Nada Abo Alnaja wins Saudi Arabia’s first ever female squash tournament

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia’s self-taught squash player Nada Abo Alnaja has won the Kingdom’s first ever women squash tournament.
Twenty players took part in the tournament held by the Saudi Arabian Squash Federation from Jan. 24-26 in collaboration with the King Saud University in Riyadh.
Abo Alnaja was awarded the championship’s cup, golden medal and financial bonus from the Squash Federation for taking first place.
Atheer Al-Rayes came second, Aljawhara Al-Sudairi, third and Nada Zeidan came fourth.
The federation’s head Ziyad Al-Tukri congratulated the winners, saying that the female tournament was the first of its kind in the Kingdom.
