You are here

  • Home
  • Russian police find stolen Arkhip Kuindzhi painting, detain suspected thief
﻿

Russian police find stolen Arkhip Kuindzhi painting, detain suspected thief

The artwork was stolen from Moscow’s Tretyakov art gallery on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

Russian police find stolen Arkhip Kuindzhi painting, detain suspected thief

  • A 31-year-old man told police where he had hidden the painting
  • It was stolen from Moscow’s Tretyakov art gallery on Sunday
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

MOSCOW: Russian police have recovered a painting by prominent artist Arkhip Kuindzhi stolen from a Moscow gallery on Sunday and detained the suspected thief, TASS state news agency said on Monday, citing a police official.
A 31-year-old man told police where he had hidden the painting, TASS quoted a spokeswoman for the Russian Internal Ministry, Irina Volk, as saying.
The work, “Ai Petri. Crimea,” was painted in 1908 by Kuindzhi, a Russian artist of Greek origin, and depicts a mountain in the Crimea peninsula.
It was stolen from Moscow’s Tretyakov art gallery on Sunday. Kuindzhi’s 1881 work “Birch grove” was sold at auction house Sotheby’s for more than $3 million in 2008.

Topics: art Russia

Related

0
World
Russian police arrest man who vandalized Ivan the Terrible painting
0
Offbeat
Russian strongman appears as “Superputin” in new exhibition

Palestinian artist brings Japanese origami to Gaza

Updated 27 January 2019
AP
0

Palestinian artist brings Japanese origami to Gaza

  • Palestinian artist Ahmed Humaid says interest in origami is on the rise
  • He charges 50 to 100 shekels (about $15-30) per order depending on the size and number of letters
Updated 27 January 2019
AP
0

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: In a small studio packed with sculptures made of scrap metal, Palestinian artist Ahmed Humaid has found a new medium in origami, the Japanese art of paper folding.
It’s an unlikely pursuit for an artist living in the Gaza Strip, which has been largely cut off from the outside world since Israel and Egypt imposed a crippling blockade on the Hamas-ruled territory more than a decade ago.
But the 29-year-old Humaid, who has no regular job, says interest in origami is on the rise.
“With more people asking about it, this work has turned into a source of income for me,” said Humaid, who lives in Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Humaid practices a form of origami in which he folds and forms the pages of an entire book into a readable inscription of calligraphic letters.
He has no formal training. He said he learned about origami when he saw some photos on Instagram. He began following Japanese artists and wrote to them. Some offered help and feedback.
When he made his first origami work in October, it took him 15 hours to finish. He shared the photo with some Japanese artists who acclaimed the work.
Since then, Humaid has sold 45 works locally, including books folded into names that lovers have given to each other as gifts, as well as logos for local businesses. Depending on the size and number of letters, he charges 50 to 100 shekels (about $15-30) per order.
Unemployment in Gaza, a coastal enclave sandwiched between Israel and Egypt, stands at more than 50 percent, according to UN and other international estimates. It is even higher among Gaza’s youth.
Humaid would like to expand his business beyond Gaza’s borders, but the blockade has cut off virtually all exports, and Israel and Egypt heavily restrict travel into and out of the territory.
“I wish to visit the homeland of this art — Japan — so I can be closer to the people who creatively mastered it,” he said.

Topics: art Palestine origami

Related

0
Art & Culture
Meet the Palestinian sisters keeping the art of embroidery alive
0
Art & Culture
Telling a different story: Five years of Reel Palestine

Latest updates

France's Macron to press Egyptian president on human rights
0
Casualty of war: Maslawis fear loss of dialect amid Mosul’s ruins
0
Houthis loot museum in Yemen’s Dhamar province, south of Sanaa
0
A cut above: Dubai’s hidden steakhouse gem
0
Nissan faces US SEC investigation over executive pay
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.