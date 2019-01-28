SAMA wins Best Risk Manager award among the world’s central bank

RIYADH: The Central Banking Awards Committee (SBAC) has awarded the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) the Best Risk Manager award, at the central banks level for 2018-2019.
The award was the culmination of SAMA’s efforts to effectively and fully implement risk management methodology in the organization as a whole, and to ensure that these risks are adequately managed and closely monitored.
“SAMA has achieved all professional requirements in the application of best practices and international standards. After examining all criteria and requirements for winning the award, SAMA was the best among all central banks, henceforth it was rated as the world’s best risk manager,” the statement said.
Commenting on the event, the SAMA governor Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khilaifi stressed that Saudi monetary authority attaches great importance and commitment to risk management, in order to identify, in advance, all types of risks it may be exposed to, adding that: “We are proud that SAMA has received the Risk Manager Award for 2019.”
The awards ceremony will be held on March 13 in London.
