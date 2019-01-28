Philippines vows to bring cathedral bombers to justice

Omega reintroduces iconic Calibre 321

If you ask watch fans to name a famous movement they would like to see reborn, you might hear them mention the Omega Calibre 321. This robust chronograph movement has been a favorite since the 1940s and is still sought-after by watch collectors.

The original Calibre 321 was the first movement ever used in the Omega Speedmaster in 1957. It had been previously used in some of Omega’s other chronographs, namely those in the Seamaster collection. It stands out for its use of a monobloc column-wheel, a feature that is created from a single piece and which adds technical value. Generally, column-wheel movements require very careful precision in design and build.

The original Calibre 321 also earned a notable place in history. It was used in a variety of models including the Speedmaster ST 105.003 (the model first tested and approved by NASA and worn by astronaut Ed White during the first American spacewalk) and the Speedmaster ST 105.012 (the first watch worn on the moon).

“Reintroducing a movement with such an important reputation must therefore be done with the utmost exactness,” the watchmaker said in a press release.

“For the Calibre 321 project, Omega utilized a dedicated team of experts who worked over two years and in total secrecy to bring the movement to life. The small group was composed of researchers, developers and historians, as well as the finest craftsmen and experienced watchmakers. To protect the project’s exclusive details, the team even worked under the codename ‘Alaska 11,’ in line with the names that Omega used for its secret Speedmaster designs for NASA in the 1960s and 70s.”

The company said that using the second generation Calibre 321 as a reference, the Omega team compiled extensive historical research and original plans to reconstruct the movement as accurately as possible.

Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO of Omega, said: “It’s amazing that so many people are passionate about the Calibre 321. We produced the last one in 1968 and fans have never stopped talking about it. That shows how special it is. We’re very excited to finally meet their wishes and have gone to great efforts to bring the movement back.”

The new movements will go into production at Omega’s HQ site in Bienne.

Omega said that all aspects of creation will be undertaken within a dedicated Calibre 321 workshop. For each movement, the assembly, as well as the watch head and bracelet assembly, will be performed by the same watchmaker.