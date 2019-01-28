You are here

Despair turns to anger as Brazilians reckon with latest dam disaster

Rescue crews aboard a helicopter search a flooded area after a dam collapsed in Brumadinho, Brazil. (AP)
Reuters
  • The disaster at the Corrego do Feijao mine came less than four years after a dam collapsed at a nearby mine
  • ‘It’s just that it diminishes profit margins, so they prefer to do things the cheaper way — and put lives at risk’
Reuters
BRUMADINHO, Brazil: Grief over the hundreds of Brazilians feared lost in a mining disaster has quickly hardened into anger as victims’ families and politicians say iron ore miner Vale and regulators have learned nothing from the recent past.
By Sunday night, firefighters in the state of Minas Gerais had confirmed 58 dead after a tailings dam broke, sending a torrent of sludge into the miner’s offices and the town of Brumadinho on Friday. Some 300 others are unaccounted for, and officials said the odds were slim that any would be found alive.
The disaster at the Corrego do Feijao mine came less than four years after a dam collapsed at a nearby mine run by Samarco Mineracao, a joint venture by Vale and BHP Billiton, killing 19 and filling a major river with toxic sludge.
While the 2015 Samarco disaster dumped about five times more mining waste, Friday’s dam break was far more deadly, as the wall of mud hit Vale’s local offices, including a crowded cafeteria, and tore through a populated area downhill.
“The cafeteria was in a risky area,” Renato Simao de Oliveiras, 32, said while searching for his twin brother, a Vale employee, at an emergency response station. “Just to save money, even if it meant losing the little guy ... These businessmen, they only think about themselves.”
The board of Vale, which has raised its dividends over the last year, suspended the payments and bonuses to executives late on Sunday, as the disaster put its corporate strategy under scrutiny.
Vale Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman said facilities were built to code and equipment had shown the dam was stable two weeks earlier.
“I’m not a mining technician. I followed the technicians’ advice and you see what happened. It didn’t work,” Schvartsman said. “We are 100 percent within all the standards, and that didn’t do it.”
Many wondered if the state of Minas Gerais, named for the mining industry that has shaped its landscape for centuries, should have higher standards.
“There are safe ways of mining,” said Joao Vitor Xavier, head of the mining and energy commission in the state assembly. “It’s just that it diminishes profit margins, so they prefer to do things the cheaper way — and put lives at risk.”
Blowback from the disaster could threaten the plans of newly inaugurated President Jair Bolsonaro to relax restrictions on the mining industry, including proposals to open up indigenous reservations and large swaths of the Amazon jungle for mining.
Brazil’s Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque, proposed in a late Sunday interview with Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo that the law should be changed to assign responsibility in cases such as Brumadinho to the people responsible for certifying the safety of mining dams.
“Current law does not prevent disasters like the one we saw on Brumadinho,” he said. “The model for verifying the state of mining dams will have to be reconsidered. The model isn’t good.”
German auditor TUV SUD said on Saturday it inspected the dam in September and found all to be in order.
The ministry did not immediately respond to questions about the interview.

Topics: Brazil

Afghan president calls on Taliban to ‘enter serious talks’ with Kabul

Updated 28 January 2019
AP
Afghan president calls on Taliban to ‘enter serious talks’ with Kabul

  • The Taliban have been staging near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces, causing scores of casualties every week
  • ‘Afghanistan’s problem is not so simple that it can be solved in a day, week or month, it needs more time and more discussions’
Updated 28 January 2019
AP
KABUL: Afghan president Ashraf Ghani called on the Taliban to “enter serious talks” with the government in Kabul Monday, following unprecedented marathon negotiations between the insurgents and the US in Qatar last week.
“I call on the Taliban to... show their Afghan will, and accept Afghans’ demand for peace, and enter serious talks with the Afghan government,” he said in a nationally televised address from the presidential palace in Kabul.

The US peace envoy to Afghanistan has shared details of his latest round of talks with the Taliban in Qatar with the Afghan president and other government officials in Kabul, a statement from the president’s office said Monday.
The statement quoted Zalmay Khalilzad as saying that he had discussed a cease-fire deal with the Taliban but that there was no progress so far on the issue. Khalilzad did not confirm the statement and there was no immediate comment from the US Embassy.
The Taliban have been staging near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces, causing scores of casualties every week. Their offensive has not let up despite the severe Afghan winter and the Taliban now hold sway over nearly half of the country.
That has made peace an even more pressing issue. Khalilzad met with the Taliban on a number of occasions in recent months — most recently last week in Qatar where the Taliban have a political office — in the latest bid to end America’s longest war. The US invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to topple the Taliban, who were harboring Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda.
Monday’s statement from Ghani’s office also claimed that the Taliban demanded from Khalilzad the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan, but that there was also no agreement on that issue.
The statement appeared directed at toning down last week’s remarks by Khalilzad that reported “significant progress” in talks with the Taliban.
During the meeting with Ghani on Sunday evening, Khalilzad rejected media reports claiming he and the Taliban discussed the formation of an interim administration in Afghanistan, according to the statement. It added that Khalilzad has no authority to discuss such issues but that his goal is to facilitate an intra-Afghan dialogue — meaning direct talks between the Taliban and Kabul.
The statements also said Ghani thanked Khalilzad for his efforts and praised US endeavors to restart negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
On Saturday, after six days of meetings with the Taliban in Qatar, Khalilzad on his official twitter account said: “Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past.”
“We made significant progress on vital issues,” he tweeted, without offering details.
Abdul Hakim Mujahid, a former Taliban official and currently a member of the High Peace Council, an independent body of clerics and respected Afghan figures, said he believes the Qatar talks resulted in a “good understanding between both sides” but that more discussions are needed in the coming weeks or months.
“Afghanistan’s problem is not so simple that it can be solved in a day, week or month, it needs more time and more discussions,” Mujahid told The Associated Press. “What is clear right now he said is that the US is fed up with the war in Afghanistan and wants an end to it.”
Mujahid says all three sides — the Afghan government, the United Sates and the Taliban — are willing to talk, but how those talks should take place remains to be worked out.
However, the Taliban have in the past refused to negotiate directly with Kabul — a standing that does not appear to have changed. They have maintained they are prepared to talk with US officials only and only about the pullout of foreign forces from Afghanistan.
Afghan political analyst Waheed Muzhda says he believes that Khalilzad and the Taliban have reached agreement on both the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and a cease-fire deal, but that neither side is prepared to say so at this point.
“But peace talks are not possible unless both sides first agree on a cease-fire,” Muzhda said.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

