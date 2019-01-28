US-Bangla Airlines pilot had ‘emotional breakdown’ before deadly Nepal crash

You are here

﻿

Rescuers look for survivors of the US-Bangla Airlines flight which crashed while landing in Katmandu, killing 51 of the 71 people aboard, last March. (AP)
KATMANDU: The captain of a Bangladeshi airplane “seemed to have an emotional breakdown” before a deadly crash last March, Nepali investigators said in a final report on the Himalayan nation’s worst aviation disaster in 26 years.
They blamed the crew’s loss of situational awareness for the crash of the US-Bangla Airlines flight to the Nepali capital from Dhaka that caught fire on landing in Katmandu, killing 51 of the 71 people aboard.
“The pilot thought he could maneuver the aircraft and land. But he could not,” panel official Buddhisagar Lamichhane, said on Monday, referring to the captain.
The captain was under stress and “emotionally disturbed” because he felt that a female colleague who was not on board the fatal flight had questioned his reputation as a good instructor, Nepal’s Accident Investigation Commission said in the report.
“This, together with the failure on the part of both the crew to follow the standard operating procedure at the critical stage of the flight, contributed to the loss of situational awareness,” said the report, submitted late on Sunday.
This lack of awareness meant the crew did not realize the deviation of the aircraft, a Bombardier Inc. Q400 turboprop, from its intended path, which in turn meant they could not sight the runway, it added.
Having missed the runway, the crew was flying very low north of it in an incorrect position near hilly and mountainous terrain around the airport, it said.
“Finally, when the crew sighted the runway, they were very low and too close to (it) and not properly aligned,” added the report, saying the captain should have halted the landing and initiated a go-around.
The plane skidded off the runway on to surrounding grass, quickly catching fire. Both pilots were among those killed.
US-Bangla Airlines expects to make an official statement later on Monday, Chief Executive Imran Asif said.
The flight’s captain, aged 52, was released in 1993 from the Bangladeshi Air Force because he suffered from depression but was later declared fit to fly civilian aircraft, the report said, with recent medical reports mentioning no symptoms.
Citing the voice recorder and the eyewitness accounts of passengers, the report said the captain was smoking in the cockpit during the flight and “engaged in unnecessary, unprofessional and lengthy conversation even in the critical phase,” violating the norm of maintaining a sterile cockpit.
He shared the cockpit with a female first officer, 25, who had a total of just 390 hours of flying experience and had never previously landed at Katmandu as crew, the report said, contradicting a US-Bangla spokesman who last year said she had made landings there before.
Landing at Katmandu airport, which is surrounded by hills, is considered difficult. In 1992, all 167 on board a Pakistan International Airlines airplane were killed when it plowed into a hill as it tried to land.
On the US-Bangla flight, the disparity in experience and added authority of the captain probably deterred the first officer from being more assertive during significant phases such as the final approach and landing, the report said.
The report recommended that the airline emphasize proper crew resource management and set up a mechanism to monitor and assess the mental status of the crew regarding professional development, financial, personal and psychological issues.
Pilot mental health was spotlighted by a 2015 crash in Europe after a Germanwings first officer deliberately flew a jet into a mountainside.
Last year, the European Commission adopted new rules on the mental health of pilots, for the first time requiring airlines to do a psychological assessment before hiring them.

South Korea’s first airborne fight against ‘Chinese’ pollution fails

Updated 28 January 2019
AFP
0

South Korea’s first airborne fight against ‘Chinese’ pollution fails

  • The intention was for the rain to douse airborne particles and pollutants known as ‘fine dust’ in South Korea
  • Beijing is also trying to tackle the scourge, which causes widespread public anger
Updated 28 January 2019
AFP
0

SEOUL: An attempt by South Korea to create artificial rain to tackle air pollution many blame on neighboring China has failed, the government said Monday, as it struggles to address what has become an urgent public concern.
Many South Koreans blamed China when pollution surged for three days earlier this month, and on Friday the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) sent an aircraft to seed clouds with silver iodide in the hope of promoting rain.
The intention was for the rain to douse airborne particles and pollutants known as “fine dust” in South Korea.
However, an initial analysis of the experiment has been disappointing, KMA said in a preliminary report issued Monday.
While a weak, misty rain was detected for several minutes, the agency said, “there was no observation of significant precipitation.”
“Aside from its success or failure, the test was an opportunity to accumulate the necessary technology for a faster commercialization of cloud seeding,” it added.
A full report is expected to be released later next month.
Air quality in South Korea is generally better than in China, which is more frequently affected by choking bouts of filthy air.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week advised his officials to handle the issue as a “natural disaster” as he urged cooperation with Beijing, addressing “great public concerns about fine dust coming from China.”
Beijing is also trying to tackle the scourge, which causes widespread public anger, and a recent study found urban levels of PM2.5 — the tiny airborne particles considered most harmful to health — had been cut by almost a third on average over four years.
But they remain far above World Health Organization norms, and pollution levels in Korea sometimes spike as the prevailing winds blow PM2.5 particulates across the sea between the two countries.
China, which according to the International Energy Agency uses coal to generate around three quarters of its energy, is regarded as the world’s biggest polluter.
Last year, South Korea shut down five aging coal-fired power plants in a bid to improve its air quality.

