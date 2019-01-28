A cut above: Dubai’s hidden steakhouse gem

You are here

World Cut Steakhouse.
Rachel McArthur 
DUBAI: In a city of foodies captivated by #saltbae fever, you’d be forgiven for thinking there are no other high-end steakhouses in Dubai worth your hard-earned cash.
But you’d be thoroughly mistaken, dear readers. What if I told you that there was a hidden gem in Downtown Dubai that not only houses excellent cuts of meat that won’t break the bank, but also cooks them to your liking? A restaurant that serves your steak up in the manner you, the diner, requests, and not how the head chef commands it should arrive?
Enter World Cut Steakhouse.

The degree of doneness of a chunk of beef is a bit of a controversial topic. Some meat-eaters swear by medium; others like a bit of medium-rare. I, on the other hand, can’t bite into anything that has a lot of red in the middle. So, I prefer medium-well to well-done. I have lost count of the number of times I have ordered a steak well-done only for it to arrive as medium. Granted, it’s not exactly a chef’s favorite thing to do — to some, it’s an outright abomination — but hey, it’s the diner paying at the end of the day, so they should be able to get what they want.
When choosing our cuts during a recent visit to World Cut Steakhouse, both my dining partner and I opted for them to be well-done. The friendly staff member didn’t turn his nose up at the request, but politely informed us that one of the cuts might become too tough to eat once overcooked. We didn’t mind, so went ahead anyway.

One was a rib-eye, the other a flank of wagyu. Both came exactly as ordered. So, it was refreshing to enjoy a meal without having to send it back to grill some more.
Quite frankly, this restaurant doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Formerly J&G Steakhouse, World Cut Steakhouse was rebranded following the change in management of the five-star property originally known as St. Regis Dubai and now called Habtoor Palace, LXR Hotels & Resorts.
Entering the fine-dining establishment, you’re greeted by friendly staff who keep it low-key throughout and only tend to you when you’re in need of assistance. The décor is not the most eye-catching — brown leather seating and mahogany tables are not particularly exciting to look out, but the space is big enough that you don’t feel you are listening in on the conversation of the couple next to you.

The menu is pleasingly straightforward: A single double-page spread comprising appetizers, entrees and grills. Beef prices range from 250g Australian wagyu flank for $45 to 180g master Kobe wagyu fillet for $167.50.
We went for the more affordable options with sides of creamed spinach and truffle macaroni and cheese, which was glorious. The meat dishes were perfectly seasoned, and the portions are so generous we could have probably ordered one steak between us.
There are little touches throughout the meal that make a visit to this establishment memorable. For example, your steak sauces are prepared in front of you from a sampling trolley, while you have the option of choosing your own steak knife from a vast ‘catalogue’. Cue cutlery nerd alert: I chose the Global GSF-4023, a series that is handcrafted in Niigata, Japan.

World Cut Steakhouse makes for a great venue for a birthday or other special occasion; just don’t forget to book ahead. But while I look forward to going back for the mains, I’ll be giving dessert a miss on my next visit.
We received a complimentary cheesecake to share, and quite frankly, it was dry and ‘mealy’. Being free isn’t an excuse to offer subpar sweets. And that’s a marketing opportunity lost right there.

NEW YORK: Obesity, undernutrition and climate change are the biggest threats to the world population, linked by profit motives and policy inertia, a top commission said on Sunday, calling for a binding plan and trillions of dollars to thwart the dangers.
A $1 billion fund and action strategies targeting food policy and production are needed urgently to support health, the environment and economic well-being, said the report by the Lancet Commission on Obesity, a panel of experts in agriculture, economics, human rights and other fields.
The three problems of obesity, undernutrition and climate change are intertwined by methods of agricultural production, transport, urban design and land use that will take an enormous toll on the population and planet, the commission said.
“What we’re doing now is unsustainable,” said William Dietz, an author of the study and public health expert at George Washington University.
“The only thing we can hope is that a sense of urgency will permeate,” he said on a conference call with reporters. “We’re running out of time.”
Government subsidies of $500 billion to beef, dairy and other food industries worldwide should be shifted to sustainable, healthy farming and $5 trillion in fossil fuel subsidies moved to renewable energy and sustainable transport, the commission said.
The three global dangers are linked in such ways as mass production of processed, nutrient-poor food that causes not only obesity and poor nutrition but major greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, the report said.
Agricultural production and distribution burn fossil fuels that contribute to rising global temperatures, drought and extreme weather, it said.
The international Food and Agricultural Organization has said agriculture, forestry and other land uses are responsible for a quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions heating up the planet.
The problems are exacerbated by inaction by policy makers, influence by profit-seeking food companies over public policy and a lack of demand for change by the public, the report said.
As illustration, it said that in 2016, companies making sugar-filled drinks spent almost $50 million to lobby against US government initiatives to reduce consumption of the beverages thought to contribute to poor nutrition and obesity.
“With market power comes industry power, said Tim Lobstein, a commission author and the director of policy at the World Obesity Federation, a British-based professional group.
“Even willing governments struggle to get policies implemented against industry pressure,” he said.
Some 4 million deaths each year are linked to obesity, and some 815 million people are chronically undernourished, the commission said.
The commission said a binding international agreement, similar to that reached on global warming in 2015, is needed to address and improve food production and distribution.
Three years ago, nearly 200 nations met in Paris to agree on a pact, aspects of which are legally binding, to cut greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming.

