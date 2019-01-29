You are here

US and Saudi scouts discuss training exchanges

There are more than 50 million Scouts in the world and 28 million of them are Muslim. (SPA)
Updated 29 January 2019
Arab News
US and Saudi scouts discuss training exchanges

  • The first Arab Scout Jamboree — a mass gathering of Scouts — took place in 1954 in Syria and the 32nd was held in early September in Algeria
Updated 29 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Representatives from the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association have discussed plans to improve domestic training exercises in collaboration with their US counterparts, at a meeting between the two associations in Texas.
Dr. Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al-Fahd, the vice president of the Saudi scouts, and Allan Lamport, vice president of the US association, met to explore the viability of joint training programs in the fields of volunteering and disaster and crisis management.
They also discussed plans for Saudi participation in the upcoming 24th World Scout Jamboree, which will take place between July 22 and Aug. 2 in West Virginia, and will be co-hosted by the Boy Scouts of America, Scouts Canada and the Asociacion de Scouts de Mexico.
Lamport praised the Saudi association and its preparations for the event, which will follow the theme “Unlock a New World,” adding that the Saudi scouts’ interest in training members to help with crowd management during the Hajj and Umrah was in keeping with the World Scouting Initiative “Messengers of Peace,” established in 2011 to facilitate international peace movements and projects.
Today 18 countries from the Middle East and North Africa form the Arab Scout Region with a 19th, Western Sahara, hoping to join soon. The first Arab Scout Jamboree — a mass gathering of Scouts — took place in 1954 in Syria and the 32nd was held in early September in Algeria.
There are more than 50 million Scouts in the world and 28 million of them are Muslim. Indonesia alone has about 21 million Scouts. The Arab region, with 5 million, accounts for a tenth of the total global membership of what is the world’s largest voluntary organization for boys and girls, with a presence in every country except North Korea, China and Cuba.
The Saudi association joined the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) in 1963 and hosted the Arab Jamboree in Taif in 2000.

Saudi development program targets $450 billion investment, 1.6 million new jobs

Updated 29 January 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
Frank Kane
Saudi development program targets $450 billion investment, 1.6 million new jobs

  • Crown prince authorizes ambitious scheme to drive progress in four key sectors
  • During the launch event, 37 agreements were signed and 29 others were announced worth a total of $54 billion
Updated 29 January 2019
HALA TASHKANDI Frank Kane
RIYADH: Almost half a trillion dollars of investment and 1.6 million jobs are in the pipeline for Saudi Arabia under an ambitious industrial program launched on Monday in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A slew of deals was announced across four key economic sectors — mining, industry, logistics and energy — at an event held at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel. 

The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) is the largest initiative launched under the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to diversify a national economy that was hit hard by the 2014 slump in oil prices.    

The program aims to transform Saudi Arabia into an “industrial powerhouse,” reduce the reliance on imports, and boost the economy. 

By 2030, the program aims to stimulate investments worth more than $453 billion, increase the value of non-oil exports to $260 billion, and add 1.6 million jobs to the labor market.

During the launch event, 37 agreements were signed and 29 others were announced worth a total of $54 billion. 

The program includes more than 300 initiatives, which 34 government agencies are working to implement, according to a statement released at the event. 

“The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program is one of the most important programs for achieving Vision 2030, as it moves the Kingdom into a new era of sustainable development, prosperity and economic diversification,” said Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Energy and chairman of the NIDLP Committee.

“The mining sector will become a third pillar of the Saudi economy alongside oil and petrochemicals, while we continue to develop renewable energy and explore the diverse opportunities presented by the fourth industrial revolution through research and innovation.”

Agreements signed at the event included deals with Thales of France and CMI of Belgium, in the field of military industries, and one between the Saudi Export Development Authority and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to launch an initiative to boost export financing.

Saudi Transport Minister Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi, speaking to Arab News at the launch of the program, said he believed that foreign investors would want to be involved because it made sound business sense.

“I think the driver of foreign capital is going to be good business opportunities, and the key to that is a healthy, vibrant and sustainable economy, which we have. The reforms were about ensuring that that was sustainable over the long term,” he said.

“But the real driver is ultimately going to be the business cases, or businesses that make sense for the foreign investor — actual investment opportunities, not just sentiment-driven investments.”

