypt as protesters call for more rallies
0
Middle-East
Sudan opposition head backs protesters' call for Bashir to go

Latest updates

Survey of economists: US recession unlikely within 12 months
0
Philippine ‘jeepney’ artists stalked by extinction
0
The Lure of Liverpool
0
South Korea’s first airborne fight against ‘Chinese’ pollution fails
0
Oil slips on rising US rig count, China industrial slowdown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.