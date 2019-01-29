You are here

  • Home
  • Nada Abo Alnaja wins Saudi Arabia’s first ever female squash tournament
﻿

Nada Abo Alnaja wins Saudi Arabia’s first ever female squash tournament

Abo Alnaja was awarded the championship’s cup, golden medal and financial bonus. (Supplied)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

Nada Abo Alnaja wins Saudi Arabia’s first ever female squash tournament

  • Twenty players took part in the tournament held by the Saudi Arabian Squash Federation from Jan. 24-26
  • Abo Alnaja was awarded the championship’s cup, golden medal and financial bonus
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia’s self-taught squash player Nada Abo Alnaja has won the Kingdom’s first ever women squash tournament.

Twenty players took part in the tournament held by the Saudi Arabian Squash Federation from Jan. 24-26 in collaboration with the King Saud University in Riyadh.

Abo Alnaja was awarded the championship’s cup, golden medal and financial bonus from the Squash Federation for taking first place.

Atheer Al-Rayes came second, Aljawhara Al-Sudairi, third and Nada Zeidan came fourth.

The federation’s head Ziyad Al-Tukri congratulated the winners, saying that the female tournament was the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia squash Nada Abo Alnaja

Related

0
Sport
Squash ace Nada Abo Alnaja blazing a trail for liberated women in Saudi Arabia

Novak Djokovic sets sights on Roger Federer's Grand Slam tally

Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

Novak Djokovic sets sights on Roger Federer's Grand Slam tally

  • Super Serb in no rush to slow down and wants more than 20 Grand Slams, after claiming his seventh Aussie Open title.
  • Federer leads the field with 20 Slam successes with Djokovic having won 15 and Nadal 17.
Updated 28 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Novak Djokovic has warned his rivals he is going to do anything but rest on his laurels, and has his eyes set on beating Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.
The world No.1 was speaking just a day after claiming the Australian Open title — his seventh Aussie crown and 15th Slam — thanks to a dominant 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne. It was a performance that suggested the Serb will be at the top of men’s tennis for a few seasons yet and in turn has everyone speculating whether Federer’s record mark would be overtaken sooner rather then later.


“I’m aware that making history in the sport I truly love is something special,” Djokovic said. “Of course (passing Federer’s mark of 20 Grand Slams) motivates me.
“Playing Grand Slams, the biggest ATP events, is my utmost priority in this season and in seasons to come.
“How many seasons are to come? I don’t know. I’m not trying to think too much in advance.


“I do want to definitely focus myself on continuing to improve my game and maintaining the overall wellbeing that I have — mental, physical, emotional — so I would be able to compete at such a high level for the years to come.”
When Federer went past Pete Sampras’ mark of 14 it was assumed his record, now up to 20, would last for generations. But since the Swiss overtook the American, Nadal, with 17, and now Djokovic have also gone past Sampras’ 14 and both look capable of setting yet new marks in the sport.

Topics: Australian Open Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Pete Sampras

Latest updates

Nada Abo Alnaja wins Saudi Arabia’s first ever female squash tournament
0
Guaido 'taking control' of Venezuela’s foreign assets
0
Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority receives best risk manager award
0
Transforming ‘colorful’ passion into successful business
0
US and Saudi scouts discuss training exchanges
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.