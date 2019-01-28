You are here

  • Home
  • Armed gang snatches jailed criminal outside French courthouse
﻿

Armed gang snatches jailed criminal outside French courthouse

Police officers stand outside the courthouse of Tarascon, southeastern France after three armed persons attacked a penitentiary convoy to help a suspect escape. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0

Armed gang snatches jailed criminal outside French courthouse

  • The spectacular escape took place at around 8:30 a.m. as the prisoner was being transferred from a prison to be presented before a judge
Updated 2 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0
TARASCON, France: Three heavily armed men attacked a van carrying a jailed criminal on his way to court Monday, firing shots outside the courthouse and striking a guard before making their getaway in the southern French town of Tarascon, officials said.
The spectacular escape took place at around 8:30 a.m. as the prisoner was being transferred from a prison to be presented before a judge.
The guards “had left the van to ring the doorbell to the courthouse when the armed men fell upon them,” said Nicolas Burtz, a local prison guard union representative.
The gang shot out the van’s tires and knocked to the ground a female guard who had refused to let the prisoner go, according to the justice ministry and the local prosecutor.
The guards, who had escorted the prisoner from a jail in Beziers, 150 kilometers away, did not fire their weapons.
“It was very violent. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a van attacked with automatic weapons. It was really shocking for the guards, who reacted well,” an official in France’s prison administration agency said.
The 27-year-old prisoner, who was not immediately identified, had been jailed since September 2017 awaiting trial for armed robbery and criminal gang activity, prison officials said.
“The prisoner had already attempted to escape while previously in jail,” according to Karim Terki, another prison guard union representative.
Authorities “are really naive; he played nice for several months in order to try to escape again,” Terki added.
The last spectacular jailbreak in France took place in late December when a prisoner at the Fresnes prison south of Paris managed to escape from an exercise yard by climbing over a wall with a rope made of bedsheets.
Guards in the watchtowers fired three shots but the prisoner got away.
In July 2018 the notorious gangster Redoine Faid made a Hollywood-style prison break when two heavily armed accomplices hijacked a helicopter and used smoke bombs and angle grinders to whisk him away from the prison in Reau, 50 kilometers southeast of Paris.
Faid, a career criminal with multiple convictions for armed robbery, was caught after three months on the run.

Despair turns to anger as Brazilians reckon with latest dam disaster

Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

Despair turns to anger as Brazilians reckon with latest dam disaster

  • The disaster at the Corrego do Feijao mine came less than four years after a dam collapsed at a nearby mine
  • ‘It’s just that it diminishes profit margins, so they prefer to do things the cheaper way — and put lives at risk’
Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

BRUMADINHO, Brazil: Grief over the hundreds of Brazilians feared lost in a mining disaster has quickly hardened into anger as victims’ families and politicians say iron ore miner Vale and regulators have learned nothing from the recent past.
By Sunday night, firefighters in the state of Minas Gerais had confirmed 58 dead after a tailings dam broke, sending a torrent of sludge into the miner’s offices and the town of Brumadinho on Friday. Some 300 others are unaccounted for, and officials said the odds were slim that any would be found alive.
The disaster at the Corrego do Feijao mine came less than four years after a dam collapsed at a nearby mine run by Samarco Mineracao, a joint venture by Vale and BHP Billiton, killing 19 and filling a major river with toxic sludge.
While the 2015 Samarco disaster dumped about five times more mining waste, Friday’s dam break was far more deadly, as the wall of mud hit Vale’s local offices, including a crowded cafeteria, and tore through a populated area downhill.
“The cafeteria was in a risky area,” Renato Simao de Oliveiras, 32, said while searching for his twin brother, a Vale employee, at an emergency response station. “Just to save money, even if it meant losing the little guy ... These businessmen, they only think about themselves.”
The board of Vale, which has raised its dividends over the last year, suspended the payments and bonuses to executives late on Sunday, as the disaster put its corporate strategy under scrutiny.
Vale Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman said facilities were built to code and equipment had shown the dam was stable two weeks earlier.
“I’m not a mining technician. I followed the technicians’ advice and you see what happened. It didn’t work,” Schvartsman said. “We are 100 percent within all the standards, and that didn’t do it.”
Many wondered if the state of Minas Gerais, named for the mining industry that has shaped its landscape for centuries, should have higher standards.
“There are safe ways of mining,” said Joao Vitor Xavier, head of the mining and energy commission in the state assembly. “It’s just that it diminishes profit margins, so they prefer to do things the cheaper way — and put lives at risk.”
Blowback from the disaster could threaten the plans of newly inaugurated President Jair Bolsonaro to relax restrictions on the mining industry, including proposals to open up indigenous reservations and large swaths of the Amazon jungle for mining.
Brazil’s Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque, proposed in a late Sunday interview with Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo that the law should be changed to assign responsibility in cases such as Brumadinho to the people responsible for certifying the safety of mining dams.
“Current law does not prevent disasters like the one we saw on Brumadinho,” he said. “The model for verifying the state of mining dams will have to be reconsidered. The model isn’t good.”
German auditor TUV SUD said on Saturday it inspected the dam in September and found all to be in order.
The ministry did not immediately respond to questions about the interview.

Topics: Brazil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Second Vale dam burst in Brazil likely to curb mining risk appetite
0
World
40 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Latest updates

Armed gang snatches jailed criminal outside French courthouse
0
Eastern Libya government delegation visits key southern city of Sabha
0
Coalition: 6 ships wait to enter Hodeidah port as Houthis block their entrance
0
Despair turns to anger as Brazilians reckon with latest dam disaster
0
HRW denounces ‘torture’ by extremists in northwest Syria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.