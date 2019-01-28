You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwaiti MP sentenced to 7 years for ‘tricking’ wife
﻿

Kuwaiti MP sentenced to 7 years for ‘tricking’ wife

Kuwait’s appeals court sentenced MP Waleed Al-Tabtabaie to seven-year imprisonment for allegedly tricking a woman into having sex with him. (File photo/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

Kuwaiti MP sentenced to 7 years for ‘tricking’ wife

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

KUWAIT CITY: A Kuwaiti court on Monday sentenced an opposition politician to seven years in jail for failing to tell his wife he divorced her and continuing to have sexual relations with her, her lawyer said.
Waleed Al-Tabtabai, an Islamist who is currently outside Kuwait, already faces a 42-month jail term handed down in July in another case for storming parliament and assaulting police.
The appeals court on Monday upheld a 2018 verdict finding him guilty of adultery, said the lawyer, Naser Al-Otaibi, adding the ruling was not political.
“My client received justice after she was taken advantage of and tricked into something that criminalizes her under sharia (Islamic) law,” he told AFP.
The lawyer said his client had found out her husband divorced her in 2017 — a year later — after she sued him for failing to provide for her and their child.
“Evidence was brought forward that they continued a marital relationship during the time they were divorced, including an exchange of intimate pictures via WhatsApp,” he said.
Tabtabai is currently outside of Kuwait amid government discussions on whether or not to unseat him from parliament.

Related

0
Business & Economy
Kuwait budget to boost spending to spur growth
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Kuwaiti ties ‘unprecedented’ in social, political integration

Scores of civilians, fighters depart Daesh stronghold in Syria

Updated 17 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

Scores of civilians, fighters depart Daesh stronghold in Syria

  • Terrorist group ‘confined to a four-square-kilometer pocket of territory’
  • The SDF is a Kurdish-led force that also includes Arab fighters from the region
Updated 17 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

SOUSA: Syrian opposition activists said on Monday scores of civilians and fighters have evacuated the Daesh’s last major stronghold in Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said some 2,000 people, including 300 Daesh gunmen, have left the area in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor since Sunday.

The DeirEzzor 24, an activist collective, reported on Monday that dozens of civilians had left the area, which US-backed Syrian fighters have been trying to take since September.

It said that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group, captured a local Daesh commander and his bodyguard.

Meanwhile, a senior Kurdish commander said the Daesh’s once-sprawling “caliphate” has been reduced to a four-square-kilometer pocket of territory.

With support from a US-led military coalition, the SDF are in the final stages of an assault launched more than four months ago against the militants’ last bastion.

A dwindling number of Daesh fighters, led mostly by Iraqi commanders, are now defending only a handful of hamlets in the Euphrates Valley, SDF commander Heval Roni said.

“Geographically speaking, there are only 4 square kilometers left under Daesh control, stretching from Baghouz to the Iraqi border,” he told AFP in the Baghouz area.

“There are some high-ranking Daesh leaders among them ... but we don’t know who exactly,” said Roni, who heads SDF operations in the area.

The SDF is a Kurdish-led force that also includes Arab fighters from the region and which has spearheaded the fight against Daesh in Syria since it was formed in 2015.

The commander said he had no information about Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who is believed to still be alive and is the world’s most wanted man.

In an interview with AFP last week, the top commander of the SDF said that the battle was winding up but that his forces would need about a month to assert full control over the area and declare victory.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 1,200 militants and around half as many SDF fighters have been killed since the start of the offensive on Sept. 10.

The Britain-based monitoring group says more than 400 civilians have also perished, many of them killed by coalition airstrikes.

Topics: Syrians Daesh Syria Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

Related

0
Middle-East
Daesh in Syria boxed in to shrinking pocket
0
Middle-East
Kurd-led forces overrun last Daesh-held village in Syria: monitor

Latest updates

Abu Sayyaf commander among suspects in Philippine church attack; Duterte visits blast site
0
Kuwaiti MP sentenced to 7 years for ‘tricking’ wife
0
Scores of civilians, fighters depart Daesh stronghold in Syria
0
Israel’s Netanyahu to eject foreign observers in flashpoint Hebron
0
Philippines vows to bring cathedral bombers to justice
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.