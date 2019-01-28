You are here

In wartime Yemen, children find solace in music

Children attend a music class at the Al-Nawras school in Taez, Yemen's third city, in the country's southwest, on Wednesday. (AFP)
TAIZ, Yemen: The sound of music fills the halls at a school in the Yemeni city of Taiz, where little Nazira Al-Jaafari sits at a keyboard as a teacher takes her through the notes.

“I love music,” said Jaafari, a pupil at the Al-Nawras school where tutors are trying to help students temporarily forget the ongoing war.

“Whenever I feel sad or uncomfortable, I play music.”

She has built up an eclectic repertoire, including “Happy Birthday” and cult songs by Arab icons Fairuz and Umm Kalthoum.

“I just hope that Yemen will win this war,” she said before exhaling deeply, then smiling and adding: “And that we can live a new life.”

Taiz, a city in the southwestern Yemeni highlands, was once known for its coffee beans, grown at high elevation and exported through the famed port of Mokha.

Today, the city is home to some of the most intense fighting in a war between Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants and government forces backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The UN has urged both parties to open humanitarian corridors to besieged Taiz, where state troops are embedded inside city limits — surrounded by militant forces.

The three-story Al-Nawras school was hit in 2015-2016. When it reopened its doors, walls still pockmarked with bullet holes, educators decided to expand the music program, making it part of the core curriculum alongside maths and Arabic, with the hope that it would restore joy to their students’ days.

“The psychological state of the students was very difficult when we reopened here, after all the shelling and bombing and fighting,” said principal Shehabeddine Al-Sharabi.

The head of a university in neighboring Mokha recommended music, loaning instruments to Al-Nawras free of charge.

“Music is not an extracurricular activity here. We can see how it impacts our students, how they are more responsive through music. It yields purely positive revenue,” Al-Sharabi said.

While the lessons are not part of a formal mental health program, music therapy has been used around the world to support those who have experienced trauma.

And in the humble classrooms of Al-Nawras, dozens of boys and girls find daily, albeit temporary, reprieve from atrocities in a country the UN says is home to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Smiling and tapping on their desks, a class of bright-eyed students sing, in English, “My face, my face, this is my nose.”

In a class later in the day, slightly older children sing “Education is a weapon.” But around 2 million Yemeni children are missing out on school, with half a million dropping out since 2015, according to UN figures published last March.

In Taiz, teacher Abir Al-Sharabi takes the time to help students — like Jaafari — learn to play the tunes themselves.

“There’s a sense that students feel more comfortable here than in their other classes,” Sharabi told AFP. “Their energy in this class is different.

“And some students even have experience in singing! All their voices are beautiful. Singing helps the psyche,” she told AFP.

“War is the cause of so much pain, and sometimes it’s easier to express that through song.”

El-Sisi hosts Sudan’s president as demonstrations continue in Khartoum

Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

El-Sisi hosts Sudan’s president as demonstrations continue in Khartoum

  • Bashir said his country was being destabilized by unidentified "harmful organizations"
  • Bashir’s trip to neighboring Egypt is his second foreign visit since unrest began on Dec. 19.
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

CAIRO/KHARTOUM: Unfazed by the growing demonstrations against his rule, embattled Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir on Sunday arrived in Cairo where he was hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.
A statement released by Egypt’s presidency did not mention the monthlong protests that have rattled Al-Bashir’s rule, only saying that Egypt supported Sudan’s stability.
Bashir said his country was being destabilized by unidentified "harmful organizations" and blamed the media for exaggerating the size of his problems.
“There is a problem (in Sudan), we are not claiming that there is not. But it’s not of the size or extent raised in some media,” Bashir said in Cairo after meeting El-Sisi.
The protests were “an attempt to clone the so-called Arab Spring in Sudan,” he said, referring to similarities between the slogans and use of social media in uprisings that hit the region in 2010-2011.
Angry crowds of Sudanese protesters have been seen in videos posted online chanting “The people want the downfall of the regime,” a signature slogan of the Arab Spring.
Bashir has blamed the country’s economic woes on the United States.
Washington lifted its trade embargo on Sudan in October 2017 after two decades of bruising economic punishment, but that has failed to fix the country’s financial situation.
Bashir’s trip to neighboring Egypt is his second foreign visit since unrest began on Dec. 19. He has also visited Qatar.
“We do not claim there is no problem, but it is not of the size or dimensions that some of the media portray.”
“This is an attempt to copy the Arab Spring in Sudan, these are the same slogans and appeals and the very wide use of social media sites.”
The Sudanese people are alert and will not allow for any intrusion or attempt to destabilize the security of Sudan, he said.”
In Khartoum, authorities tried to disperse a number of sit-ins taking place in public squares in response to an appeal from a professionals’ association that has led calls for protests.
Riot police also fired tear gas at protesters trying to gather in Al-Thawra district of Omdurman, and two other areas in Khartoum, witnesses said.
Security forces fired tear gas cannisters at protesters gathered in at least four of the sit-ins, while in others demonstrators tried to block side streets leading to the main squares with rocks and other materials.
One of the slogans used by Sudanese protesters — “The people want the fall of the regime” — was made famous by uprisings in Tunisia, Egypt and other Arab states.
Sudanese security forces have deployed tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition to disperse protests, as well as arresting hundreds of people
Authorities say at least 30 people have died in the unrest while rights groups and local opposition figures say at least 45 have been killed.
El-Sisi, who has been Egypt’s president since 2014, says he is working to restore stability following the turmoil triggered by the country’s uprising eight years ago, overseeing a widespread crackdown on opposition.
He said Bashir’s visit was “the culmination of the numerous efforts we made in the past year to reinforce bilateral relations.” 

