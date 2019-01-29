You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia’s Tantora winter festival gets extension

French solo violinist Renaud Capucon performs with pianists during the first "Winter at Tantora" music carnival, at the purpose-built Maraya (Arabic for "Mirror") concert hall in the ruins of Al-Ula, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Saudi Arabia, on January 4, 2019. (AFP)
French solo violinist Renaud Capucon salutes the audience during the first "Winter at Tantora" music carnival, at the purpose-built Maraya (Arabic for "Mirror") concert hall in the ruins of Al-Ula, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Saudi Arabia, on January 4, 2019. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on October 31, 2016 shows opera singer Andrea Bocelli performing on stage during the opening ceremony of the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad grand cultural centre in the capital Kuwait City. (AFP)
French solo violinist Renaud Capucon performs with pianists during the first "Winter at Tantora" music carnival, at the purpose-built Maraya (Arabic for "Mirror") concert hall in the ruins of Al-Ula, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Saudi Arabia, on January 4, 2019. (AFP)
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Winter at Tantora cultural festival in Saudi Arabia will be extended until Feb. 23 with additional concerts from regional superstars, organizers said Monday.
The event, which started last month in the northern city of Al-Ula, has so far included Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and a virtual performance from the late Egyptian entertainer Umm Kulthum.
An official festival tweet said there would also be shows from Iraqi musicians Ilham Al-Madfai and Kazem Al-Saher on Feb. 15.
Bahrain’s Rashed Al-Majid and Iraqi artist Majed Al-Mohandes will perform on Feb. 23, when there will also be a ceremony to honor Kuwait’s Abdul Karim Abdul Qader.
The two-week extension will allow more more arts and tourism events to be held in Al-Ula, the tweet added. The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Al-Ula has archaeological remains dating back more than 2,000 years, and festival visitors can visit sites that are only open to some ticketholders.

Topics: Winter at Tantora 2019 Al-Ula Madain Saleh Andrea Bocelli Winter at Tantora

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority receives best risk manager award

SAMA Gov. Ahmed Abdulkarim Al-Kholifey. (SPA)
Updated 29 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority receives best risk manager award

  • SAMA has fulfilled all professional requirements in the application of best practices and international standards
Updated 29 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has been given the best risk manager award at the central banks level for 2018-19.
The Central Banking Awards were set up to highlight the outstanding performance and achievements of individuals and organizations within the central banking community.
The award is in recognition of SAMA’s efforts to effectively implement risk management strategy in the organization, and to ensure that risks are adequately managed and closely monitored. SAMA has fulfilled all professional requirements in the application of best practices and international standards. Commenting on this achievement, SAMA Gov. Ahmed Abdulkarim Al-Kholifey stressed that the authority attached great importance to risk management.
“We are proud that SAMA has received the Risk Manager Award for 2019,” he added.
In March, the SAMA governor will patronize an event on insurance protection and sustainability.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

