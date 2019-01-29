Nada Abo Alnaja wins Saudi Arabia’s first ever female squash tournament

Novak Djokovic sets sights on Roger Federer's Grand Slam tally

LONDON: Novak Djokovic has warned his rivals he is going to do anything but rest on his laurels, and has his eyes set on beating Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The world No.1 was speaking just a day after claiming the Australian Open title — his seventh Aussie crown and 15th Slam — thanks to a dominant 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne. It was a performance that suggested the Serb will be at the top of men’s tennis for a few seasons yet and in turn has everyone speculating whether Federer’s record mark would be overtaken sooner rather then later.



“I’m aware that making history in the sport I truly love is something special,” Djokovic said. “Of course (passing Federer’s mark of 20 Grand Slams) motivates me.

“Playing Grand Slams, the biggest ATP events, is my utmost priority in this season and in seasons to come.

“How many seasons are to come? I don’t know. I’m not trying to think too much in advance.



“I do want to definitely focus myself on continuing to improve my game and maintaining the overall wellbeing that I have — mental, physical, emotional — so I would be able to compete at such a high level for the years to come.”

When Federer went past Pete Sampras’ mark of 14 it was assumed his record, now up to 20, would last for generations. But since the Swiss overtook the American, Nadal, with 17, and now Djokovic have also gone past Sampras’ 14 and both look capable of setting yet new marks in the sport.