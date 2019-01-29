You are here

Saudi Art Council to launch 3-month event

This year's edition will include lectures, workshops and panel discussions, as well as discovery trips to the historical area of Jeddah.
JEDDAH: The Saudi Art Council is gearing up to launch Al-Obour (The Crossing), a multigenerational aesthetic experience that will be open to the public from Feb. 6 at the council’s headquarters in Gold Moor Mall, Jeddah.
It is part of 21,39 Jeddah Art, an initiative that aims to promote art and culture in Jeddah.
Curator Dr. Effat Fadag said the three-month event would include work from three generations of contemporary artists from across the Middle East and Europe, in an attempt to foster communication between them.
“This year’s edition will include lectures, workshops and panel discussions, as well as discovery trips to the historical area of Jeddah,” Fadag added.
“The main theme of the exhibition is to question the nature of crossing through its different manifestations,” she said.
“It answers the questions: How do we cross? Is it a physical or metaphysical crossing? What are the different sociocultural classes from which we can pass?”

Public prosecution explains penalties for fertility and surrogacy procedures in Saudi Arabia

Improper in vitro fertilization is a crime punishable by law. (Shutterstock)
Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
0

Public prosecution explains penalties for fertility and surrogacy procedures in Saudi Arabia

  • Violators will be jailed for up to five years or fined SR5 million ($1.3 million)
Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
0

JEDDAH: Surrogacy, improper in vitro fertilization and unauthorized gender reassignment measures are all punishable by law, announced the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution on its official Twitter account.
Perpetrators of these crimes will face fines of between SR200,000 ($53,300) and SR500,000 or up to five years in prison, in addition to having their operating or medical licenses revoked.
Improper in vitro fertilization includes sperm injection from ex-husbands or donors other than spouses.
The provisions were made in accordance with Saudi laws pertaining to fertilization, utero-fetal and infertility treatment.
The Public Prosecution also warned against environmental crimes, such as bringing hazardous, poisonous or radioactive waste into the Kingdom.
Authorities have stipulated that companies in charge of producing, processing, storing or recycling hazardous material are obliged to dispose of such forms of waste in accordance with environmental regulations.
Violators will be jailed for up to five years or fined SR5 million ($1.3 million). In addition, their plants will be temporarily closed or their vessels temporarily confiscated for up to 90 days. Repeat offenders will incur double the penalties.
In addition, violators will incur the costs of removing the waste and repairing the damage caused.

Topics: surrogacy vitro fertilization

