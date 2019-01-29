Saudi Art Council to launch 3-month event
Saudi Art Council to launch 3-month event
- “This year’s edition will include lectures, workshops and panel discussions, as well as discovery trips to the historical area of Jeddah,” Fadag added
It is part of 21,39 Jeddah Art, an initiative that aims to promote art and culture in Jeddah.
Curator Dr. Effat Fadag said the three-month event would include work from three generations of contemporary artists from across the Middle East and Europe, in an attempt to foster communication between them.
“This year’s edition will include lectures, workshops and panel discussions, as well as discovery trips to the historical area of Jeddah,” Fadag added.
“The main theme of the exhibition is to question the nature of crossing through its different manifestations,” she said.
“It answers the questions: How do we cross? Is it a physical or metaphysical crossing? What are the different sociocultural classes from which we can pass?”