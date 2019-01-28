You are here

  • Home
  • HRW denounces ‘torture’ by extremists in northwest Syria
﻿

HRW denounces ‘torture’ by extremists in northwest Syria

The rights group called for the immediate release of all unlawfully held prisoners, including four still being held or missing among the 11 cases documented. (File/AFP)
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP
0

HRW denounces ‘torture’ by extremists in northwest Syria

  • Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham earlier this month cemented its control over the northwestern region of Idlib
  • Syria’s war has killed at least 360,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression on anti-government protests
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Human Rights Watch on Monday accused a Syrian group led by former Al-Qaeda fighters of using “torture” against activists opposing their rule.
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham earlier this month cemented its control over the northwestern region of Idlib at the expense of smaller, Turkey-backed outfits.
The New York-based rights group said it documented 11 cases in which HTS “detained Idlib residents, apparently because of their peaceful work documenting abuses or protesting the group’s rule.”
“Six of those detained were apparently tortured,” including a 16-year-old boy, it said in a statement.
“One man described being hung from a pole upside down for hours during interrogation,” it said.
Another said he was locked up in something resembling a coffin for three hours, while a third said he was pushed through a tire and beaten incessantly in a method infamously used by regime security services.
“The maximum you can do is move your shoulders a bit. And scream for help. But on several occasions, they stuffed things in my mouth so I can’t scream,” the detainee told HRW.
“I used to lose my consciousness a lot.”
Seven of those interviewed by HRW said they were media activists or journalists who had participated in or covered protests against HTS, or were working with foreign media.
Four were made to sign a document pledging they would no longer film or report on the extremist-led alliance.
The rights group called for the immediate release of all unlawfully held prisoners, including four still being held or missing among the 11 cases documented.
“There is no legitimate excuse for rounding up opponents and arbitrarily detaining and torturing them,” said HRW’s Lama Fakih.
“HTS’s crackdown on perceived opposition to their rule mirrors some of the same oppressive tactics used by the Syrian government.”
Syria’s war has killed at least 360,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression on anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
UN special envoy meets Arab League chief for talks over Syria’s readmission
0
Middle-East
Syrian children in focus at Sarajevo museum on war and childhood

Prince of Daesh-ravaged Yazidis dies in Germany

Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
AFP
0

Prince of Daesh-ravaged Yazidis dies in Germany

  • Prince Tahseen Said Ali died in the KRH Siloah hospital in Hanover at the age of 85
  • Born in 1933 in Iraq’s northwest Sheikhan district, he was appointed head of the Yazidis at age 11 after the death of his father
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
AFP
0

IRBIL, Iraq: The longtime head of the world’s Yazidis, a minority whose Iraqi community was ferociously targeted by the Daesh group, has died in Germany after a long illness, officials said Monday.
Prince Tahseen Said Ali died in the KRH Siloah hospital in Hanover at the age of 85, according to the head of the Iraqi Kurdish region’s head of Yazidi affairs, Khairi Buzani.
Born in 1933 in Iraq’s northwest Sheikhan district, he was appointed head of the Yazidis at age 11 after the death of his father, who was the previous emir.
His son told local media that Prince Tahseen would be buried in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.
The region’s prime minister, Nechirvan Barzani, sent condolences to Prince Tahseen’s family on Monday.
The Yazidi faith emerged in Iran more than 4,000 years ago and is rooted in Zoroastrianism, over time integrating elements of Islam and Christianity.
With no holy book and organized into castes, Yazidis pray to God facing the sun and worship his seven angels — first and foremost Melek Taus, or Peacock Angel.
Of the world’s 1.5 million Yazidis, around 550,000 were living in the remote corners of northern Iraq where Prince Tahseen was born, and comprised the largest community before 2014.
Germany is home to the biggest Yazidi community abroad.
In 2014, the Daesh group rampaged across northern Iraq and seized the Yazidi bastion of Sinjar, near the border with Syria.
Daesh fighters slaughtered thousands of Yazidi men and boys, then abducted women and girls to be abused as “sex slaves.”
The brutal assault pushed around 360,000 Yazidis to flee to other parts of Iraq, including the Kurdish region, in addition to another 100,000 who left the country altogether.
The United Nations has said Daesh’s actions could amount to genocide, and is investigating the militant group’s atrocities across Iraq.
The Yazidi cause has found a powerful symbol in Nadia Murad, a former Daesh abductee from Sinjar who escaped and went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her activism against sexual violence.
Murad visited Iraq’s Yazidi heartland of Sinjar last month, as well as Baghdad and the Kurdish regional capital of Irbil, to draw attention to the plight of thousands of abducted Yazidi girls who are still missing.

Topics: Yazidi Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Yazidi mothers of children by Daesh face heartbreaking choices
0
Middle-East
UN investigation delves into Daesh’s crimes against Yazidis

Latest updates

Despair turns to anger as Brazilians reckon with latest dam disaster
0
HRW denounces ‘torture’ by extremists in northwest Syria
0
Prince of Daesh-ravaged Yazidis dies in Germany
0
Hodeidah truce, prisoner swap timelines pushed back: UN
0
Michael Jackson family condemns new documentary on accusers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.